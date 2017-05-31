Benitec Biopharma's (BNIKF) CEO Greg West on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 18:00

Benitec Biopharma Ltd (OTCPK:BNIKF)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 30, 2017, 18:00 PM ET

Executives

Greg West - CEO

David Suhy - CSO

Cliff Holloway - Chief Business and Operations Officer

Georgina Kilfoil - Chief Clinical and Development Operations Officer

Analysts

Marc Sinatra - Lodge Partners

Jason McCarthy - Maxim Group

Greg West

Thank you and good morning, everyone. We have on this call our executive team; Bryan Dulhunty, Cliff Holloway, David Suhy and Georgina Kilfoil. David Suhy and I will give a briefing which will take about 15 minutes and we will then take questions. As a reminder, these quarterly calls are in line with our commitment to provide reporting following our U.S. listing on the NASDAQ.

Today, I will reflect on some key achievements across our programs and talk about how we are positioned to reenter the clinic. By way of background, we described our pipeline as being in four therapeutic areas; oncology, ocular diseases, orphan diseases and infectious disease.

We continue to see good progress in our pipeline programs as we complete on schedule our preclinical work and we are preparing to take two of our programs in oncology and orphan diseases into the clinic in calendar 2018 with the other programs being made clinic-ready in 2019.

I will now provide a brief update on each program and then handover to David Suhy, our Chief Scientific Officer for his comments.

Oncology; in January this year we announced we had initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing Research Agreement with Nant. Nant is a well respected, strategic investor with a high regard for Benitec’s scientific platform and expertise.

The transaction with Nant demonstrates we are delivering on our previously communicated strategy of building relationships with long-term partners. Benitec can now access capital markets with Nant as a major investor to progress the development of these oncology programs and Benitec’s other programs.

BB-401, our clinical stage antisense EGFR asset has performed well in previous early stage trials and we look forward to continuing its clinical development. EGFR is a validated therapeutic target. Benitec has assembled a team of experts to plan the rapid progression of BB-401 into the next stages of development and targets starting mid-stage clinical study early in 2018.

In parallel, the scientific team at Benitec has initiated work on a follow-on therapeutic BB-501 using our proprietary ddRNAi platform. The data obtained from BB-401 program will of course be used to inform the development pathway of BB-501.

Just moving on to orphan diseases, in April of this year we announced that with a unique approach to gene silencing and gene therapy we are able to knockout the mutated form of a gene and have the ability to express a normal copy to restore function. The initial preclinical efficacy results in oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy program used this silence and replace technology and were published in Nature Communications in April this year.

These data provided the basis for obtaining European Union orphan drug designation earlier this year and may provide a streamline process towards regulatory approval. EU orphan drug designation provides regulatory and financial incentives for companies to develop market therapies that treat a life-threatening, chronically debilitating condition affecting no more than 5 in 10,000 persons.

In addition, orphan drug designation provides protection from competition once the medicine is priced on the market. Currently, the only treatment that is available for OPMD is a surgical intervention which does not provide long-term benefit for patients. Entry into the clinic with Phase I/II study in OPMD patients is anticipated in the second half of 2018, subject to toxicity results and future regulatory review.

In relation to ocular diseases, we have announced promising results relating to the development of novel capsids for delivery into the retina for intravitreal injection. The development of these capsids is complex science and we’re particularly pleased about the outcomes.

Our focus now is to demonstrate that we can load these capsids with ddRNAi constructs and induce a therapeutic effect initially targeting age-related macular degeneration. Once this has been achieved, we believe this is an opportunity for Benitec to build an ocular franchise. We’re in the process of preparing this program to be in the clinic late in 2018.

In relation to our infectious disease, in February we presented pivotal in vivo data from BB-103, our lead therapeutic to treat subjects infected with hepatitis B virus. These data demonstrate that a single administration of the Benitec ddRNAi agents used in combination with the current standard of care demonstrates a greater than 4 log reduction and sustained suppression of the disease in an in vivo model.

