Domino's Pizza Still Has Room To Grow

DPZ is now trading above $200 per share, growing nearly 60% in 2017 alone.

The main reason I am optimistic about Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is because of their top line growth and endeavors into international markets. Abroad, there are only two major competitors to Domino's Pizza (Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Pizza Hut), while the demand for pizza delivery services continues to grow. Domino's already has its foot in the door, with 51% of sales coming from the 80 international markets in which Domino's has franchises.

My valuation model constructs revenue for the next five years primarily based on the growth patterns exhibited in the last 10 years. Using a regression approach, the revenue figures were fit to a curve and the slope was calculated to arrive at growth figures. From this I concluded that revenue grew at 6.25% for the past 10 years, and 10.32% for the past five years.

It would be overly optimistic to assume that these two figures are applicable to the entirety of the next five years, as I am operating under the assumption that we will experience a minor recession during that time. To adjust for these inflated figures, I built out a total revenue schedule as follows, with the year-over-year growth italicized in blue.

(Source: SEC Edgar Annual Reports; Author's valuation model)

For 2017, I applied the growth rate determined by the regression slope, so that revenue continues in the same trend for one more year. This already seems likely given Q1 earnings. In 2018 and 2019, I use the figures from the 2008 recession and make the assumption that a similar contraction will occur within this time frame. If so, it is reasonable to assume a recovery in 2020 and standard growth in 2021, as has been demonstrated by the aforementioned curve. The table below shows these projections in orange.

(Source: SEC Edgar Annual Reports; Author's valuation model)

Domino's has an impressive track record in terms of profit margin as well, increasing year-over-year for some time. The last five years have an average profit margin of 8.03%, while the 10 year average is 6.84%. I have chosen to go with the most conservative estimate, and have constructed a net income schedule assuming a constant 6.84% profit margin.

(Source: SEC Edgar Annual Reports; Author's valuation model)

With these Net Income figures, I constructed the statement of cash flows as I predict it will look, line item by line item, for the next five years. If any readers would like the full statement of cash flows, I would be happy to oblige. As it is lengthy, the main conclusion is the following free cash flow schedule.

(Source: SEC Edgar Annual Reports; Author's valuation model)

After calculating the FCF figures, I proceeded to determine the Weighted Average Cost of Capital. Using the last three years of daily return data, I concluded that DPZ has a beta of 0.775. I have chosen to use BNY Mellon's most recently published capital market assumptions, which estimate a 7.2% return on the market. I have used a risk free rate of 1.8%, which is the yield of the five year Treasury bill. This data implies a cost of equity of 5.99%.

I calculated the cost of debt by looking at the interest expenses incurred over the past five years, as seen in the following table. The average effective interest rate was 5.51%. After incorporating the tax rate of 37%, the after-tax cost of debt is 3.47%.

(Source: SEC Edgar Annual Reports; Author's valuation model)

The sudden increase in debt may be cause for concern, however it can largely be attributed to growth in international markets. The storefronts in emerging markets have historically produced a 100% return on investment within three years, which means these additional burdens should soon be compensated for.

Given that 18.8% of DPZ's capital structure is debt, I concluded that the WACC is 5.51%.

I am also operating under the assumption that the perpetuity growth rate is 4.3%, a figure quoted by IBIS for the Chain Restaurant business.

With this data, I built out the following DCF model:

(Source: Morningstar, Author's valuation model)

The model implies a value of $251.98 per share. This value leaves room for a 22% upside within the next five years.

There are critics who would address the negative book value on the balance sheet, and would be concerned with increasing debt burdens undertaken by the company. These are indeed causes for concern, and are part of the risk of investing in DPZ. Personally, I believe the negative book value as well as the debt will be addressed within the next three years as the company saturates international markets.

This is my first article on Seeking Alpha, so I would be happy to hear comments and criticism from readers.

