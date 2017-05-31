Exxon Mobil: It Will Break Out Soon

Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) stock has had a disappointing start to the year. XOM is without a doubt one of the highest quality stocks in the energy space and it's interesting that as commodity price uncertainty lingers on, that increased flow isn't directed towards this name. A FundStrat analyst recently noted that XOM is one of the top picks and that there are better days ahead for stocks in the energy sector that have lagged considerably. Exxon Mobil has been trading sideways for a few months now, and while that's fine for conservative dividend investors, shareholders do need a larger total return to keep up with the surging S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). My view is that the tide will turn within the next couple of weeks for Exxon Mobil and that it'll break out of its current trading range as both operating environment weakness and internal issues are priced in.

Source: Plastics News

Issues With Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil has been dealing with what seems like an endless list of issues. First, there's the CEO Darren Woods pushing the current administration to support the Paris climate accord, an issue the U.S. government has been wavering on. This plays into another core issue that has been following the company: their impact on global warming. There was the announcement last week that Exxon must turn over its records regarding what it knew about global warming. The New York AG's office noted that Exxon has been "downplaying" the actual impacts through various press releases and investor presentations. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Vanguard may also support the move to make Exxon disclose such records.

The icing on the cake has to be the Dutch government pursuing a measure to have the JV between Exxon and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) cut production at the Groningen gas field by 10%. Why is the Dutch government taking such an action? The government is concerned with the number of earthquakes, that are produced in the region, potentially spiking and creating a disaster that could lead to significant damage. As a result, the government is mandating that production be cut from 24 bcm to 21.6 bcm, a move that hurts both majors' top lines in upcoming years. Moving forward, we're waiting to hear on whether or not an appeal will take place.

Fortunately, it's not all negative. Exxon has had quite the productive last thirty days and actually just finished a massive expansion at its Mont Belvieu plastics plant. This increases capacity for polyethylene by 1.3M mt/year, which will help to add to both the top and bottom line. That's billions in growth capex that will begin to pay off and accelerate earnings over the next couple of years, helping to offset lower realizations from an unstable crude environment. Unfortunately, this is just one bright spot in what, again, seems to be an endless list of issues.

One key issue I want to focus on is that this company now has a revised outlook from S&P down to negative. What that means is that the company's credit rating could be downgraded over the next twelve months if they do not begin to reduce debt materially. The interesting thing to note here is that Exxon Mobil has one of the best credit ratings in the entire market, with a AA+, as well as an Aaa from Moody's, so it's not necessarily saying that Exxon can't foot the bill. This downgrade also complements Moody's outlook, which has been at negative. Rather, the downgrade is saying that leverage is going to increase if the company keeps growing their dividend at its current rate and not reducing debt.

Thankfully, this company has an immense amount of flexibility. S&P can lower the outlook to negative, but I'm going to guess a lot of that is rooted in industry negativity, rather than company-specific factors. Exxon Mobil shareholders should be some of the least concerned investors in the energy space when it comes to debt, dividends, and liquidity. For example, the company had net income of $4 billion in Q1 2017 and free cash flow of $4.7 billion. With a cash balance of $4.9 billion, this company has immediate liquidity of almost $10 billion before even thinking about revolver capacity or proceeds from asset sales. They can not only afford to spend $3.1 billion on dividends each quarter, but they could substantially raise the payout and provide more than 1.0x coverage, as well as meet yearly debt obligations.

Source: Investor Presentation

In short, S&P can downgrade this company's outlook, but just by looking at this from the larger perspective, the company is highly profitable and has a slew of growth projects on the table across varied time horizons that are only going to help it grow earnings. The negative outlook, in my opinion, is justified only in the sense that the operating environment is exhibiting prolonged weakness.

Everything from climbing rig counts to perpetually increasing inventories to questionable compliance over the next term of the OPEC output cut has the crude oil market in disarray. That's unstable footing that the market recognizes and keeps what is arguably the most prominent oil company in the world from seeing higher levels. The value proposition is immense with a 3.79% current yield, world class assets, and a high level of both earnings and free cash flow. Unfortunately, these are all secondary compared to tough operating fundamentals for the crude oil market. Granted, Exxon Mobil has heavily diversified operations, but still relies on crude oil for a strong amount of earnings, with $2.3 billion of the $4.0 billion profit in Q1 coming from the upstream. As simplistic as the thesis may sound, the stronger crude oil prices become, the better off the stock is and that could take quite a few quarters before we see true signs of a rebalancing.

Performance Stagnant, But A Break Out Soon?

The stock is nearly at its 52-week lows, trading at just $81.55. It's quite alarming that this stock is trading so low and perhaps that makes for both a short-term and long-term opportunity. From the short-term perspective, take a look at the lack of volatility present, below. The Bollinger bands have tightened, and the stock is trading well below its 200 DMA. So, if XOM can break through $83.50, then we may very well see a renewed uptrend in this name that could go as far as $90 in the short term. From the downside perspective, it's tough to say how far this name could fall in the short term if any more weakness develops.

Source: StockCharts

To try and gauge that, we can take a look at a two-year chart. There is defined support at $80, so that's the first level I'd say XOM would fall to in the very short term on additional fundamental weakness. Next, $77.50 looks like a key support level. If the stock breaks through that to the downside, I'd say it falls as low as $70 before investors take a tough look at this name and buy on a pure value play. However, I don't see $70 as being a reasonable downside PT in the short term because the last time the stock was that low was when crude oil was trading under $30/barrel and natural gas was around $2/MMBtu. Perhaps a more realistic downside PT in the short term is $75. That's downside risk of about 8%, relative to upside potential of 10.4%, before dividends, which would be achieved if XOM took out $90.

It is rather interesting, however, that this stock is in a trading range between $80 and $83, leading me to believe that the market is undecided on what to do with this stock. Momentum is relatively flat, indicated by a 47 on the RSI and as those bands remain tight, it's going to take just one critical factor to move this stock. That could either be a large development in the fundamental setting for either crude oil or natural gas, or it could be a response to S&P by the company to cut debt rapidly, while keeping dividend growth rates robust. At the end of the day, this chart tells me that a breakout of this range is imminent.

Source: StockCharts

Realistically, with crude sitting at $49/barrel and natural gas at $3.15/MMBtu, there's absolutely room for this stock to run on the back of positive price performance from commodities. Most of the support will have to come from the crude oil side, as the stock has a stronger correlation to crude oil prices than it does natural gas prices; however, even with that being said, a basket of energy prices needs to improve in order for this stock to see strength. given the diversified business model Exxon currently employs.

Conclusion

So, why do I think XOM will break out of its current trading range? Simple, the risks are priced in. From the Groningen production cut to climate issues with disclosures and the Paris accord and an unstable operating environment for crude oil, these risks are all well known to shareholders and priced in. Thus, I believe even the slightest wave of optimism will help this company break above $83 in the coming weeks. Investors have to be contrarian here and view the plethora of negativity as an opportunity to capture quality short-term upside.