We believe our data using a one-time administration of a ddRNAi therapeutic offers a compelling case for the inclusion into a current standard of care treatment regimen. We are now in the process of preparing this hepatitis B program to be clinic-ready in the second half of 2018.

Overall, we are delivering on what we said we would do and our strategic focus remains unchanged. Firstly, to continue the scientific development on our existing pipeline programs through to commercialization.

Secondly, to prioritize the future development of our ddRNAi technology by identifying those opportunities with a high probability of commercial success and value to shareholders. And thirdly, to establish co-development agreements with other companies using our scientific capability and IP platform.

We are using the strong preclinical results we have achieved across our programs and the future expansion possibilities to engage in discussions with both the investment community and potential partners. We will continue to explore ways to leverage off our scientific capabilities and current pipeline programs such as AMD and OPMD with expansion possibilities into other ocular indications and other orphan diseases.

I will now ask David Suhy to provide a more detailed update on selected pipeline programs and scientific matters. Over to you, David.

David Suhy

Thanks, Greg. I’d like to add a bit more color and emphasis on the results that we have achieved in our pipeline programs since the last quarterly update.

With HBV, our comprehensive results from the Chimeric Mouse Model have generated significant and important data that provide important insights into the design of the clinical study for BB-103, our lead candidate.

As stated in the last quarterly call, Benitec’s goal is to combine BB-103 with a NUC inhibitor in order to suppress the virus and allow the patient’s own immune system to produce anti S antigen antibodies, a process that may lead to a functional cure in HBV patients.

More importantly, we’ve recently completed a pre-IND submission with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in which the feedback provided from the agency has defined a clear and expeditious path towards the clinic. We have initiated the remaining IND enabling studies and have been working closely with our key opinion leaders and clinicians to finalize the design of the protocol for the BB-103 human study.

Next, we turn towards the program for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, or OPMD. As Greg just mentioned, our initial in vivo efficacy data using a dual AAV vector system were published in Nature Communications early last month.

These results, which come from an ongoing collaboration with George Dickson at the Royal Holloway University in London and Capucine Trollet at the Institut de Myologie, demonstrate that a silence and replace based approach that targets the mutant PABPN1 gene can correct many of the key clinical features of OPMD.

These data were generated in the A17 mice, which is the only well validated animal model of this disease and it’s a system that mimics most of the clinical feature of human OPMD patients.

These results highlight one of the unique aspects of the Benitec technology that is not readily attainable by other gene therapy approaches. Specifically, we are able to silence a mutant gene and have the ability to express a normal copy to restore function within the same vector.

And over the past year, we have generated a single vector AAV approach which encompasses both silence and replace based modalities, termed BB-301, this single vector system has been involved in extensive efficacy testing within that A17 model and we look forward to releasing that data in the very near future.

For our ocular program, our collaborative efforts with 4D Molecular Therapeutics have focused on the identification and characterization of novel AAV capsids that markedly enhanced transduction of ocular tissues following intravitreal administration. We have now completed biodistribution studies in non-human primates with five different novel AAV capsids.

A portion of these data were presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology conferences in both Brisbane and Baltimore and just last week at the Australasian Gene and Cell Therapy Society conference in Sydney. An extensive analysis on one of those capsids was also presented at the Baltimore meeting by our collaborators.

We are taking the most promising capsids now into efficacy studies in a wet AMD model. Our clinical candidates contain recombinant ddRNAi expression vectors that express short hairpin RNAs that target and silence the clinically well validated genes that are the causative agents in wet AMD, and these include of course VEGF‐A, VEGF-B and PlGF.

We believe that the laser induced model neovascularization in non-human primates that will be used in these studies provides one of the most well validated models to test the efficacy of our vectors. Of course, being able to deliver therapeutically relevant concentrations of drugs into the appropriate diseased tissues is a key challenge for any therapeutics program.

Thus, positive results from these experiments not only validate the AMD program but will also assess the utilities of these capsids for transducing retinal tissues and thus provides a platform to expand our ddRNAi therapeutics into a broad range of other retinal-based ocular indications.

