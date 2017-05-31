3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 30, 2017

Good day, everyone! I hope you had a fantastic Memorial Day, and welcome back to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a digest dedicated to helping you sift out actionable events in pharma and biotech.

The news wires were quiet over the holiday weekend, so we're going to continue looking at potentially important clinical findings from the upcoming ASCO meeting, which starts this week!

Bristol-Myers quietly brings a novel combination to the big show

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is one of the key competitors in the immune checkpoint inhibitor space, as most of us know by now. Their agent in this field, Opdivo, has faced some setbacks in 2017.

One of the key drivers for BMY has been combination of Opdivo with other agents, such as in a study that will be presented at ASCO.

Abstract 104 will highlight the preliminary findings for a combination of Opdivo and a GITR agonist (GITR standing for glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related gene). This agent has been shown to promote the action of the immune system, which may synergize with the mechanism of action of Opdivo.

In this phase 1/2 study, patients had been given either the GITR agonist or the combination for various solid tumors. The therapy was very well tolerated, with most side effects being typical of those seen with Opdivo alone (especially relating to fatigue). The investigators noted that some preliminary antitumor activity has been seen, as well.

Looking forward: This is certainly a very early look at one combination direction being taken with the immune checkpoint inhibitors. The only other GITR agonist with any published data is TRX-518, which was shown to be well tolerated in a presentation at ASCO 2016. However, there was some noted gastrointestinal toxicity with this agent. And BMY have not divulged GI effects of the combo. This would be significant if their GITR agonist does not induce any sort of additional GI toxicity, as this can be a serious cause for concern in patients receiving Opdivo.

Eisai's multikinase antiangiogenic agent compares well with standard of care in liver cancer

Eisai Co (OTCPK:ESALY) has been developing a multitargeted blood vessel-blocking inhibitor called lenvatinib for various forms of cancer. At ASCO 2017, they will be presenting results from the phase 3 Study 301, which compared lenvatinib to first-line sorafenib for unresectable liver cancer.

The findings showed that lenvatinib improved overall response rates, as well as median progression-free survival and time-to-progression, the latter two outcomes nearly improving by a factor of two.

Overall survival was marginally better with lenvatinib than with sorafenib, as the former agent led to median OS of 13.6 months vs. 12.3 months.

Looking forward: As ESALY enters the home stretch for lenvatinib in liver cancer, these findings provide a good rationale for using their agent over other treatment options. While the overall survival benefit was marginal, in the world of multitargeted kinases, the name of the game is to give one after the other, seeking to maintain disease control for as long as possible. Thus, clinicians will gravitate toward the agent with the best parameters available, reserving those with less efficacy for second-line therapy and beyond. How would an approved lenvatinib stack up to Opdivo, now that its approval appears imminent? That's a very, very good question, and one we can only speculate on at this time.

Details on GlycoMimetics AML data at ASCO

On a recent edition of the digest, I covered some news about a small oncology company called GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC), as they had received breakthrough designation for their E-selectin inhibitor GMI-1271.

This designation is going to be based in part on findings that will be presented at ASCO 2017. These will be spread over two abstracts: 2520 and 2560. In the first of these abstracts, GMI-1271 was assessed in relapsed/refractory AML patients.

To date, 47 patients have been enrolled in this study, and they received GMI-1271 in combination with chemotherapy. Out of the evaluable patients, 50% achieved a response, and the 30-day and 60-day mortality rates were 0% and 7%, respectively. Though the therapy was well tolerated, the combination was associated with moderate rates of neutropenic fever, sepsis, bacteremia, and hypoxia. However, this combination is known to lead to myelosuppression, so it does not seem like GMI-1271 was a significant contributor to the toxicity.

In abstract 2560, elderly patients received GMI-1271 in addition to induction chemotherapy for previously untreated AML. 12 out of 17 patients achieved complete remission in this study, though 3 out of the 27 patients enrolled died of sepsis. Given the advanced age of this population, it's not terribly surprising that they would be at greater risk for fatal complications.

Looking forward: These findings make it clear that GMI-1271 has some early signs of efficacy, and clearly the FDA feels they strongly supported the breakthrough designation in AML. The response rates observed were higher than those seen historically with induction and salvage chemotherapy alone. These findings bode very well for a new therapeutic strategy in an area of high unmet need.

Conclusions

Thank you for taking the time to read today's edition of the digest! I hope it has helped you identify some actionable news you may not have previously heard about. If you found it helpful, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new articles of mine go live.

And I also hope you'll consider reading and joining the conversation on a recently published full article of mine, regarding the history-making results seen by Merck. Thanks again!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.