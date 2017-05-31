2017: Another Lost Year For Microvision Shareholders?

Corporate governance is non-existent at the company. The board of directors does not act for the shareholders; it does not control the management, and it exaggerates the money burn rate.

The second big problem for shareholders of Microvision is the lack of information that is needed for evaluating the business outlook (for example, whether Bosch needs a license).

Dilution is the main problem for Microvision's long-term shareholders, and it repeatedly reduces their interest in the company. Every year, this becomes more extreme.

No relevant sales and frequently missed targets since the establishment of the company are the biggest challenges for Microvision and its shareholders. The consequence is slack product demand.

2016 was the worst year ever for Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shareholders. In this year, the share price hit an all-time low at $0.88. In December, Microvision sold approximately 20% of the company in a panic sale to prevent bankruptcy; its shares sold at $1.07, a 40% discount on their original price (a shocking and expropriating offer for Microvision's shareholders) and near their then-current all-time low of $0.98 per share. Since 2006, the CEO of Microvision, Mr. Alexander Tokman, has diluted the shares by over 1,500% (1,700% including options and warrants). A Microvision share now represents a new all-time low share of capital of the company.

Could be 2017 be even worse? Probably not, but the year is not over. Microvision has always undercut even the lowest expectations and never reached the breakeven point. This article will, therefore, reflect the current situation with the missing order entries, the business and the deficit outlook of the company, and the performance of the CEO, Mr. Tokman, as well as what it means for shareholders before the annual shareholder meeting.

After the disaster year of 2016, the beginning of 2017 was no different for Microvision. The company still sells nearly zero PicoP modules. Revenues are down from $3.7 million in Q1 of last year to $792,000 in Q1 2017. There are still no volume products available in the market that use Microvision projector modules. Microvision PicoP is only used in a few niche projector products, such as the Sony (NYSE:SNE) MP-CL1A, the Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY) Robohon, the Celluon (privately held) PicoPro and PicoBit, and the Meemo (privately held) mobile projector. The sales numbers are not available but are probably only in the thousands per year. It is unclear whether the only known smartphone with PicoP inside, the Qualper (privately held) Q1, is really available in China. In France, it appeared shortly for a few days in a store, but was then immediately removed. The "enormous potential" that Peter Jungman saw one year ago never translated into sales.

With the recently deferred availability of the new engines, originally announced in December, being readied for mass production from the "early second quarter of 2017" (for the "small form factor engine" with the model numbers PSE-0403-101/2), Microvision once again missed milestones that were important for the future of the company. On the same day in December, it announced an "interactive display engine" being "planned for the second quarter of 2017 with production engines expected in the third quarter of 2017." The following announcement was also made: "The Company expects to begin shipping samples of the mid-range LiDAR engine in the second half of 2017, with production units planned for first half of 2018 availability."

As usual, Microvision missed all the dates for the new engines, i.e., the interactive display engine and the LiDAR engine. This means any possible revenue will also be deferred and additional dilution could occur. According to CEO Tokman, the new release dates are as follows: "We anticipate the samples of the interactive display engine, our engine number two, to be available in the third quarter of this year with the goal to be mass production-ready by the end of the year. We estimated the samples of the 3D-only LIDAR engine, our engine number three, to be available in the first quarter of '18'."

As CEO Tokman mentioned, the "schedule for these engines will shift by approximately a quarter," the aforementioned release delays might not be true. The LiDAR engine could now be released with a zero to nine months' delay. The "second half of 2017" indicates not usually the end of December. Why not the first day in July? So, the delay is between one day (end of December to beginning of January) and nine months (beginning of July to end of March) - an average of five months ((0 + 9)/2). It is important that this is only the date for the availability of samples. This date is not relevant for shareholders because it will not generate revenues. The "production units" were originally "planned for first half of 2018 availability." Now Microvision has no release date and revenue outlook at all for them. Could be 2018, 2019, 2020...

In addition, CEO Tokman has moved the revenue targets for the other engines secretly, too, so that they passed almost unnoticed by Microvision's shareholders. According the earnings call transcript for Q3 2016 results on Seeking Alpha, he stated:

In fact, we anticipate that sales of new engines could contribute between 30 million to 60 million within the first 12-18 months, following the availability of the first mass product units.

Notice, he mentions that the new engines will be released after the availability of the first engine. On the Q1 2017 earnings call, the CEO stated:

We are optimistic about sales for our engine products and we are maintaining the $30 million to $60 million revenue guidance from this line of business for the period of 12 to 18 months starting from the mass production shipments of the first engine that are expected during third quarter of this year.