And lastly, we continue to make significant advances with our two oncology programs. With BB-401, the antisense EGFR program, we have been working in refining the proposed clinical protocol with our key opinion leaders. We have also begun the process to manufacture clinical grade materials and remain on track to initiate the Phase II clinical study by the first quarter of 2018.

The second program, BB-501, is our next generation ddRNAi therapeutic which also targets EGFR. And we have now completed the selection and optimization of the shRNAs and have already moved several of those into mouse xenograft models to test for in vivo efficacy. It’s important to note that in addition to expressing anti-EGFR shRNA, BB-501 may also incorporate other therapeutic entities into the same vector.

Back to you Greg.

Greg West

Thank you, David. Over the past year, we have communicated what we are going to do and we have demonstrated we can deliver on our promises. We are now looking at most of our programs being in or near the clinic in 2018 backed by strong preclinical results.

Just to recap some headline issues that we have referred to as to our programs today. In early 2018, we will be in the clinic in our oncology program. In our orphan program, we expect to be in the clinic in the second half of 2018 with our unique silence and replace technology.

In our ocular program, we have a vector which has demonstrated pan-retinal distribution. This is a major achievement and we anticipate being clinic-ready late 2018. In our hepatitis B program, based on our strong in vivo data and our positive interaction with the FDA, we have a clear path towards the clinic in the second half of 2018. Each of these achievements are significant and demonstrate the strong scientific and business momentum we’ve developed across our pipeline.

At this time, I’ll ask the operator for questions.

Georgina Kilfoil

Thank you. We do have one webcast question. Can you give more details on the CAR-T program in terms of next steps? Also, can you give any insights into Calimmune Phase II results state?

Greg West

I’ll just pass that question on CAR-T over to David, but the Calimmune matter is a matter largely for Calimmune to communicate to its markets generally. We received some information as everyone would reasonably expect under licensing agreements. And also we are under confidentiality arrangements there as well. So David, I’ll just pass over to you to deal with CAR-T.

David Suhy

Thanks, Greg. So as you’re aware, the program with CAR-T has been looking at a wide variety of shRNAs to be able to modulate T-cells further to have enhanced properties of those CAR-T cells. One of the projects within the CAR-T program is to modulate the TCR activity, the endogenous T-cell receptor or the TCR to be able to produce what’s known as an allogeneic cell population. Of course, TCRs are unique to each patient or identifiers that are unique. So in most cases what happens is, is that patients need to provide their own T-cells to be expanded in what’s called an autologous approach, meaning that it comes from the individual. So we’ve been working to [indiscernible] TCR. We’re now taking it to the point where the constructs are ready for in vivo efficacy studies in preclinical animal models. We continue to work on the program. We have formed or in the process of forming a couple of collaborations to be able to advance this program more fully in some of these animal models. So it’s a story that’s still in progress. But I think that we’ve been excited with the outcome that we’ve seen thus far in that program.

Greg West

Thank you, David.

Georgina Kilfoil

The next webcast question is from Jason McCarthy of the Maxim Group. Can you please describe the size of the BB-401 Phase II trial? How many patients with endpoints will it include U.S. sites and EU sites?

Greg West

David and Georgina – Georgina might handle the clinical matters and David, you can handle size. So David, do you want to start with the response to that?

David Suhy

Yes, I think just very briefly we are in the process of refining that clinical protocol. I do – Georgina, if you don’t mind I will say that the current first line treatments for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma in the United States do now include PD-1 inhibitors. And so I think that that would make it difficult to find a patient population that might be readily accessible for clinical trials without having the patients fail the current first line of therapy. So most of the activities in terms of human clinical study will involve patients outside of the U.S. and outside of that framework of using PD-1 failures since it does remain now current first line treatments. Georgina, do you have anything perhaps to talk about?

Georgina Kilfoil

As was noted earlier, we are working with our key opinion leaders to finalize the details of that protocol which does include endpoint patients. And then we’ll certainly be taking that out to do a more therapies ability in terms of where exactly geographically we will run the study. Moving on to the last webcast question we seem to have which is what is our IP position on CAR-T?

Greg West

David, I know you’ve done some work on this, so maybe it’s best if you give a response on that.

David Suhy

Yes. Obviously, it’s a very hot field and timely field in terms of the existing IP that’s out there. Certainly we’re aware of existing IPs that other companies have filed and have been granted. And certainly just to clear that all of our work is currently covered under [indiscernible] Merck. But being aware of the IP landscape certainly is something that’s always at the forefront of our mind and I think that’s currently shifting landscape. As appropriate, we will take licenses to IP that we need and when appropriate for new and novel IP that we generate, we certainly file on that IP to protect Benitec’s positioning for covering that intellectual property for the company in the long term.

Greg West

Thanks, David.

Georgina Kilfoil

I believe we do have a question from Marc Sinatra on the phone. Operator, can you please connect Marc in.

Marc Sinatra

Can I just get a little information on delivery for the OPMD project, how that will be delivered and then delivery for the two cancer projects? Obviously the two different cancer molecules may need to be delivered differently, so somebody just expand on that please?

Greg West

David, over to you.

David Suhy

Sure. So for OPMD, it is going to be an AAV. We have not disclosed the specific genotype as of yet but it will at least for the early phase clinical trial, we are envisioning a direct intramuscular injection into the impacted muscles that cause the patients difficulty relating to the disease conditions. And again, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy is primarily defined as both the eye muscles but more importantly the neck muscles and it’s really the patient’s inability to swallow that causes the most impact on license expectancy. So, Marc, as we move forward the initial clinical program envisions a direct intramuscular injection and certainly as we seek regulatory guidance, I’m sure the relative agencies will have their own input on the route of administration. For the oncology programs, for BB-401, keep in mind that this is a mid-stage clinical trial which means that if we were to use the safety and efficacy data from the initial clinical trials, we wouldn’t change nothing about the route of administration. And so for BB-401, the antisense EGFR construct, it will be a direct intratumoral injection into head and neck squamous cell carcinoma lesions, and it’s one of the main reasons why we’ve looked at this program initially because the accessibility of these lesions to direct intratumoral injection. For BB-501, we’re not necessarily restricted to that. In fact, a large and significant portion in the development program is not only looking at what else we can put into the antisense or the anti-EGFR shRNA containing plasmid in terms of therapeutic entities but also look for perhaps more expeditious and more efficient ways of delivering that construct directly into those lesions. Whether or not that involves viral delivery capsids or non-viral delivery methods, we haven’t disclosed but it’s safe to say that we have multiple different delivery mechanisms that we’ll be testing in these xenograft models in the near future.

Marc Sinatra

Okay. Thanks for that. One last question. From an analyst point of view I see quite a big disconnect in Benitec share price and the share price of those companies I would use as comparables. EGFR project looks excellent. The OPMD project is perfect for a small company. I guess I’m interested in third-party validation that might alter the view I guess probably particularly with starting [ph] investors, the U.S. investors seem to like it, but some third-party validation. So what might you have in the pipeline regarding partnering, collaborations that sort of stuff just to demonstrate to others that this technology is real? I would have thought with the AAV vectors that there’s plenty of targets out there and others interested in high diseases. So are there partnering opportunities there? If you just expand on the questions.

Greg West

Maybe I could just offer an overlay, a viewpoint on that first, Marc. This is Greg and then handover to Cliff. In relation to the share price first, we would see that Nant’s equity participation and contribution of an oncology asset is a very significant validation of our technology. We know and we have said that Nant really do value our expertise and our technology. And that relationship probably has contributed to some improvement in the share price [indiscernible], but it still leaves an enormous gap between us as a gene therapy, gene silencing company in Australia compared to the fairly large number of gene therapy and gene silencing companies in the States. And I think we just need to continue doing what we’re doing. We’re moving our programs into the clinic. By the end of next year, the programs out in the clinic will be clinic ready. These outcomes will resonate with international investors and should contribute to a better view on the share price and certainly a more informed view on the share price, but being in the clinic will be a very significant part of that share price equation. When it comes to transacting all of the areas – a pipeline can be transacted at various stages and it can be transacted certainly at later stages where you’re in the clinic and it’s been de-risked and it’s more appealing. In the early stages, of course it’s more problematic to transact but in the biotech sector that’s where the larger number of transactions occur and we recognize that. That is areas that are highly appealing which we have in our pipeline. We are working on not only in terms of engaging with partners but offering our capability to big pharma to use our technology and our expertise on these targets. So with that as some broader background, I’ll just pass it over to Cliff for a couple of points.

