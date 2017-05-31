Square Has A Good Product - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/30/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, May 30.

Bullish Call

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ): Jack Dorsey should ring the register on Square and concentrate on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) full time, which Cramer likes. He thinks Square has a good product.

Bearish Calls

Kroger (NYSE:KR): Supermarkets are a competitive business and it doesn't have enough inflation at least for the next six months.

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI): "No. Way too much infrastructure, and perhaps on the hook for some tough, big construction projects in the South. I do not want to touch that one."

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD): No. Cramer likes Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) instead.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH): It's a well-run company, but due to competition in the group, there is a lot of pressure on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY): The company's guidance was not good. Don't buy.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up