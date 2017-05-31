Intel: Can Skylake-X Counter AMD's Threadripper?

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 30, 2017.

Intel unveils Skylake-X to take on AMD

Source: Anandtech

In keeping with Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) penchant for confusing nomenclature, some of the new Skylake-X processors are called Core i9 . . . but others are just called Core i7. All of the processors use the Skylake family architecture and replace the now defunct Broadwell-E.

Anandtech has the best rundown of the technical details of Skylake-X, and presents the information clearly and concisely. Skylake-X uses two basic Intel silicon die formats, a 12 core, Low Core Count (LCC) die and an 18 core High Core Count (HCC) die that had previously been reserved for Xeon server chips.

The LCC chips are available in 6, 8, 10, and 12 core variants (by disabling cores) and appear to be aimed directly at AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) Ryzen 5 and 7 processors. For instance, the 8 core/16 thread Core i7-7820X compares favorably with the Ryzen 7 1800X (from Anandtech):

Comparison: Core i7-7820X vs. Ryzen 7 1800X Intel

Core i7-7820X Features AMD

Ryzen 7 1800X 8 / 16 Cores/Threads 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.3GHz

(4.5 GHz TMax) Base/Turbo 3.6 / 4.0 GHz 28 PCIe 3.0 Lanes 16 11 MB L3 Cache 16 MB 140 W TDP 95 W $599 Price (MSRP) $499

Higher (than 8) core count Skylake-X processors get the Core i9 designation, although some are derived from the LCC die and some from the HCC die. Core counts of 14, 16 and 18 are based on the HCC die. The top of the line 18 Core i9-7980XE appears to be aimed directly at AMD's 16 core Threadripper:

Priced at $1999, it's doubtful that the 7980XE will be price competitive, and the chip seems to be more about bragging rights. AMD's approach to large core count processors is to mount 8-core silicon slices in a multichip module, as was disclosed in the case of the EPYC server chip, which features 32 cores. This appears to be a much more cost-effective approach than fabricating all cores on a single die.

Even Intel's 16 core Core i9-7960X at $1699 seems priced too high. Threadripper certainly looks like an opportunity to take high-end desktop share away from Intel, even if the lower level Skylake-X processors manage to counter Ryzen 7 and 5. Much depends on the relative performance of Skylake-X and Threadripper, which remains to be seen.

Does Intel's Kaby Lake-X make any sense?

While Skylake-X appears to be a rational counter to AMD's Ryzen 7 and Threadripper processors, Kaby Lake-X makes almost no sense. While Skylake-X offers more performance per core and more cores than Broadwell-E which it replaces, Kaby Lake-X offers no more cores, and only slightly higher performance than Kaby Lake. At the same time, Kaby Lake-X deletes on-board graphics.

Why bother? The answer appears to be that Kaby Lake-X uses the same LGA 2066 form factor and requires the new X299 chipset required by Skylake-X. Enthusiasts can buy X299 motherboards and throw in a relatively cheap Kaby Lake-X processor for starters, then upgrade to Skylake-X later on.

The strategy could backfire, since many of the features of Skylake-X such as a large number of PCIe slots and 4 channel memory will not be available with Kaby Lake-X.

Consumers could end up confused and frustrated by the limitations of Kaby Lake-X. Given that buyers of Kaby Lake-X will be forced to purchase motherboard capabilities that they can't use, Kaby Lake-X looks like a bad deal despite its relatively low $339 sticker price.

Uber fires Levandowski

A couple of weeks ago, the judge in the Waymo v. Uber (Private:UBER) case issued an injunction, that, among other things, required Uber to return the 14,000 computer files that the judge concluded Anthony Levandowski took from his former employer, Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo.

Since Uber was the target of the lawsuit, it became Uber's responsibility to comply with the judge's order. How Uber would do that was a matter of some conjecture, and it was reported that Uber had threatened to fire Levandowski.

It now appears that Levandowski preferred being fired to turning over the files, or admitting that he had them. This actually may hurt Waymo's case, since it effectively places the evidence it sought out of reach.

Without the files, it's probably very difficult for Waymo to show that the Uber LIDAR system is based on its intellectual property that was presumably contained in the stolen files. Uber can offer as defense that any technical similarities between its system and Waymo's are mere coincidences, however implausible this may be.

Waymo's burden of proof is not "beyond a reasonable doubt," but without the files, even proving that Uber's design is probably based on the Waymo design may prove difficult.

The firing of Levandowski, who was, after all, lured over to Uber with the purchase of Levandowski's startup for an estimated $680 million worth of Uber stock, represents a scorched earth defense against Waymo. But it's a defense that may work.

Apple hires Qualcomm's VP of Engineering

Source: AppleInsider

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has hired Esin Terzioglu. Terzioglu is a Stanford PhD in electrical engineering who has led Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) QCT Central Engineering organization as Vice President of Engineering. Now Terzioglu has announced on his LinkedIn page that he has left Qualcomm after eight years in order to join Apple. The hiring of Terzioglu is a clear sign that Apple intends to include wireless modems in its future mobile systems on chip (SOCs).

The lack of ability to integrate cellular modems into its SOCs is one of the few disadvantages that Apple has compared to competitors such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei. The hiring of Terzioglu with the clear focus of developing wireless modem capability for its SOCs puts Apple's legal conflicts with Qualcomm in a new light. Qualcomm's management team has characterized this as "a commercial dispute over the price of intellectual property."

This remains true, but probably should be understood in the context of Apple anticipating integrating wireless modems into its SOCs. To do so, would, first of all, require Apple to directly license IP from Qualcomm, which has been an ongoing stumbling block. Furthermore, the long-standing complaint of various regulatory jurisdictions about Qualcomm has been its refusal to license standard essential patents (SEPs) to competing chip makers.

Apple's lawsuit against Qualcomm can now be seen as preemptive strike meant to pave the way for development of an independent wireless modem capability. How effective that strike will be remains to be seen.

