Sony - Finally Transforming?

Source: vrs.org.uk

Overview

This article takes a deeper look into Sony's (NYSE:SNE) history, recently reported financials, financial forecasts, as well as technical analysis. A trade idea as well as contrarian view is also provided.

Trade Idea

Buy Sony stock at current price if you are bullish on Sony's Virtual Reality (VR) potential. Sony stock has gained over 26.7% year-to-date compared to the industry's average gain of 24%. This might warrant waiting for a pullback - an entry point of $33-34 would be a reasonable target.

If you don't want to commit cash to buying the stock, an alternative would be to buy January 18, 2018 calls at a strike price of 38 for approximately $2.30.

Source: zacks.com

Recent News

Sony Corporation has been a staple in gaming, electronics, entertainment, and financial services sectors for years and arguably is one of the leading comprehensive entertainment companies in the world. With this wide range of products however, they have struggled to have all of their segments perform well year over year. However, things might finally be turning around for Sony.

CEO Kazuo Hirai emphasized his optimism in a recent strategy meeting noting that he expects Sony's operating profit to reach ¥500 billion ($4.5 billion at current exchange rates) for fiscal year ending Mar 2018 (forecast discussed later in the article). Sony has gone through a restructuring by selling less profitable business segments such as its Vaio personal computer business. They are focusing on innovation in consumer electronics, healthcare, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics.

This level of profit has not been reached for 20 years - back to 1997 - where operating profit hit ¥525 billion. Hirai stated that one of the primary reasons for the improvement in financial results for fiscal year (FY) 2017 was the revitalization of the consumer electronics business. They are focused on emphasizing differentiation, not volume. Hirai mentioned that sales of PlayStation 4 (PS4) gaming console have helped revenues and that he expects cumulative sales of PS4 to reach 78 million in FY 2018. The company will also be focusing on high-growth regions like India and Asia.

Source: statista.com

Domination of the Virtual Reality Market

In the virtual reality and augmented reality (AR) gaming, Sony's dominates. There are 53.4 million units of PS4 in circulation giving Sony 51% market share in consoles worldwide. Its nearest competitor is Microsoft (NYSE: MSFT) who has a market share of 26% and has 'only' sold 27.6 million units of Xbox One. With 53.4 million units already in the hands of gamers, Sony has a 53.4 million built in customer base ready to by the VR headset. In addition, if the VR headset is the best in the market, new users will buy the Sony PS4 console. This gives Sony a leading position in the VR space.

Source: trustedreviews.com

If just 10% of the gamers, or 5 million people, buy the new VR headset, this would equate to over $2B in extra revenue for Sony. From reviews, 'PlayStation VR is the most accessible, affordable and user-friendly full VR option on the market'. It appears that graphics might be better with competitors HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, but for the price, PlayStation VR provides a satisfying VR experience in its PS4 console.

In addition to current PS4 owners buying VR headsets, Sony continues to expand its PS4 base with more units being sold. In 2016, Sony sold more than 12 million units of PS4, outperforming Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox 360 combined sales by slightly more than 6 million units.

Sony completely shreds the competition for VR headset sales in Japan taking 91.3% of the market share - and Sony's VR headset was just launched in October 2016! It appears there is a lot of excitement around PS4 VR which means sales and profits.

Source: emarketer.com

Technicals

Source: Fidelity Charts

Sony is in the upper range of its trend ( 52 week high reached at 35.91 on May 17, 2017) and might present a buying opportunity on a short term pull back. Sony is above its 20 and 50 day moving averages. The RSI is trading just below 80; this could mean that either the stock is in a long term uptrend or overbought -time will tell. Hot stocks can say in an overbought situation for a long time. The MACD is below its signal line and positive. Volume is rising along with the price; this is considered to be a good technical signal.

Resistance is 37.4 and 38.4 while support is 35.2 and 33.9. A drop below 34.8 would signal further declines. Except for a market correction, which I still expect before the end of the summer, Sony's stock should see an incredible run for the next few years.

Free Cash Flow

Sony appears to be a buy at current levels. Earnings per share is $0.51 which puts the Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio at an expensive 71. However, these high valuations are not uncommon for Sony (see chart below). It appears that Sony's profits will expand quickly as VR and augmented reality markets mature and push the Earnings per share to over $2.00 within a year - this would drive the P/E under a comfortable 20.

Source: gurufocus.com

Even if VR earnings don't grow 400% in the next year, Sony still has a great free cash flow (FCF) story that should entice the stock to be purchased now. Last year, Sony's FCF was $3.27 per share and the company generated cash profits of $3.1B. FCF per share is measured as the amount of free cash flow per outstanding share of the company's stock. It is considered one of the most important parameters to measure a company's earnings. Remember, the FCF calculation does not take estimates of Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization (DDA) into account. However, Property, Plant, & Equipment (PPE) is important as FCF can be great affected by PPE spending. Over the long term, FCF provides a glimpse at the true earnings power of the company.

However, FCF alone doesn't tell us much. Generally, FCF is expressed as a ratio using the Enterprise Value (EV). EV is calculated as the market cap plus debt and minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. It is a more comprehensive valuation method than just market capitalization which only includes common equity.

At the end of the FY2017 (Balance Sheet below), Sony's EV was just over $41B. That gives Sony stock an EV/FCF ratio of just 12.5 which is inexpensive compared to the 18% projected growth rate and 22% forward rate of return.

