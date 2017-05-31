S&P 500 Stocks Farthest Above And Below 200-DMAs

The direction of a stock's 200-day moving average (DMA) is a good way to gauge its long-term directional trend. If the 200-day moving average is rising, it's a signal of a long-term uptrend, and vice versa for a downward-sloping 200-DMA. Additionally, the distance a stock is trading above or below its 200-day is a good way to gauge how extended it is from its "normal" trading range.

The average stock in the S&P 500 right now is trading roughly 5% above its 200-day moving average. But a whopping 32% of stocks in the index are more than 10% above their 200-DMAs. That's a healthy reading that shows just how strong equities have been.

Below is a list of the S&P 500 stocks currently trading the farthest above their 200-DMAs. As shown, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the most extended at 53.19%, followed by Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) at 42.18% and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) at 37.37%. CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) and Micron Tech (NASDAQ:MU) round out the top five.

Three of the mega-Tech behemoths that are getting so much love these days are on the list as well. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 22.80% above its 200-day, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is at 20.39%, and Alphabet (GOOGL) is at 19.05%. Other notables on the list include Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Coach (NYSE:COH), Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), and Boeing (NYSE:BA).

On the flip side of the equation, 11% of stocks in the S&P 500 are trading more than 10% below their 200-DMAs. Below is a list of the 50 stocks trading the farthest below their 200-days. The list is made up mostly of retailers, REITs, and Energy stocks.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) tops the list at 36.83% below its 200-day, followed by Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Macy's (NYSE:M), and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM). Other notables on the list include TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Target (NYSE:TGT), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

