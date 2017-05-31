Bank Of America And Lower Treasury Yields

With that being said, even if the 10-year yield stays in the 2.2-2.5% range, we do not expect Bank of America to return to its pre-Trump levels.

It appears that the Trump trade has run its course.

Financial conditions eased and inflation expectations have almost reached levels that were last seen before the elections.

Several investment banks have lowered their forecasts for the 10-year US Treasury yield.

The Trump Trade

Bloomberg recently reported that several investment banks including Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) cut their year-end forecasts for the 10-year US Treasury yield.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its year-end forecast for the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to 2.75 percent from 3 percent, showing how strategists are questioning the extent to which interest rates can climb in the world's biggest bond market. JPMorgan moves 4Q 2017 UST 10Y yield target to 2.75% from 3%, reflecting "a weaker outlook on core inflation and reduced expectations around tax reform and infrastructure spending. Stubbornly low Treasury yields are spurring Wall Street to slash forecasts for the months ahead, and whether the Federal Reserve winds up raising rates again has little to do with it. The underlying message: While the economy may be robust enough to warrant further Fed moves, the bond-market forces that drove yields to record lows last year are still intact. Investors may be underestimating the odds that yields on U.S. government bonds will stay low for some years to come, according to Credit Suisse Group AG. "That's a scenario which investors may not be fully pricing in or be prepared for, and it is actually a serious possibility when you look at the medium-term outlook, despite the central bank rate hikes that we do expect for the remainder of this year," Burkhard Varnholt, the Swiss bank's deputy chief investment officer, said Monday on Bloomberg Television.

Source: Bloomberg

Indeed, various indicators suggest that the so-called Trump trade or the reflation trade has run its course. The US yield curve continues to flatten. The below chart shows that the spread between the yields on 10-year Treasuries and 2-year Treasuries has almost reached its pre-election level. This suggests to us that the bond market is showing a sign of caution over economic growth and inflation trends in the US.

Source: Bloomberg

In addition, the so-called US Breakeven Rates, which are a reliable indicator of the US inflation expectations, have also been on a downward trend since the beginning of the year.

Source: Bloomberg

Moreover, Bloomberg's analysts mentioned that financial conditions in the US, as measured by Goldman Sachs Financial Conditions Index, have actually eased despite the rate hikes in December and in March.

Source: Bloomberg

What does it mean for Bank of America?

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) continues to be one of the most rate-sensitive large-cap US banks. The chart below plots the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note and the bank's share price.

Source: Bloomberg

According to the latest 10-Q, a 100 bps instantaneous parallel increase in interest rates adds $3.3bn to BAC's net interest income.

Source: Company data

Given that the Trump trade has run its course and the market is pricing in lower Treasury yields, should we expect Bank of America to return to its pre-Trump level? Our valuation model suggests that the answer is no.

Below is our BAC's earnings model. In our base-case scenario, we assume that the bank's NIM (net interest margin) should increase by 16 bps in 2017 and by 11 bps in 2018. It is important to note that the model below suggests that BAC's fair value is $24.2 per share.

Source: Renaissance Research

If we assume lower market yields, we will get the following estimates that value BAC at $21.6. This represents just a 7% downside to the current price.

Source: Renaissance Research

Bottom line

Even if the 10-year yield stays in the 2.2-2.5% range, we do not expect Bank of America to return to its pre-Trump levels, unless we have a recession and a sub-1.5% interest rate environment.

