Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Look To End May On A High Note

Economy

Eurozone flash inflation increased 1.4% in April to fall just short of the consensus estimate for a 1.5% rise. Inflation decelerated from the 1.9% pace seen in April. Core prices rose 0.9% during the month vs. +1.0% expected. Eurozone unemployment fell 10 basis points to 9.3% for April.

Oil traders will be watching supply data pour in later today. The EIA is scheduled to release monthly crude oil and natural gas production numbers at mid-day, to be followed shortly by petroleum supply data for May. The weekly U.S. oil inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute is also due out later in the afternoon. Analysts see oil trading in a narrow band around $50 barring any geopolitical drama. A little further out, Goldman Sachs forecasts Brent oil trading at around $55 at the end of the year and WTI close to $53. WTI crude oil futures -1.8% to $48.77/bbl at last check. Brent crude -1.9% to $50.86/bbl.

China may be pulling off a stable cooling of a hot market, as it posted manufacturing and services numbers that showed steady expansion. Investment in construction and infrastructure played a part in the solid numbers. The country's manufacturing PMI was unchanged from 51.2, marking its 10th straight month of expansion (numbers over 50). Meanwhile, nonmanufacturing PMI rose to 54.5 from the prior month's 54.0.

The Bank of Japan plans to keep its bond buying activity at unchanged levels in June. The central bank is expected to accumulate ¥7.85T of notes next month based on the purchase ranges of various maturity dates. The BOJ lowered its projection for Treasury bill purchases at the end of June to a range of ¥27T-29T.

A barnburner print of close to 4.0% is expected when Q1 Canada GDP is released later today. The economic numbers aren't expected to be strong enough to prompt the Bank of Canada to boost interest rates this year, despite the fast pace of growth in comparison to the U.S. and Europe. "These days, a quarterly pace anywhere near our 4.5 per cent projection is a rarity among developed economies, and would have the last six months advancing at a 3 1/2 per cent rate," observes CIBC Chief Economist Avery Shenfeld.

Fedspeak alert: Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is due to participate in some Q&A in New York City this morning, while San Francisco Fed President John Williams is scheduled to talk in Seoul at the Bank of Korea International Conference. The latest Federal Reserve Beige Book report on economic activity will also be circulated later today.