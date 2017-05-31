Can A 7.4% Yield Compete With The 10.2% Yield?

If we look at a price history chart, it becomes clear the preferred shares are dramatically less volatile than the common.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is the biggest of the mortgage REITs. They command the most attention from analysts and investors. When the sector shifts hard to move higher or lower, NLY often moves first. Over the last several quarters the company replaced their CEO and began a transition into a dramatically more diversified portfolio that should reduce the volatility in book value.

Following all those positive factors, NLY is trading near a 52-week high. That is great for them, but it doesn't leave investors with as much margin or safety. Consequently, I believe investors should be learning to look into preferred shares as an alternate high yield security. The preferred shares carry a lower stripped yield, but they are also substantially safer.

Tell Me Again How Analysis is Impossible

Predicting when the common shares were going up or down is an exceptionally difficult challenge. There are times when the odds are stacked a little to one side or the other, but it is generally the smaller mREITs where it is easier to spot failures.

On the other hand, investors paid vastly less attention to the preferred shares. I've been covering the preferred shares of NLY about once per week. Below you'll find a massive price history chart showing my outlook on each date at the latest price:

The chart is actually pretty easy to read. Dark green means it is a strong buy. The lighter greens are a less powerful buy rating. As you might guess, yellow, orange, and red, indicate that shares look a little overvalued. Blue means there was something else I wanted to note for the shares.

The white squares simply mean that shares were between the target prices I established for fair values.

Market Timing Shouldn't Be Confused With Analysis

Analysis that relies on fundamentals should be confused with market timing. Predicting which way the S&P 500 will go over the next month is a fool's game. Finding when these high yield shares are offering exceptionally high risk-adjusted returns isn't as difficult.

Are Preferred Shares of Annaly Capital Management Right For You?

Let's go through several factors that might help you reach that decision.

Yield

The preferred shares offer a yield of about 7.3% to 7.4% based on the closing prices for 05/30/2017. Shares just went ex-dividend for the quarter. Is that yield sufficient to be a part of your portfolio?

No Raises, No Cuts

Dividends on these shares won't be raised at any point, but they also won't be reduced unless the common dividend is cut to zero. I consider that an extremely low probability event. If you're looking for a portfolio where dividends grow over time, you would need to plan to reinvest a portion of the dividend or only count on your dividend champions to increase.

NLY Vs. NLY-A

Since NLY-A is the oldest of the preferred shares, I pulled a chart to show the change in value of each investment over the last 5 years. Allow me to point out that this chart completely excludes dividends. The dividends on the common shares were higher.

What do I want you to recognize there? Notice how steady that red line is throughout the chart? There are two ways to generate alpha. One is by amplifying returns and the other is by reducing risk. I believe reducing risk is a key to long-term successful investment. When the right prices are available on the preferred shares of NLY, as they were at the end of the week for about half of the weeks since 07/01/2016, I think those shares offer a great way to reduce risk while still earning a solid amount of income. If your view on risk similar, then these shares could make sense.

What if we include a recession?

Let's try starting the sequence of returns in late 2008 and see how things go.

Both shares were initially trading at fairly weak levels and enjoyed a huge recovery in 2009. Around the middle of 2011 the shares began to diverge with more volatility for NLY and fairly steady prices for NLY-A.

What Are the Risk Factors?

With NLY diversifying their portfolio, they carry more credit risk than before. It is theoretically possible for things to go terribly wrong in that portfolio. I don't think it is even remotely probable, but it is "possible".

In a bankruptcy, the preferred shareholders would expect to get screwed. However, the mREITs holding only agency mortgages are unlikely to ever find themselves in that situation. In an orderly liquidation of assets, those preferred shares should either get their call value or get transferred to a new company buying the husk of the mortgage REIT. Either way, they wouldn't be doing too poorly.

NLY's overall risk to the mREIT is lower than average for the sector (just my opinion). However, they are carrying materially more risk than the agency mREITs like AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

If yields in the market absolutely took off, and I mean really soared, as in up 200 basis points within 18 months, that could send the preferred share prices much lower because the yield wouldn't seem as attractive. However, that kind of increase in rates would also decimate the common shares of most mortgage REITs.

The final risk factor for NLY-A, NLY-C, NLY-D, and NLY-E is one that seemed a distant threat over the winter when I kept hammering buy ratings onto these shares. The call protection is gone on NLY-A and NLY-C. It will run out the next several months for NLY-D and NLY-E. The company will have the right to call the shares at $25 plus any accrued and unpaid dividend. However, NLY-A has been without call protection for many years and still hasn't not been called. There is precisely no evidence that a call will happen. However, it is a material risk.

When I was cheering for NLY-C, NLY-D, and NLY-E regularly the shares were trading under call value. Any investor buying at that point would've been collecting a fairly solid yield (around 7.6% to 7.8%) and if the shares are eventually called away from them it will mean accepting a capital gain of around $.50 to $1.00.

Generally speaking, buying a preferred share with a solid yield and a decent company behind it can be a solid plan. If the shares are trading under par value, it is a more attractive plan because the discount to par value creates another form of call protection.

Other Preferred Shares Can Offer Similar Benefits

I've owned the various preferred shares from NLY at one time or another throughout that period. However, I wasn't able to catch NLY-A. I was the market bid on NLY-A on occasion, but never got execution.

There are currently four series of preferred shares from mortgage REITs in my portfolio. I've charted their price history below:

Seeing them fall as much as 10% to 15% may seem like a big risk, until you consider the common shares.

For comparison, consider the price history on the common shares:

Investors needed to be comfortable with much larger declines. That is a pretty substantial risk to take. Now you might figure that Anworth (NYSE:ANH) and Apollo Commercial Finance (NYSE:ARI) ended up with pretty solid returns, but zoom out a few more years and it is only ARI doing that:

How could ARI perform so well? They had a few things going for them. It starts with intense credit risk during a period where credit risk did exceptionally well. Then it goes on to include raising book value per share through issuing new shares at a premium to book value.

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) are both solid mortgage REITs running portfolios of agency RMBS (Residential Mortgage Backed Securities) and hedging with LIBOR swaps. I consider these mREITs to be fiscally sound, but the dividends and share price on the preferred shares are materially less volatile than the common stock.

Conclusion

The price to book value ratios across the sector are near their record highs from the last few years while a huge portion of the mREIT sector carries dividend yields are already doomed due to the weakening fundamentals. This is the kind of setup where investors should expect the common equity to take a beating. In exchange for taking the common over the preferred, how much additional income does the investor generate? Not enough.

For buy-and-hold investors, the preferred shares are generally the superior tool. For instance, NLY-C, NLY-D, and NLY-E were all exciting buy-and-hold candidates over the winter when investors could acquire them for around $24. The buy-and-hold investor stepping in at that point knew they were grabbing a great yield and if a call eventually happened it would mean adding about $1.00 in capital gains to the solid yield.

For traders, it always comes down to assessing relative valuations to find the opportunity to exploit. I still often favor the preferred shares because I can establish relative valuations in a tighter range and be confident that the valuation should correct before the fundamentals change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH-C, ARI-A, CYS-B, CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice.