Is It Time For Long/Short ETFs?

As some of you probably know, in recent weeks what is called "Shiller P/E", Robert Shiller's favorite valuation method for the S&P 500, reached the value of 30. Something like this has happened only twice before, in 1919 and 2000, and it never ended well. Although I am not a huge fan of "Doomsday forecasts", it is also true that there are many other indicators that are stating almost the same thing - the S&P 500 is overpriced. So it could be time to switch from the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) to other, safer ETFs, like the WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DYLS) or First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

What is known as the long/short strategy is commonly used in hedge funds. The point is that the investor can make a profit not only when stocks are growing (long position) but also when they are falling (short). Of course, this strategy could also easily be used as protection from a potential collapse of the stock market. Moreover, of course, it is also (very) risky; it all depends on how successful portfolio managers are when choosing which stocks to short and which not to.

The basic question is: is it worth it? Well, in the past 15 years the average return of Credit Suisse Long/Short Liquid TR* Index was 6.6% p.a., compared to 7.4% p.a. for S&P 500**, but the volatility of Credit Suisse Long/Short Liquid TR Index was only 7.4% compared to 14.1% for S&P 500.

In other words, you could have a return of only by 0.8% lower per annum (not exactly, because long/short ETFs are more expensive than SPY, but take this as an example), but with 50% less volatility. However, there is a catch.

As you can see from Chart 1, the main reason why the return of long/short strategy and S&P 500 were almost the same in the past 15 years is simply the fact that long/short strategy was much better in times of financial crisis (green bar). However, since the middle of 2009, the Credit Suisse Long/Short Liquid TR Index has constantly been underperforming (red bar) the S&P 500. So, in plain English, swapping from SPY to DYLS or FTLS is not the solution, because you would risk years of underperformance if the much anticipated correction of U.S. stocks does not occur soon. Moreover, if you are thinking that another Doomsday is really approaching, you should probably rather choose plain "short ETF" (the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH), for instance), because long/short ETF is not the best way of "earning a lot of money on a market crash." However, this does not mean that I think that long/short ETFs should be avoided. They could work nicely as part of a wider portfolio.

Chart 1: S&P 500 vs. Credit Suisse Long/Short Liquid TR Index; Source: author, Morningstar

One of the most popular portfolio strategies is what is called "60/40", which means you have 60% of your portfolio in stocks and 40% in bonds. Of course, you could use global stocks and bonds, but let's assume you prefer the U.S. So it means 60% in S&P 500 and 40% in Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (you could use the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF (AGG) for example).

This type of portfolio would bring you in the last 15 years' return of 6.8% p.a. with 8.5% volatility. However, if you added Credit Suisse Long/Short Liquid TR Index, these results would be even better. Let's assume that you add 30% of the Long/Short Index. A portfolio that would consist of 42% in S&P 500 (60%*70%=42%), 28% in Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index and 30% in Credit Suisse Long/Short Liquid TR Index would have the average annualized return of 6.9% with 7.8% volatility. So you could have a slightly better return with lower volatility. That is really worth a look.

Chart 2: 60/40 portfolio vs. portfolio with long/short index; Source: author, Morningstar

As you can see from Chart 2, although there are still years of outperformance and underperformance, these are not so extreme, and as you can also see from the Chart, the time of underperformance is shorter. In other words, a combination of long/short ETFs with S&P 500 and Bond Index seems to be better in current times because, if some correction occurs, your portfolio will probably outperform the classic 60/40, but you will not underperform (or not as much) if the market correction does not occur. Of course, in theory (and based on history), this also depends on what long/short ETF you choose and what the exact weights of each ETF in the portfolio would be, etc.

At this point, it is important to state one thing. Although ETFs are primarily passive investment products that are only tracking an index, this does not mean at all that they must always be passive. For instance, in the case of underlying long/short indices being actively managed, which means that managers choose the stocks to be long or short, then long/short ETFs are at least semi-active, but certainly not passive at all - and you should know it.

What long/short ETFs should you choose? In my opinion, I have already mentioned the best two long/short ETFs at the beginning. I am speaking about DYLS and FTLS.

My first choice would probably be DYLS for two reasons. First of all, this ETF is relatively cheap. The Gross Expense Ratio is "only" 0.53%, which is of course much more than expense ratio of SPY, but it is not far from average. The second reason why I like DYLS is that it seems that the underlying index appears to be currently one of the best of the long/short indices. The WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Index was launched in 2015, so the history is still short. However, if we use the backtested data provided by WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF), the figures I pre-set earlier would be even better - you could have a bigger return with the same/lower volatility. Once again, I am speaking about backtested data. However, if in future the WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Index is also able to choose the proper stocks to be long, when it is time to open the short position, it could work nicely (the long position includes approximately 100 U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks, and the short position is based on shorting S&P 500 trough futures). The biggest problem with this ETF is that DYLS has only about 45 million dollars in AUM, and this is certainly not very much, so there could be liquidity problems.

My second choice would be FTLS. This ETF is more than 2x as big; the AUM is 110 million dollars. However, there is another problem - fees. FTLS is charging an annual management fee of 0.95% and additional fund fees that push the total expense ratio up to 1.41 %. This is just too much. According to the fact sheet, the overall portfolio, under normal market conditions, will be 80 % to 100 % invested in long positions and 0 % to 50 % invested in short positions. So the approach is slightly different, because they are not shorting the whole S&P 500 Index, but rather choosing individual stocks. Currently, there are about 110 long positions and about 96 short.

Either way, before any decision, do your DD. Because, although I think that long/short ETFs could fit nicely in a stock/bond portfolio, this does not mean that they will suit you.

PS. Special thanks to Matej Varga, CFA, who brought me to this idea.

Data throughout sourced from Morningstar Direct

* (Credit Suisse Long/Short Liquid TR Index was launched in 2009/2010 and should track the older Credit Suisse Tremont Long/Short Equity Hedge Fund Index, so the calculation prior to 2010 is not 100 % accurate, but the deviation is only minimal. This Index could be used as a demonstration of how, on average, long/short strategy works)

**(and 7.3% for SPY…)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.