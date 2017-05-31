Soybeans Search For A Bottom

The planting season for grains and oilseeds in the United States has given way to growing season as the Memorial Day weekend is the official start of summer. Soybeans had been a leader in the grain sector, and it continues to lead these days. However, over recent weeks, the oilseed has led corn and wheat prices to the downside. In a percentage basis, beans have been the worst performer of the three grains. Soybeans have declined from $9.89 per bushel on May 10, the day of the last USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report to $9.105 as of Tuesday, May 30. Soybean prices are down by 7.9% over the past twenty days. Over the same period, corn has fallen from $3.74 to $3.6625 per bushel or 2.1%. Wheat has declined from $4.3575 to lows of $4.2625 or 2.2% over the same period.

The weakness in soybeans has taken the price to a level where it now looks ready to challenge the $9 per bushel level. The last time beans traded below $9 on the nearby futures contract was over one year ago in March 2016. The price has been weak because supplies are abundant. Another year of a strong U.S. crop is likely to cause more selling in the bean market. Right now, soybeans are in the process of searching for a bottom when it comes to price.

A record Brazilian harvest

The news of a record harvest in Brazil this season hit the soybean futures market like a ton of bricks. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of CBOT Soybean futures highlights, the selling began on May 18 when news of a record Brazilian crop hit the market. The price has continued lower, on heavy volume, falling from $9.8050 on May 17 to lows of $9.1050 per bushel on Tuesday, May 30, a decline of over 7% in two weeks.

Soybeans fell to 14-month lows as they are now approaching the $9 per bushel level and it was the record Brazilian crop that started the downward slide. It is probable that the South American nation is now accelerating sales.

Beans fall through support

The weekly chart shows the technical damage down as a result of the price action over the past two weeks. Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that beans broke below technical support at $9.34 per bushel during the week of April 10, but after they failed to recover, the price has headed south. The fundamental supply picture ignited the selling on May 17 which created a technical breakdown in the price as beans fell below support once again and now appear to be ready to challenge the psychological $9 per bushel level on the July futures contract. The decline in the price on heavy volume is a sign that the selling may continue in the oilseed.

Demand for products will be strong, but a big U.S. crop in 2017 will send the price to long-term support

The lower price for soybeans has bolstered demand for meal and soy oil over recent weeks. The price action in the synthetic crush spread highlights the demand for soybean products. Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the crush has moved from the 80 level up to 87.5 indicating that meal and oil prices have outperformed raw beans during the recent price slid. However, the path of least resistance for the price of the oilseed now depends solely on the 2017 crop, and only Mother Nature knows what the future holds in store for the fertile Plains of the U.S. over the coming weeks and months. The U.S. is the world's largest producer of soybeans and this year farmers are planting more beans than last year. If the weather turns out to support the 2017 crop, there could be lots more downside in the soybeans futures market in the weeks and months ahead.

The dollar, the weather or the crush could save the beans

Soybean futures traded to a fourteen month low on the day following the Memorial Day weekend holiday in the United States. The last time beans were below the $9 per bushel level was back in March 2016. There are currently three factors that can make or break the price of soybeans over coming weeks.

So far the weak dollar, which is trading close to the lowest level in 2017, has done little to support the price of the oilseed. A weak dollar tends to stimulate export sales but four years of record U.S. crops and big inventories have led the bean market to ignore the move in the greenback which is down around 6.4% since January of this year. The dollar is coming close to critical support on the dollar index at 95.7, and if that gives way, it could support soybeans and many other commodities prices. However, a rebound in the dollar could add pressure to the bean market which is already teetering on the brink of a move below $9 per bushel.

The weather will determine the direction of soybean prices over the summer growing season. If drought conditions develop, we could see a big recovery rally given the overwhelmingly bearish sentiment in the market at the end of May. However, a continuation of favorable growing conditions will weigh on prices, and it will not be long before we see and eight-handle for a bushel of soybeans.

Finally, it was demand for soybean oil that ignited the price of soybeans in the late spring of 2016 and sent the price to $12 per bushel. A sudden spike in demand for soybean oil or meal from Asia or other parts of the world would filter through to the raw beans and support the price. However, it is likely that demand for bean products will be a function of moves in the value of the U.S. dollar. If the dollar were to weaken considerably, China and other Asian nations would likely increase their imports of U.S. soybeans and soybean products.

How low can they go?

From a technical perspective, soybeans look like they are heading for just below $8.50 per bushel on the longer-term chart. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, the price is now on target to test the November 2015 lows at $8.445 per bushel and below there, $7.7625 the December 2008 lows come into play. However, I am doubtful that the price gets that low.

The world has become more dependent on bumper crops of grains and oilseeds each year. With more mouths to feed each year, farmers must produce more food to satisfy global demand. Palm oil shortages in Asia in 2016 led to a spike in the price of beans to the $12 level. The drought of 2012 took the price of the oilseed to almost $18 per bushel. I will be keeping my eyes on the soybean market over coming sessions as it is now in bearish mode. Soybeans are searching for a bottom, and it is likely we will see a price below $9 shortly. However, I am a scale down buyer of the beans as I think the $8.50 level will hold given growing demand for food around the world.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.