Source: gurufocus.com

A Dive into Sony's Financials

Source: Sony.com

Sales decreased by 6.2% compared to the previous fiscal year (sales by segment and geographic region are below). Sony states that is decrease was primarily due to the impact of foreign exchange (FX) rates. If one held the currency constant, sales were flat with increases in Game & Network Services (GNS) and Semiconductors segment sales, offset by a significant decrease in Mobile Communications (MC) segment sales - more on this below.

Source: statista.com

Operating Income decreased by 1.9% or $2.6B primarily due to the $962 million impairment charge of goodwill recorded in the Pictures segment, offset by an improvement in the operating results of MC and GNS segments (chart below). Goodwill was impaired based on the downward revision of future profitability projection for the Motion Pictures business within the Pictures segment.

Frankly, the underperformance in a few business segments, while others perform well, has generally been standard operating procedure for Sony. This is the primary reason so many have stayed away from investing in Sony. For instance, the GNS segment includes home and portable game consoles, network services relating to game, video and music content. GNS sales increased 6.3% year-on-year (a 16% increase on a constant currency basis) to $14B primarily due to an increase in PS4 software and hardware sales. GNS operating income increased by 52.9% to $1.2B primarily due to PS4 hardware cost reductions and the above-mentioned increase in PS4 software sales.

Alternatively, MC Sales decreased 32.7% year-on-year (a 29% decrease on a constant currency basis) for FY2017. (For FY 2018, sales are expected to increase by 8% due to an increase in mobile phone sales mainly in Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America). MC operating income was $91 million for FY2017 even after operating cost were cut by focusing on fewer geographic areas and on high value-added models.

For a comparison of Sony's smartphone vs. Apple (NYSE: APPL) as well as forecast information, please see further in the article.

Source: Sony.com

Geographic sales show a sharp decrease in Europe - this was primarily due to the MC business decline. The increase in Japan and China were most likely due to their Virtual Reality headset sales for PS4.

Source: Sony.com

Source: Sony.com

Forward Looking - the VR Industry

The VR industry is an exciting new growth prospect especially as VR graphics become more realistic and processing power increases. Revenues from virtual reality hardware and software are projected to increase from $3.7B in 2016 to more than $40B by 2020 with over 100 million VR and AR users as noted below.

Source: emarketer.com

Source: emarketer.com

Source: statista.com

Forward Looking - Sony

Sony's consolidated sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 are expected to increase by 5.2% over 2017 primarily due to an expected increase in sales in the GNS, Pictures and Semiconductors segments. GNS are anticipated to grow 14.6%; however, I think this could be dramatically understated based on the VR and AR wave of sales which could propel Sony's stock to new heights.

Source: Sony.com

Source: Sony.com

However, I continue to be concerned about the Mobile Communications segment. Sony is projecting an increase in smartphone unit sales - really. I just don't see this happening for Sony. While they have reduced operating costs, they should be focusing on spinning off this business and rather focusing on GNS and Pictures as well as other areas of the business that provide a better return. Maybe after another dismal mobile year, they will finally decide to exit the phone business - to be continued in 2018.

Source: Sony.com

Sony Mobile has confirmed plans to drop the Premium Standard segment from its future smartphone portfolio including Xperia X and Xperia X Compact due to lower than expected sales (see below). Rather, Sony will now focus on flagship and mid-range models going forward such as Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XA1. Sony is trying to recover market share from Apple and will target areas such as Japan, East Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Source: Sony.com

Time will tell if Sony made the right decision by focusing on fewer geographic areas and on high value-added models.

Sony Xperia vs Apple iPhone

As noted above, Sony's MC sales decreased 32.7% year-on-year due to a decrease in smartphone unit sales mainly in Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. During Apple's last fiscal year, their iPhone sales saw a dramatic increase while Sony's phone sales hemorrhaged. Shown below is a quarterly history of iPhone sales since 2007.

Source: statista.com

In addition, while Apple leads Sony in market share, more phones use the Andriod operating system than Apple's iOS. Even with the use of Andriod, Sony just can't find its way in this market. When comparing specs of each phone doesn't yield much difference - at least not much to the end user - I think it really comes down to marketing as well as providing better features on their phones. Apple has done a much better job at marketing their product and generally once you get used to one brand you stay with that brand and move to new releases as they come out.

Source: recombu.com

Contrarian View

What if Sony PS4 users don't continue to buy VR headsets? While I think that is unlikely especially in Japan and Asia, it is possible. The stock has clearly priced some of future VR sales into its price. Its hard to buy anything that has gone up 30% in the last year - especially a company like Sony that generally has a few great segments while others flounder throwing off net income (and returns) that are just so-so.

While Asia and Europe is a huge market, Sony needs to focus on winning the minds and wallets of United States buyer. Even with removing the older ages (45+) in the below chart, one still finds that there is a ways to go to convince younger buyers in the US to use VR. I think VR needs to be marketed not only as a gamer experience but also as a new way to travel to visit friends and family, to visit foreign countries, attend meetings, etc.

Source: emarketer.com

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time in reading the above article. I read and write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you would like to stay informed with articles like these, please click the "Follow" button at the top of this report and select "Get email alerts." If you have additional insights on the topic or contrasting views, please kindly share them in the comments section.

This article is intended to provide educational information to readers and in no way constitutes investment advice. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principle. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance and accepts responsibility for their decisions. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.