B2 Gold - Avoid This Stock This Year

Although in the long term I like the company, in the short term (till the end of 2017) I think it is a good idea to avoid these stocks.

As a result, I think that B2 Gold is going to report quite poor financial results this year.

The biggest issue are costs of production - this year its two biggest mines, Masbate and Otjikoto, are expected to increase their cost of production substantially.

However, in the short term the company will face a few problems, which may have a negative impact on B2 Gold's market valuation.

B2 Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) is one of the world's fastest growing gold miners. It started its operations in 2009 when two Nicaraguan gold mines, Libertad and Limon, were acquired by the company. Now B2 Gold runs four mines delivering around 550 thousand ounces of gold in annual production. This year B2 Gold is expected to open its fifth and largest mine, called Fekola, which should produce 350 - 400 thousand ounces of gold per year for the first five years of production.

Well, generally, I like B2 Gold very much. But the problem is that this year should be one of the weakest in the short history of the company. So, in my opinion, in the short-term investors should stay on the sidelines - or, in other words, avoid this stock.

What game am I playing?

The chart below shows the performance of B2 Gold shares against the Van Eck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), a popular ETF replicating the price action of the broad precious metals market:

Note that since the start of the current bull market, in gold (December 2015) B2 Gold shares had been outperforming GDXJ (the blue, ascending line on the chart above). However, since early March 2017 the company's stock has been weaker against GDXJ (the red, descending line). In other words, now, for some reason, Mr. Market considers B2 Gold a laggard. I think that Mr. Market is right. What is more, in my opinion this negative trend should last for some time. Hence my recommendation - avoid this stock.

Why should investors avoid B2 Gold stock?

The main reason behind my thesis is as follows: this year two main mines, Masbate and Otjikoto, should be producing gold at a substantially higher cost than last year. The table below compares the 2017 estimated costs of production to the last year's actual costs:

The figures marked in red depict the problem:

At Masbate, a mine operating in the Philippines, the cost of production should be between 49.0% (cash operating cost) and 56.2% (AISC) higher than in 2016.

At Otjikoto, a mine operating in Namibia, the cost of production should be between 38.6% and 41.6% higher than last year.

To remind my readers, both mines are the largest B2 Gold operations - in 2016 they jointly delivered 372.5 thousand ounces of gold (67.7% of total production). It means that even a tiny spike in cost of production would have a large impact on the company's bottom line.

Additionally, I have marked the Limon mine in yellow. In my opinion, this mine is quite problematic and it may deliver a negative surprise for B2 Gold investors this year.

Costs of production

I prepared my own estimates of the company's 2017 results. As I mention above, higher costs of production at the two main mines should have a negative impact on B2 Gold's results, especially its gross margins (defined as revenue less direct costs of production):

Source: Simple Digressions

The red arrow on the chart above indicates an expected drop in gross margin from $408M in 2016 to $356M in 2017 (a decrease of 12.7%). For a better comparison I assume that this year the company is going to sell its gold at the same average price as in 2016 ($1,246 per ounce of gold).

Further, the table below depicts the estimated gross margins delivered by each operating mine:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note that this year the total gross margin will be strengthened by the new Fekola mine ($31.3M). However, despite this additional support, the total margin is going to go down. Interestingly, apart from lower margins delivered by Masbate and Otjikoto (due to higher costs of production), the third mine, Libertad, should also deliver lower margin.

La Libertad

Let me discuss the Libertad mine. This year La Libertad should produce its gold at a lower cost than last year. However, due to lower production, the gross margin should be lower than in 2016:

Source: Simple Digressions

According to the company, this year the Libertad mine is going to produce 110 - 120 thousand ounces of gold (last year it produced 132.4 thousand ounces). The red lines on the chart above outline the Libertad production profile - it looks like this mine is in its deterioration phase now. However, investors have to remember that La Libertad is a low-sulphidation epithermal deposit and such mines tend to keep operating for many years even despite low mineral resources reported.

So, generally, I would not bother too much about lower production this year - next year the situation may revert. Anyway, the company still invests in this mine - last year capital expenditures were standing at $18.5M and this year the company wants to spend $17.8M.

However, there is another and, in my opinion, much bigger problem. Both mines operating in Nicaragua, La Libertad and El Limon, present a much higher risk now. I discuss this issue below (in the "El Salvador" section).

El Limon

According to the company, El Limon, another Nicaraguan mine, should produce its gold at a cash operating cost of $655 - $695 per ounce of gold ($781 per ounce last year). What is more, this mine should increase its production from 45.5 thousand ounces in 2016 to 50.0 - 60.0 thousand ounces of gold in 2017. So, generally, there should be significant progress at El Limon.

Unfortunately, 1Q 2017 was disastrous for El Limon. The cash operating cost was $994 per ounce of gold and the all-in sustaining cash cost (AISC) was $1,572 per ounce of gold! I think that the last figure is particularly horrible. At AISC of $1,572 per ounce and the price of gold of $1,231 per ounce in 1Q 2017 the mine was cash flow negative. Let me cite the company's management (1Q 2017 MDA, page 10):

"El Limon Mine in Nicaragua continued to underperform in the first quarter of 2017 with gold production of 8,861 ounces, 2,246 ounces below budget and 1,355 ounces lower than the same quarter last year. The primary cause of the shortfall was lower processed grade, which was 2.41 g/t versus a budget of 2.99 g/t and 2.92 g/t in the first quarter of 2016. El Limon's production continued to be negatively affected by mine fleet availability limitations and water control issues, which reduced high grade ore flow from Santa Pancha Underground. As a result, mill feed was supplemented with smaller volumes of lower grade ore recovered from surface stockpiles and purchased (small miner) high grade ore"

Well, I am reading this explanation in the following way - costs, costs, costs. The mine fleet costs money. The dewatering system costs money as well so…although the management sustains its 2017 guidance, the investors should closely monitor the El Limon operations in subsequent quarters.