The guidance was, therefore, moved from the "availability" for mass shipment in the "early second quarter of 2017" to the "mass shipment" that is to "begin shipping in Q3." His prior statement mentioning that Microvision was "maintaining the $30 million to $60 million revenue guidance" was thus clearly inaccurate. The company has shifted the start of revenues from a minimum of one quarter up to half a year, i.e., from "early Q2" to "in Q3" (this could be the last day in September 2017). This is a good example of how it informs and fools shareholders.

With this new, shifted guidance, Microvision should make revenues of $30 million with the new engines in the time frame between September 30, 2017, and March 29, 2019; this figure is the lower limit. When calculated per month, these are only revenues of $1.7 million per month, $5 million per quarter and $20 million per year. The figures are far too low to be profitable. Even if it achieves its upper limit, the company will only make $10 million of revenue per quarter; this equals $40 million per year.

With a gross margin of 30% and total operating expenses of $20 million per year (that will likely increase to $25 million in 2017 because of 20 new employees), Microvision needs revenues of $83 million per year to break even.

With currently 76 million shares, options and warrants out, it will need revenues of ($83 + $253 =) $336 million to make a profit of just one dollar per share. The target revenue must be $350 million in the first step.

How can Microvision reach between $83 million and $350 million in revenues?

The "Sony funnel" looks quite fruitless. We cannot assume currently more than $1 million in revenues per year for the Sony, Celluon and Meemo projectors as well as the Qualper smartphone.

Sharp Robohon sales seem to be so low that revenues may be below $100,000 per year.

The new engines will provide $20-40 million per year. A part of these revenues is from the "First Order for Small Form Factor Display Engine for $6.7 Million" for the module PSE-0403-103, which is a slightly modified version of the PSE-0403-101.

Approximately $12 million in revenues is expected for 2017 and 2018 from the recently announced "Development and Supply Contract for Laser Beam Scanning System by a Leading Technology Company." This venture will probably have the same revenues in the following years, if it is successful. Drawing the same revenues will mean a doubling of sales from 2019 because the development fees will then disappear.

The summation of the current orders predicts revenues of $32-52 million per year. At a 30% margin, this is equal to $9.5-15.6 million.

This would lead to the assumption that Microvision has a delta of approximately $50-30 million in revenues per year in order to reach breakeven. In other words, if the company cannot fill this delta with orders, it will still approximately need an additional $10-15 million to finance its annual expenses. The current share price and a usual discount of up to 20-40% in offerings may lead to an additional 10 million new shares per year that Microvision will issue.

10 million new shares every year seems to be unacceptable for shareholders. In consequence, Microvision needs new orders between $30-50 million per year or a massive reconstruction program to drastically reduce its expenses very soon.

It is not comprehensible why Microvision needs $21 million for only 81 full-time employees. That equals $260,000 per employee, which seems to be far too much. Are the employees highly overpaid? A very good engineer with a Masters degree from a university costs a European company less than $100,000 per year; this includes salary, insurances, workplace costs and so on. While additional costs for equipment are unknown, Microvision may have an optimization potential of up to $100,000-150,000 per employee in comparison to the operation costs in Europe, especially taking into account that perhaps only some of the employees have a Masters degree. If the company pays more than $100,000 per engineer, as has been suggested in this overview for the Seattle location, it is developing in the wrong place.

It should be possible for Microvision to reduce its expenses in the short term by $5 million. In two years, it should reduce its expenses by up to $10 million per year. After hiring the 20 new people, it should not have expenses of over $10-15 million per year for its 100 employees.

If Microvision cannot reduce its operating expenses, it should relocate development to Europe. Bosch (a privately held company) showed that engineers in Europe can also develop and design excellent MEMS products. Development in China would be even cheaper, but the company could face problems with intellectual property.

The salaries paid must be in relation to the success of the company. For an unsuccessful company like Microvision, which is financed primarily by the sale of new shares, these costs are unacceptable.

The management, in particular, looks highly overpaid for its "success," or rather its failures. It has the wrong products in the market and has already lost the claimed advance of some years in comparison to competitors like Bosch. The technology could now be even behind that of Bosch. This is the responsibility of the CEO, Mr. Tokman. The new development contract means nothing other than that the company currently does not have products in the market that are needed.

In addition, there is a huge lack of information. For example, not only is Bosch still not listed as a competitor, but also not as a licensee. Microvision does not even mention Bosch in the annual report for 2016. This seems to be a mistake. Bosch Sensortec GmbH is a leader in the MEMS business and produces a comparable product for interactive projection with the Bosch BML050. The projection has been documented in detail since last year, and at the Mobile World Congress 2017, the Bosch microscanner BML050 for interactive laser projection was shown to the public. Besides Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), it is probably Microvision's biggest competitor.

