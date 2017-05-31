Risk Arbitrage Today: Which Is The Better M&A Stock, Monsanto Or Time Warner?

Merger Arbitrage Poll Question Results



Here are the results of last Monday's merger arbitrage poll. We asked the question will NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) get a higher bid? Exactly 2/3 of the respondents thought that NXPI would not get a higher offer. That has been my position as well, although the market and Cramer might think otherwise.

YES NXPI will get a higher offer 28 NXPI will sell for its current deal of $110 56

This week's Merger Arbitrage Poll Question

This week's question looks at two large cap M&A targets. Monsanto (NYSE:MON) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX).

Monsanto

Monsanto agreed to be acquired by Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) back in September for $128 per share in cash, which is a total of $66 billion including debt. The news has been pretty good for Monsanto as of late.

The company has had two very solid quarters in a row. Last month it announced 2Q earnings which beat on the top and bottom lines. Revenue came in at $5.07 billion, $340 million ahead of forecast, while profit was $3.19 per share, 40 cents above forecast.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) opened a position in Monsanto early this year, buying more than 8 million shares which as of this writing has a value of more than $900 million.

In December, Monsanto shareholders approved the merger.

Last month, the European Union approved two other large deals in the space as Dow (NYSE:DOW)-Dupont (NYSE:DD) and ChemChina-Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) were given the green light.

Bayer has been focused on finding buyers for some of its assets as it tries to appease regulators. Among others, this deal needs approvals from the Department of Justice, the EU and CFIUS.

The current deal spread is 9.45% with the IRR 16.2%. The companies continue to guide to an end-of-year close.

MON data by YCharts

Time Warner

Time Warner is in the midst of being acquired by AT&T (NYSE:T) for $107.50, half in cash and half in stock. The stock portion is subject to a collar. Currently, T is trading inside the collar, which is from $37.411 to $41.349. AT&T is paying a total price of $85.4 billion. The companies say that closing is expected before year-end, subject to approval by the Department of Justice. The EU and TWX shareholders have already signed off on the deal.

Politics may wind up playing a role in the final outcome. President Trump during his campaign had said he would 'never approve such a deal'. But while he hasn't refuted that statement he does seem to favor an anti-regulatory policy. Meanwhile, investors have warmed to the TWX-T combination as well, tightening the spared to 8.1% as of this writing.

TWX data by YCharts

Atwood Oceanics

There was a merger in the oil industry on Tuesday as two offshore drillers combined. Ensco (NYSE:ESV) agreed to buy Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) in a stock deal, with ATW shareholders receiving 1.6 ESV shares for each share they own.

Ensco is paying a premium of approximately 33% based on Atwood's closing price on Friday. They say they expect to realize annual pre-tax expense synergies of approximately $65 million starting in 2019.

The combination is an ideal strategic fit. We believe the combined company will offer an unmatched rig fleet and workforce. These attributes, anchored by a strong balance sheet, should enable the company to thrive as market conditions improve-Atwood's Chief Executive Officer Rob Saltiel

The transaction is subject to approval by both companies' shareholders. The transaction is not subject to any financing conditions and, according to the companies, could close as soon as Q3.

CardConnect

There was a merger announcement in the card payment processor group on Tuesday with First Data (NYSE:FDC) and CardConnect (NASDAQ:CCN) combining. First Date will pay $15 per share in cash, which is approximately $750 million, including repayment of CardConnect's outstanding debt and the redemption of CardConnect's preferred stock. The merger is structured as a tender offer and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.

CCN data by YCharts

Xactly

Xactly (NYSE:XTLY) has reached an agreement to sell itself to a private equity company. Vista Equity Partners is buying Xactly for approximately $564 million, which works out to $15.65 per share in cash.

Xactly is a provider of enterprise-class, cloud-based, incentive compensation solutions for employee and sales performance management.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.

Janus Capital Group

Janus Capital's (NYSE:JNS) all-stock merger with Henderson Group plc closed on Tuesday. The combined company, Janus Henderson Group, will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol JHG. The deal closed in a few days shy of eight months.

Follow! If you enjoy merger arbitrage, tender offers, exchange offers, spin-offs, liquidations and odd lots, please consider following me by clicking on the "Follow" button on top of this page.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections. I am not a licensed investment adviser. The information contained in this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWX, MON, NXPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.