Dow-DuPont: $20 Billion For A Little Extra Work

And investors might be overlooking this opportunity as the companies have been “merging” for nearly two years.

Most had wrote the Dow (NYSE:DOW) and DuPont (NYSE:DD) off as a done deal. The two have pretty well traded in lockstep over the last year. The two announced a merger of equals in the fall of 2015 and have been working on a deal that would split the combined company into three parts - a speciality products, materials, and agricultural business.

However, as activist investor Dan Loeb and his Third Point hedge fund argue, smaller is always better. He's pushing Dow-DuPont to consider further breaking itself up, into six different companies. The current plan, according to Loeb, will leave $20 billion on the table. If the company would just split into six companies, versus three, that'd create an additional $20 billion in shareholder value.

The overhangs

One of the big issues is that the Dow-DuPont merger has been in the works for awhile. Many are just waiting on the split and in the meantime overlooking the inner workings. However, with that, Dow-DuPont is taking advantage by pushing a lot of the assets into the material-science company, which will be run by the current Chairman Andrew Liveris.

Dow-DuPont has promised to consider the portfolio closer, but that could be just lip service and necessary commentary as a response to Loeb.

I believe that's likely the case. Loeb makes some solid points, as many of the smaller Dow or DuPont spinoffs have done well - the smaller is better thesis.

But again, that might be more work than Dow-DuPont wants to do. Plus, at the end of the day, $20 billion in extra value means little to a company that'll be a $140 billion combined market cap - unlike at Honeywell (NYSE:HON), where Loeb wants to create $20 billion in value on a $100 billion market cap.

Now, Loeb's fight with Dow goes back to 2014 when he was looking for board seats. Here's the Loeb plan for creating six companies:

The overhang.

Dow, and even DuPont, are not slam dunks at this point. Dow, by all accounts, is planning on sticking with the three company structure. As well, there's no guarantee the merger will even go through, as it still needs approval from various regulators, including the U.S. anti-trust regulator. The expected closure date is sometime in September, but the likelihood of the deal closing is still somewhere around 80%.

The company's optimism about getting the deal done and the expected cost cuts appear overly aggressive. But assuming the deal gets done, Dow plans to keep many high-value businesses in the material science business, which does a disservice to shareholders, as these businesses will trade at a discount. For investors looking to play the chemical industry, Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is the most enticing, being a smaller ($12 billion market cap) and underrated play. It could also easily be an activist target, where we could see a push to sell off less-profitable businesses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.