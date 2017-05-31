Offshore Drillers Are The Coal Miners Of 2018

Until the election of Donald Trump last November, coal had become a four-letter word when it comes to energy production in the United States. On the campaign trail, President Trump pledged to save the coal industry in the United States, but energy independence when it comes to oil and natural gas is likely to cause a problem for coal for technological and economic rather than environmental reasons.

The fact is that new advances in drilling coupled with fewer regulations are making it easier and cheaper to extract both oil and gas from the crust of the earth in the United States. When it comes to crude oil, the United States is the world's third leading producer, and the flow of shale oil is increasing on a daily basis. As of Friday, May 26 there were 722 oil rigs operating in the United States compared with 316 just one year ago. The U.S. has become a major factor in the oil market, and its influence is likely to grow in the years ahead. OPEC, the international oil cartel attempted to thwart U.S. production by flooding the market with the energy commodity until November 2016 when they abandoned their policy of output cuts. Now, with the price of oil around the $50 per barrel level, the U.S. has become energy independent as shale reserves will continue to provide the nation with abundant supplies of energy. Moreover, reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale region of the United States promise sufficient domestic supplies of even cleaner energy for the years to come. When it comes to coal, oil and gas have made the dirty fuel an economic dinosaur. At the same time, the demand for offshore drilling for oil has declined as shale has made the expensive reserves located under the floor of the ocean less attractive. In many ways, the offshore drillers are likely to face a difficult time in the years ahead as shale is a cheaper alternative that is more readily available.

Lots of oil around these days

The price of crude oil fell to lows of $26.05 per barrel in February 2016 as Saudi Arabia led OPEC in a strategy of flooding the market with crude oil in an attempt to put U.S. shale production out of business and build the cartel's market share. However, the strategy took a massive financial toll on OPEC members and other nations that depend on oil revenues. With the assistance of Russia, the cartel reserved course at their November 2016 bi-annual meeting when they announced the first production cut in nine years. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures highlights, the price of oil rebounded and has been trading around the $50 per barrel level since last November.

The OPEC production cuts caused the price of oil to move higher. At the same time, the increased price for oil caused U.S. shale production to offset OPEC output declines over recent months. A lower production cost for oil because of technological advances and a friendlier regulatory environment has caused U.S. production to rise. OPEC met again on May 25 and agreed to extend the output cuts until the end of the first quarter of 2018. There continue to be abundant supplies of crude oil available in the global market.

All bets may be off in 2018

The Saudis are planning an IPO of Aramco in 2018. It is in the best interest of the world's leading and lowest cost producer to support the price of the energy commodity as the initial public offering of shares approaches. The Aramco IPO is likely to be the biggest in history. The Saudis have stated they will use the proceeds from the deal to build their sovereign wealth fund designed to make investments that will diversify the nation's exposure away from crude oil. Therefore, with a vested interest to maintain a stable price for oil around $50 per barrel, it is likely that Saudi Arabia will do everything within its power to achieve stability until they can cash in on the sale of shares next year.

Meanwhile, oil continues to flow with total OPEC output at around 33 million BPD and U.S. production is rising. The three largest producers in the world are Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. Together the three nations' output is almost equal to that of the cartel. For now, Saudi Arabia is cooperating with the Russians when it comes to production; however, after the IPO in 2018, all bets could be off. So long as the price is around $50 per barrel, producers will be satisfied by the price, but at that level, the U.S. influence in the world's oil market is increasing each day.

Shale and technological advances adds to big supplies

The policy of flooding the market with oil that OPEC abandoned on November 30 worked when it came to causing U.S. shale production to decline dramatically. Last year at this time, the number of rigs operating in the U.S. was fewer than half the current level. While $50 oil has made shale production come back to life, technological advances in fracking and horizontal drilling has improved efficiency in drilling and fewer regulations have combined to lower production costs in the U.S. Increasing U.S. output has filled the void left in the oil market by OPEC cuts and have added to big supplies. Those big supplies have caused a decline in activity for offshore drilling for the energy commodity, and that is not likely to change anytime soon.

Offshore drilling demand will decline

Increasing flows of shale oil and the potential for more OPEC output following the Aramco IPO in 2018 could put those companies involved in offshore drilling in a difficult position next year. Three of the leading companies when it comes to offshore drilling are Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, and Halliburton. Source: Barchart

SLB is trading around $69 per share. While the price is higher than it was when oil was on the lows in February 2016, the lack of demand for offshore drilling has tempered the stock's reaction to the higher price of crude oil over the past fifteen months. Source: Barchart Source: Barchart

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) has recovered alongside the price of oil, but the share performance has not been spectacular. Source: Barchart

Halliburton has been the best performing stock of the three, but the growth of the shale business has fueled their business.

All three of these companies have their tentacles in many aspects of oil services, but those who depend on offshore drilling have been hurting. Source: Barchart

The price action in Transocean Inc. (NYSE:RIG) has been weak as the company depends on offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services.

Advances in shale production and the potential for output increases from OPEC and other non-OPEC nations have put the hopes of those companies involved in offshore drilling on hold. The shares of many of these companies were flying high when the oil price was north of $100 per barrel, but that has changed dramatically over recent years.

A tough 2018 for the offshore drillers

I believe that the price of crude oil will remain around its sweet spot at $50 per barrel for the rest of 2017 and into 2018. $50 is half the price oil was in 2014 and double the price in February 2016 making producers and consumers alike satisfied with what is now an equilibrium price.

Meanwhile, the increasing flow of the energy commodity and growing inventories have put costly offshore drilling projects on the backburner, and it is going to be a very long time before we see a resurgence in this sector of the oil patch.

Many of the companies that rely on offshore drilling for revenues could find themselves in a similar position to the coal producers when they faced extinction in 2016. With business drying up because of new technology that allows shale extraction for lower costs in an environment of fewer regulations, offshore drilling could be the coal miners of 2018 as the world is currently well supplied with oil and if any shortages occur OPEC and other producing countries could pump up the volume very quickly.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.