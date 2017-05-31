Gold Still Has A Date With $1,200

With gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) now trading at around $1,263 an ounce, many gold bugs believe that an intermediate bottom took place in May but I remain dubious as to whether the May 10th lows did indeed constitute an intermediate bottom. Gold is up around 10% a year, which is a great return year to date, and many gold bugs believe the good times have returned - especially after the outperformance year we had in 2016. However even if gold has begun a brand new bull market (which up to this point I believe it has), I still believe cycles (which involve the use of sentiment, technical analysis and duration) will play a major role in determining when the yellow metal prints hard bottoms and tops.

I maintain that many gold bugs still have the huge 2009-2011 rally fresh in their memory and are waiting for the next ascent to begin in earnest. Personally I feel we are nowhere near that type of bull run yet. Yes, stocks and gold went up together after the bear market bottom in 2009, but now there seems to be more capital chasing smaller returns. The one market that continues to make new highs is the stock market (SPX) which is why I believe it will continue to attract fresh capital going forward. Gold may be up almost 10 year to date but is still only up 4% over the past year. Personally, I see another swoop down in this market before the bull begins in earnest once more. Here is how I see things lining up over the next month or so.

Firstly from a cycles standpoint, we can see from the chart below that the yellow metal succeeded in making higher lows in January, March and May which is a great start. Furthermore the highs we hit on the 18th of April definitely seem to imply an intermediate high and I believe this will turn out to be the case. The higher high in April definitely would have suckered in some gold bugs as the high took place around 18 weeks into this particular intermediate cycle (last intermediate bottom was on the 15th of December which means we have a right translated cycle). This has led many to believe that the recent lows on the 10th of May constituted an intermediate bottom but here is the problem I have with this. For a true intermediate bottom to occur, it means that we need at least one daily cycle (usually the last one) to be left translated - meaning that the final intermediate bottom needs to take place below the previous daily lows. We just haven't had that in this intermediate cycle which is why I believe the May lows will be in jeopardy before long.

The failure of gold to print at least one failed daily cycle (breach of a recent daily low) ties in well with my sentiment argument. As the chart illustrates below, sentiment in gold at the May lows didn't actually drop to what we saw at the March lows. Now it is extremely strange to see sentiment levels lower at a daily low compared to an intermediate low. It is almost always the opposite. Intermediate lows are much sharper selling events that are designed to reset sentiment which then fuels the next move up. March was simply way too early for an intermediate low to occur as intermediate lows in gold can go well beyond 25 weeks. This makes me believe that lower lows are coming.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Furthermore the miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) chart does nothing to convince me that we have started a brand new intermediate cycle. In fact the mining complex has failed to make new highs since last February as the sector has clearly been in a downtrend since then. Gold leads the precious metal sector; miners and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) usually follow and also outperform the yellow metal into the bargain. Well although the Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF outperformed gold over the initial part of 2017, its performance since the start of February has been dreadful as it has lagged both gold and silver by a considerable distance.

Furthermore although gold has traded strongly in May, the mining complex looks like it has already rolled over. A struggling mining sector doesn't bode well for the possibility of a brand new intermediate cycle having been started. They just look too weak for me which makes me believe meaningful lower lows are on the horizon.

To sum up, I still believe we have an intermediate low ahead of us in the precious metals sector. The May lows may look like a hard bottom at present but I believe we are going lower. Two hard tests on the investing road are having both the patience to wait for the right moment and the courage not to be disappointed with what we encounter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.