There are only two possibilities: Bosch is either a competitor or a licensee. And Microvision must immediately reveal Bosch's status. Without this information, shareholders do not know whether the laser projection modules of other companies are protected by Microvision patents. According this report on Reddit, Klaus Meder (Automation Electronics business president) showed a video of the BML050 at the Japan IT Week (IoT section). Meder should have mentioned that the production for this device had been sold out for two years. Taking into account that Bosch Sensortec GmbH is a leading MEMS supplier, it must have a huge production capacity.

If Microvision receives license fees from Bosch or its customers, this amount should be very relevant to the company's revenues. On the other hand, if there is no license contract, Bosch, with its much better financial background, may outperform Microvision. In addition, as Bosch is a privately held company that is not forced to publish contracts, it is unknown which customers it already has. Microvision does not have these individuals as its own customers. This is another problem for shareholders: Not knowing the customers of the biggest direct competitor producing laser projection systems and interaction engines is an issue.

Therefore, not only does Microvision regularly miss sales targets and milestones (as discussed earlier), but it also hides information from its shareholders. The resultant additional problems for shareholders are shown next.

As I already pointed out, last year, owing to missing product sales, the company's development has been primarily financed by selling new shares. This reached a new and not considered possible low with a $13 million offering in December 2016 and the additional sale of common stock for $2.14 million at a price of $1.07 per share to Mr. Ben Lawrence-Farhi in a registered direct offering.

Is the last sale to Mr. Lawrence-Farhi a scandal? Microvision included the following statement in the news release:

Farhi had indicated his interest in participating in the company's recently completed underwritten public offering of shares of company common stock at a price to the public of $1.07 per share, but was unable to do so due to logistical reasons.

As widely known from other Microvision shareholders via Yahoo or Reddit discussions, they tried to participate several times in one of the offerings but it was never possible for them to do so. Microvision or the sales agent never responded to such requests. Are all the shareholders treated equally? Obviously, Mr. Lawrence-Farhi must have received a response. Microvision even set up a new offering only for him. Mr. Lawrence-Farhi is a part of the Farhi family, as is the board member Colonel (IDF res.) Yalon Farhi. Why were other interested shareholders excluded from this sale and the previous offerings? Why did they not also receive a special direct offering? In addition, based on the average daily volume, it has been proven that this offering was not necessary for Mr. Lawrence-Farhi to buy the number of shares that he purchased. Obviously, it would have been possible for Mr. Lawrence-Farhi to buy the same share count at Nasdaq, although probably not for such a low price ($1.07 per share). Is this an example of preference for one person with better contacts than the "standard shareholder?"

In only two years, from the end of 2013 to 2015, Microvision had nearly doubled its share count, from 28,025,000 million to 51,493,000 million. This was already equal to a dilution of approximately 50% in no longer than two years. In 2016, Microvision once again increased the share count by 31%, and in February 21, 2017, up to 68,122,000.

History of weighted average shares outstanding basic and diluted:



In his time at Microvision, CEO Tokman has increased the share count by over 1523% in 10 years! Including options and warrants, the company has nearly 76 million shares, options, and warrants outstanding. The Certificate of Incorporation authorizes Microvision to issue 100,000,000 shares of common stock and 25,000,000 shares of preferred stock. This is exactly equal to one billion shares in pre-reverse split count.

In other words, one share from 2016 has an interest of less than 1/15 = 0.06 in the company in 2017. This dilution is the main reason behind shareholders' losses. Without dilution, the share price would not be $2 - it would be $30. Even $30 is poor. It means there has been no increase in the share price in the 10 years that Mr. Tokman has been the CEO of Microvision. Yet, dilution was needed to prevent bankruptcy because of the company's missing sales.

Let us now have a look at the performance of CEO Tokman from January 1, 2006, to May 24, 2017, from the shareholders' point of view. Change in share price: -92,99%. This is shown below:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The following chart shows a performance comparison between MVIS (in blue), Dow, Nasdaq and the S&P 500 from 2006 to May 2017:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

This is a disaster for any CEO. It begs the question: Why is Mr. Tokman still the CEO when he has financially ruined long-term shareholders?

Not only does the share price history indicate a disaster, but the overall financial performance of the company also reflects a debacle, as the following statement reveals. Microvision stated:

As of December 31, 2016, we had an accumulated deficit of $499.8 million. We incurred consolidated net losses of $450.7 million from inception through 2013, $18.1 million in 2014, $14.5 million in 2015, and $16.5 million in 2016.

The deficit has already crossed $500 million.

