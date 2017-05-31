DDR's New 6.375% Preferred - Just The Facts, No Fluff

The new issue is a perpetual, cumulative preferred and is not QDI or DRD.

For the second time in a week, DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) accessed the capital markets, as it is changing its capital structure. On May 24th, the REIT issued 4.70% 10-year bonds (I wrote about the new bond issue with a review of the issuer here). Today's activity saw the REIT issue preferred to redeem a senior unsecured note coming due in 2018. Essentially, it has termed out that debt with a perpetual instrument (after having termed out its revolver with a 10-year last week).

DDR is an owner and manager of 309 value-oriented shopping centers representing 103 million square feet in 35 states and Puerto Rico. The portfolio is comprised primarily of large-format power centers located in markets across the United States.

As I just wrote on DDR a week ago, I won't rehash my review of the REIT and will just get to the deal and my thoughts on it.

The details of the new issue are as follows:

Dividends are payable on the fifteenth day of each January, April, July and October, commencing on July 15, 2017 (short first payment).

You can see the prospectus here and the term sheet here.

DDR's outstanding preferred stock is comprised of the following:

The outstanding has the following price/yield data:

Compared to the outstanding, the new deal is a slam dunk, as it has a higher current and stripped yield and a longer period until the optional redemption date. I would consider selling the Series K and J at yields flat or better in order to pick up the call protection.

The following is a chart of the DDR Series K stripped yield over time in order to get a feel for the reaction of the preferred to the current market environment and investor pessimism.

As the chart above shows, the yield on the preferred has been essentially flat year to date and is up approximately 40 basis points since the middle of last year.

Meanwhile, the equity yields nearly 500 basis points more (showing the relative stability of the preferred stock, as preferred investors focus more on fundamentals and cash flows rather than growth):

DDR Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Looked at differently, the following chart shows the risk premium of DDR (the yield on the Series K less the 10-year Treasury):

As one might expect, the risk premium has been increasing as Treasuries have rallied and sentiment regarding retail REITs has kept the preferred from getting tighter.

How does the new issue (as well as the outstanding issues) stack up against preferred stocks of other retail (shopping center) REITs?

DDR is decidedly middle of the road compared to its peers - many of which are not rated investment grade (or at all) as is DDR. Notably, Cedar Realty (NYSE:CDR) has been under significant pressure and has the highest yield of the group. The new deal, compared to the peer group, appears to be reasonably priced and may warrant consideration for inclusion into an income portfolio. Recall that the new bond, in my opinion, looked attractive versus peers. In a similar vein, I believe the investment grade-rated DDR's preferred stock is somewhat attractive versus peers.

You can see below the peer group stripped yield graphically:

And here's a look at the peer group stripped price graphically:

Finally, the peer group yield-to-call graphically:

Careful of the Kimco Series I, as it is currently redeemable and it should be able to refinance it in the preferred market at decent savings. The yield-to-call is negative, and I would be a seller here.

I have personally always used higher-rated Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) as a peer, as it is power center focused as well rather than grocery focused. Power center retail REITs have come under additional pressure, as the Big Box tenants have been harder to come by. Looking specifically at the Kimco Series K preferred versus the DDR Series K, the following relationship is observed:

DDR's spread to Kimco (right-hand side scale) is just a touch above average but nothing to write home about. The differential does not imply increased risk at DDR (from a historical perspective). Note, however, the veracity of the yield spike in Kimco.

Similarly, the following chart compares the DDR Series K to the Urstadt Biddle (NYSE:UBA) Series G. Urstadt is much smaller than DDR ($724 million market cap versus $3.3 billion for DDR), but it has more of a grocery-anchored focus.

The relationship between the preferred stock of these two REITs is more volatile (and UBA is less liquid), but the differential is about average (after UBA rallied recently).

Bottom Line

The new DDR Series A preferred stock merits consideration for inclusion into an income portfolio. It must be noted, however, that the power center focus of DDR (and, of course, the retail nature of its tenants) will create additional pressure on the REIT. A less liquid alternative would be the UBA Series G 6.75% preferred (although there is a shorter time until the optional redemption date). The REIT has been renewing its focus on the portfolio and the capital structure and has been doing a decent job at both.

Let's take a look at the equities:

DDR Total Return Price data by YCharts

Note Urstadt's outperformance of the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.