Another thing - according to the company, at the end of 2016 there were 152 thousand ounces of gold at Limon, classified as mineral reserves. Additionally, there were additional 259 thousand ounces of gold classified as mineral resources (measured and indicated). However, according to the company's financial statements, the economic resource seems to be much lower than that disclosed in the official mineral resource statement. Let me explain.

According to the company (2016 annual report, page 14):

"Property, plant and equipment are amortized over the life of the mine using the units-of-production ("UOP") method based on the recoverable ounces from the estimated proven and probable reserves and a portion of the measured and indicated resources that are reasonably expected to be converted to proven and probable reserves"

Applying this method (NYSEARCA:UOP) to El Limon I can very easily calculate the actual size of its economic mineral resource. At the end of 2016 El Limon was disclosed in the company's books at $43.9M (net book value). In 1Q 2017 the company charged $5.1M as El Limon depreciation. On a per ounce basis it was $752.1 per ounce (depreciation of $5,135 thousand divided by 6,828 ounces of gold sold in 1Q 2017).

Now, due to the fact that the company is charging $752.1 per ounce of gold as a depreciation expense, I can calculate that the economically viable resource is 58,370 ounces only (net book value of $43.9M divided by depreciation of $752.1 per ounce of gold).

Note that officially the El Limon mineral reserve is standing at 152 thousand ounces while according to the company's books the actual reserve is 58.4 thousand only.

Lastly, this year the El Limon mine is expected to produce 50 - 60 thousand ounces of gold. However, if I am correct, it may be the final year of operations at this mine.

Summarizing - after the disastrous 1Q 2017 I am skeptical about El Limon. What is more, this mine was always the capital intensive operation. Last year the capital / overhead component of AISC was $408 per ounce (AISC of $1,189 less cash operating cost of $781), which was the highest figure in the entire mining portfolio (Masbate: $190 per ounce, Libertad: $245 and Otjikoto: $236 per ounce). In other words, El Limon is not an efficient operation. Quite to the contrary, I think it is a liability for the company rather than an asset. Therefore I think that my thesis that El Limon may be offline next year is quite well-supported.

El Salvador

In April 2017 El Salvador became the first country in the world to ban metallic mining. As a result, OceanaGold, a mid-tier gold producer, had to write off all its investment in the country (around $17M).

Nicaragua is not El Salvador. Daniel Ortega, the president of the country, supports metallic mining. However, the anti-mining movement has been getting stronger in Nicaragua, especially after the recent ban imposed in El Salvador. As a matter of fact, B2 Gold had already encounter problems with local communities and the government of Nicaragua (the Nueva Esperanza project).

Well, this article is not about the ongoing anti-mining protests in Latin America but investors should be aware that the mining industry is facing problems in Nicaragua. B2 Gold is the largest gold miner in the country so any negative change in the governmental mining policy will affect the company immediately. In project finance there is a simple quantitative solution to this problem - a higher discount rate applied to value the company's shares. I am going back to this issue below.

B2 Gold valuation

With Fekola online, B2 Gold will become a mainly African producer. Taking the 2018 production estimate (the first full year of Fekola operations) as a proxy, the African segment (Fekola and Otjikoto) should generate 56.8% of total production:

Source: Simple Digressions

What is more, if the EL Limon mine is offline, the African segment should weight even more. Therefore, if I am correct, B2 Gold shares should be valued more and more like a typical African miner. Let me take a popular valuation measure: the enterprise value / EBITDA ratio. Below I have plotted a chart with current ratios calculated for a few only-Africa mining companies: Perseus (OTCPK:PMNXF), Teranga (OTC:TGCDF), Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF), Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF), Golden Star (NYSEMKT:GSS), Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) and Randgold (NASDAQ:GOLD):

Source: Simple Digressions

Notes:

I have excluded from my discussion Banro (BAA) and Acacia (OTC:ABGLF), two companies facing specific problems distorting their valuations.

Randgold is not a classic African valuation story. This company, due to its very conservative investment policy, is a sort of a "Primus inter pares" company, one of the best in the entire sector, so its valuation measures were always much higher than those of its peers.

Generally, African miners show relatively low EV / EBITDA ratios, mainly between 2.5 (Perseus) and 7.6 (Endeavour), with the median ratio at 6.2 (the red, horizontal line on the chart above). Now B2 Gold shares are trading at the ratio of 9.4, which is substantially higher than the median valuation measure.

Summary

Now, understand me well. I am not saying that B2 Gold share prices should go down. What I want to say is that, in my opinion, over time B2 Gold should be approaching valuation measures typical for an African miner rather (where higher discount rates are applied to find the fair value of a company's stocks) than a company operating in a few global regions. Of course, B2 Gold has one of the best management teams in the industry so…who knows? Maybe in a few years it will be another Randgold (a company trading at much higher valuation measures than its African peers). However, in the short term the company will face a few substantial risks that may have a negative impact on its market valuation:

higher costs of production at Masbate and Otjikoto

potential problems with the Nicaraguan anti-mining movement

El Limon's mineral reserve issue

sort of overvaluation of the company's shares

regression toward the mean, which is depicted on the first chart of this article (the red, descending line showing B2 Gold underperformance against GDXJ)

Therefore, in my opinion, it is a good idea to avoid this stock this year.

Note: I am going to follow this company very closely. If I see the above-mentioned risks dissipating I am going to publish another article on B2 Gold.

