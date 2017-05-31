A Broad Based Equity Rally

Key points

The equity rally is increasingly broad-based, supported by strong earnings momentum and global reflation.

Global stocks hit record highs after the prior week's drop. Market reaction to Brazil's political scandal was largely contained.

This week's U.S. data could shed light on the trend in inflation after data have softened recently.

Global stocks have been on a tear lately, and many investors are questioning if this can last. We see further, albeit more muted, gains ahead as an increasingly broad-based rally is backed by strong earnings and global reflation.

Contribution of top sector in years of positive global equity returns, 1995-2017

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute, Thomson Reuters and MSCI, May 2017.

Notes: The bars represent the best-performing sectors in the MSCI ACWI Index of a given year, and their contribution to the index's annual return. The number on top of each column represents the index's return in that year. The 2017 numbers are year-to date. The gaps represent the years during which the annual broad index return was negative. Tech refers to technology.

The chart shows how much the best-performing sector has contributed to overall gains in the MSCI ACWI Index. Technology is only contributing about a third of the index's gains this year, near the long-term average for the contribution from the best-performing sector.

More than a handful of stocks

We are seeing greater breadth in major equity markets, with Europe and emerging markets (EM) now playing catch-up to the eight-year U.S. bull market. High stock market breadth gives us confidence in the sustainability of gains. The proportion of individual shares in several major indexes trading above their 250-day moving average has hit a two-year high. In Europe and Japan, this proportion is above 80%.

Tech has provided a big lift to U.S. and EM stocks, but market strength goes beyond this sector. In Europe, tech accounts for less than a tenth of the 8% price returns this year. The breadth of equity market gains is supported by widespread earnings growth. Eight of 11 sectors globally are expected to see earnings growth this calendar year. This follows the first-quarter earnings season that saw double-digit growth in all major regions for the first time since 2010. Global earnings breadth is consistent with global reflation. In April, more than 80% of countries had rising composite PMIs compared with 12 months earlier - one of the highest shares since the immediate recovery from the global financial crisis.

Bottom line: Strong economic and earnings performance are driving broad market returns, not just a handful of stocks. We see room for this to run further, reinforcing our preference for equities over fixed income in this environment.

Global stocks hit record highs - a swift rebound from the prior week's drop. Market reaction to Brazil's latest political scandal was largely contained and barely spilled over into other EMs.

The Federal Reserve minutes pointed to a June rate increase, and acknowledged concerns over recent soft inflation data. Most policymakers backed a plan for how to shrink the Fed's balance sheet.

OPEC extended its crude oil output cut for nine months as expected to further reduce a global supply glut. Oil prices dropped, as the decision fell short of hopes for deeper cuts.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps 1.5% 7.9% 15.6% 2.0% U.S. Small Caps 1.1% 2.3% 23.0% 1.3% Non-U.S. World 0.7% 13.9% 18.4% 3.0% Non-U.S. Developed 0.2% 13.7% 16.0% 3.2% Japan 0.9% 8.3% 16.4% 2.2% Emerging 2.2% 18.6% 29.6% 2.6% Asia ex-Japan 2.0% 21.4% 30.5% 2.4%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries 0.0% 1.7% -0.3% 2.2% U.S. TIPS -0.2% 1.4% 1.7% 2.2% U.S. Investment Grade 0.0% 3.1% 3.9% 3.2% U.S. High Yield 0.3% 4.7% 13.6% 5.5% U.S. Municipals 0.4% 3.6% 1.2% 2.2% Non-U.S. Developed 0.2% 5.7% -1.2% 0.7% Emerging Market $ Bonds 0.5% 6.3% 9.7% 5.3%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil -2.7% -8.2% 5.2% $52.15 Gold 0.9% 10.4% 3.8% $1,267 Copper -0.4% 2.2% 21.4% $5,658

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD -0.2% 6.3% -0.1% 1.12 USD/Yen 0.1% -4.8% 1.4% 111.33 Pound/USD -1.8% 3.8% -12.7% 1.28

Source: Bloomberg. As of May 26, 2017.

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.