Cliff Holloway

Thanks, Marc. Thanks for your question. Look, it’s always hard as you know and the types of interactions with pharma regarding partnering, these are very much data driven. And obviously the timing of a transaction comes down to both company timing and partner timing and it’s the question of how much value you want to retain and how much you want to give away. So to Greg’s point, obviously the further along in that development cycle and obviously the more value that Benitec can retain in the out coming transaction. But what I will say, as I mentioned, these are data driven interactions. I think that the fact that we’ve had such significant preclinical success over these last six months in all our programs, that has generated considerable interest right across the board. And those interactions we will continue to have a dialogue with potential partners and we are attending the BIO conference in San Diego in June and we have to advance many of those discussions at that time.

Marc Sinatra

Listen, thanks a lot for that guys. I’m convinced the thing is well and truly undervalued; just get frustrated at times. Thanks. That was a great update. Thanks for your time and thanks for taking my questions.

Greg West

Thanks, Marc. Appreciate your input. Thank you.

Jason McCarthy

Hi, guys. It’s actually Jason McCarthy. We’ve been having some technical issues getting through to the questions part. So I do have a follow-up question to my webcast question. In the HBV in the 103 program, you did mention that you’re going to – when you do move into the clinic, you’re going to combine it with a NUC. Can you describe to us, David, why that increases the antibody formation? And given the fact that you are going to go for a combination with a NUC, are you thinking that 103 is ultimately going to be part of a regimen or backbone to a regimen? Thank you.

Greg West

David --

David Suhy

Thanks, Greg. It’s a good question, Jason. And just to clarify, I don’t think that the treatment itself will directly lead to anti S antibody formation from the patients. But as you’re well aware with the S antigen being present in infection, it’s thought that the high levels of S antigen actually lead to immunotolerance of the virus within the patients, that is that the system is sufficiently overwhelmed and unresponsive to the high levels of S antigen that the T cells just – or the immune cells simply just become relatively anergic to being able to mount an efficient response on their own. So one of the key differences that RNAi therapeutics in general offer is the ability to down regulate that S antigen. And the hope is, is that by down regulating S antigen long term you stimulate the patient’s own immune system or the patient’s immune system itself has the ability now to overcome that presence of those high level S antigen to be able to mount an effective immune response. Why we believe that this needs to be used in combination is, is that viruses are remarkably resilient things that have the ability to circumvent intervention strategies. If you look across the board for effective antiviral strategies, whether HIV where there’s a combination of various antiviral agents or even HBV where we saw it’s really a combination of NUC inhibitors and other mechanisms and other modalities thrown together in combination regimen that you really have to the ability to treat the disease. So moving forward, while I certainly understand that some people had envision that maybe things like BB-103 might be used as a monotherapy, I think all along the therapeutics community and the clinicians realize that really needs to be a combination therapy moving forward to really have an effective impact on treatment. So where we think that we have a significant difference to other RNA interference treatment is by having strong high levels of anti-HBV shRNA being produced from BB-103 because it is a gene therapy based approach that that’s really going to be the differential factor. There’s no guessing at timing of administration, you’re just producing strong levels of anti-HBV shRNA to be able to deal with that and significantly reduce the S antigen thereby allowing the patient’s own immune system to catch up.

Jason McCarthy

Okay, great. Thanks for taking the questions, guys.

Greg West

Jason, thank you.

David Suhy

Thanks, Jason.

Greg West

Well, thank you all very much for participating today and listening and especially to those shareholders and analysts who provided questions. I’d like to specifically thank Jason McCarthy from Maxim and Marc Sinatra from Lodge for their analyst questions in addition to those shareholder questions we had earlier. And I’d like to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support. Back to you, operator.