Using more than $500 million, Microvision has developed a laser projection engine that is not even capable of displaying full HD, which is the standard today. It does not meet the safety requirements in the biggest worldwide market, the EU. Moreover, it does not address a market that allows the company to reach breakeven point. This is a complete failure for the company, as even after 23 years, it is unable to finance itself.

After no significant order entries and shifted product launches, it looks like CEO Tokman still has no reliable plan to break even in the short term and is not in control of the company's current situation. Consequently, Microvision refused to provide revenue guidance for 2017 in April 2017 and withheld declaring when it was targeting breakeven.

Selling 20% of the company last year near its all-time low share price is surely a confession of Microvision's own failure and cannot be interpreted in any way other than a panicked reaction, as no order entry was in sight and the company was running out of cash owing to many reasons, such as paying the extremely high compensation of CEO Tokman. This is a dramatic shift after management, especially CEO Tokman, previously spoke in the CCs about the "Sony funnel" and other upcoming sales.

This leads to the following question: What are the targets for company management that have to be fulfilled every year? Does the board of directors give management adequate targets, and do they control its fulfillment? Does the board of directors represent shareholder interests and values, or does it have different interests? During the reverse split, what was the reason behind the options counted for management not being divided by eight such that it received the eightfold allowance since the reverse split?

In the annual shareholder meeting, it would be interesting to observe how the board of directors will value the worst year ever in Microvision history when it comes to the subject of management compensation.

First, it has to be mentioned that the share count was divided by eight during the reverse split. What was not divided was the share count in the compensation for the management. It is still in the same share count range as it was prior to the reverse split. This means nothing other than that the compensation value is eight times higher after the reverse split in comparison to before the reverse split.

It is also surprising that until now, it looks like management received (almost) full compensation every year, whereas shareholders lost 93% in 10 years. CEO Tokman was awarded 200,000 options in 2016 for an exercise price of $1.89. For a comparison, the CEO was awarded 158,440 options for an exercise price of $3.41 in 2010, before the reverse split. After the reverse split, he had 158,440 / 8 = 19,805 options for an exercise price of $27.28. Tokman received a reverse split-adjusted option count of 19,805 options in 2010 before the reverse split; last year, he received 200,000 options after the split. This is an increase of more than 1,000% from before to after the reverse split. In 2013, he got 227,807 options for an exercise price of $2.28 for 2012.

As far as is known, the board of directors never explained why the stock option plan for the management was increased by approximately 1,000% (in value) after the reverse split in comparison to the time preceding it. Furthermore, it is also not understandable why the management team receives so many options for such bad years of the company.

While Apple CEO Tim Cook and other top executives at the company were paid less in 2016 for missing performance targets, it would be interesting to see how Microvision's disastrous results for 2016 - its worst year ever with no order entry at all and an all-time low share price - will be reflected by the board of directors in management compensation (for example, the options) for 2016. Everyone will probably suppose that after such a year, options should be completely canceled, i.e., exactly zero options should be granted for the management team for 2016. Had he a shred of decency, CEO Tokman would voluntarily waive his options for 2016 until the company is profitable so that it can finance itself, and not do so through dilution of the existing shareholders' interest in the company.

Yet, what should shareholders expect from a board of directors whose members probably live in a parallel universe from where they spoke of "an extraordinary ten-year span"(Jeanette Horan) while their shareholders lost 93% of their investments within this time frame? The members have never addressed the shareholders' financial problems (for example, here [Colonel (Ret.) Cowell]) caused by the failure of the company. CEO Tokman has the same disturbing view:

Needless to say, we are very excited about Microvision's future and hopefully you can see the momentum; you can see the excitement.

These words are hard to believe given the share price is down from $30, when Mr. Tokman became the CEO of Microvision, to $2 today. Mr. Tokman's words are difficult to trust knowing the company has been working since 2011 on the interaction feature and will likely release the first module in 2018 - eight years after the development started. Does Microvision have a problem?

Microvision's situation could be summarized as follows:

The company's revenues are up to six months behind the previously communicated timelines. It requires yearly revenues of $350 million-$1 billion to significantly reduce the losses of long-term shareholders and to be sustainably profitable. The operating expenses are probably between $5 and $15 million too high, and Microvision should try to raise substantial savings in operation expenses in order to reduce the losses. As 2016 was the worst year ever for shareholders, the management team should not get any options at all. The board of directors should evaluate whether CEO Tokman, with his extremely disappointing results in over 10 years, is the right person to make Microvision a profitable company after a share price crash of 93% since he has become the CEO. The company needs immediate, and massive, order entries in order to prevent a worse year for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MVIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.