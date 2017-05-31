PJM And MISO Auction Results Spell Trouble For Trump's Coal Dreams

PPA between Tucson Electric and NextEra for solar plus battery storage project at a rate below $.045/kwh. The price reflects the Arizona solar resource but is this the future calling?

I have written three articles over the last several months that examine the future of coal-fired generation relative to the competitive pressures from gas-fired generation and renewables and the quixotic and ill-informed attempt by the current administration to roll back EPA regulations as a means of forestalling the inevitable decline in coal mining jobs.

This article is a quick look at recent events that reinforce the trends discussed previously or highlight efforts to forestall coal's demise for a few more years. It should be read in concert with the prior articles and it has long-term implications for coal producers such as Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ:ARLP), Alliance Holding GP (NASDAQ:AHGP), CONSOL Energy Inc CNX), CNX Coal Resource LP (NYSE:CNXC), Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP), Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG), Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP), and Westmoreland Coal Company (NASDAQ:WLB).

MISO Auction

The Midwest Independent System Operator announced the results for the 2017/18 capacity auction on April 14th. The clearing price was a $1.50/MW-day. To provide some context, the prior year's clearing price was $72/MW-day for 6 MISO Midwest zones (out of the 10 zones in total) and the estimate of Cost of New Entry for the 10 MISO zones ranged from $250 to $265/MW-day. Bottom line: generators that lose or make very little money on energy will not be saved by capacity payments.

The year over year auction clearing price decline was driven by lower forecasted demand for 2017/18 in the Midwest zones of MISO combined with year over year increases in demand response, efficiency, and renewable resources. The auction is for only one year, but this is the worst result for generators in the five year history of the MISO capacity auction. Coal-fired and nuclear generators were already under pressure prior to the results of this auction. This is likely to increase the pressure on the owners of marginal coal plants to move up retirement decisions.

PJM Auction Results

The PJM auction was designed to provide baseload coal-fired and nuclear generation with some financial breathing room through two important design features:

The 2020/2021 BRA is the first where PJM has procured 100% Capacity Performance ("CP") Resources. CP Resources must be capable of sustained, predictable operation, and are expected to be available and capable of providing energy and reserves when needed throughout the entire Delivery Year.

Accounting for load and resource commitments under the Fixed Resource Requirement (FRR), the reserve margin for the entire RTO for the 2020/2021 Delivery Year as procured in the BRA is 23.3%, or 6.7% higher than the target reserve margin of 16.6%.

The 23.3% reserve margin is up from the prior year reserve margin of 22.4% and remains significantly higher than the target reserve margin of 16.6%. The higher reserve margin may in part be due to a 2.1% decline in peak load forecast for the 20/21 auction year but it nonetheless pushed the clearing price up a bit in the auction. It makes sense to carry a higher reserve margin as the market finishes its rather dramatic transformation from a coal dominated market to gas-fired and renewables dominated market over the next five years.

The requirement for CP Resources to be available throughout the entire year likely had a larger impact on pricing. It reduced Demand Response resources that cleared the auction year over year by 2500 MWs (about 1.5% of the load forecast) and had a dampening effect on renewables since solar capacity is higher during the summer months than the winter months.

Despite these two design factors, the results were as follows:

2020/2021 BRA Resource Clearing Prices Resource Clearing Prices (RCPs) for the 2020/2021 BRA are shown in Table 1 below. The RCP for CP Resources located in the rest of RTO is $76.53/MW-day. The MAAC LDA, EMAAC LDA, ComEd LDA and DEOK LDA were constrained LDAs in the 2020/2021 BRA with locational price adders of $9.51/MW-day, $101.83/MW-day, $111.59/MW-day and $53.47/MW-day, respectively, for all resources located in those LDAs. For comparison purposes, the RCP for CP Resources located in the rest of RTO and MAAC in the 2019/2020 BRA was $100.00/MW-day. For the same year, the RCP for CP Resources in the EMAAC LDA was $119.77/MW-day and the RCP for CP Resources in the COMED LDA was $202.77 /MW-day in the 2019/2020 BRA. The DEOK LDA was not modeled in the 2019/20 BRA and cleared with the rest of RTO.

First, the $76.53/MW-day clearing price in the Rest of the RT0 area provides a stark contrast to the MISO result. Obviously the auctions are for different years but it provides a sense of the pricing pressures in the MISO market.

Bottom line for PJM: the clearing price declined in all of PJM with the exception of the EMAAC, the transmission constrained area that includes New Jersey, Delaware, and the Delmarva Peninsula (the little coal generation remaining in this region is due to be retired over the next several years and likely resulted in the clearing price increase for the 20/21 period). The Rest of RTO region experienced the largest year over year clearing price drop of about 24% with the other areas experiencing declines of about 10 - 15%. The clearing prices would likely have been lower if the year round availability requirement had not been imposed.

Coal-fired generators were already under pressure prior to this auction. The results indicate that the pressure on the marginal plants will continue unabated.

Tucson Electric Solar Plus Battery Storage PPA

Tucson Electric Power has signed a power purchase agreement for a solar-plus-storage system at "an all-in cost significantly less than $0.045/kWh over 20 years," according to a company official. Exact prices are confidential, but a release pegged the PPA for the solar portion of the project at below $0.03/kWh.

That is a head snapper of a lede. It refers to a 100 MW solar array and a 30 MW/ 120 MWh storage system project being developed by NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and a PPA with Tucson Electric. Now obviously Southern Arizona is the optimal location for solar and the project will take advantage of the 30% tax credits for both the solar array and battery. Still, this type of pricing on a combined solar array/battery storage project cannot be ignored, particularly with NextEra Energy (a behemoth in renewables) as the developer. Here is an article that goes into greater detail.

UK Achieves Solar Power Record

This BBC article about a UK solar power record caught my eye (solar represented 24.3% of total generation at midday on a sunny day). It has nothing to do with the US and record was for the one day a year where all of England, Scotland and Wales were sunny, but it does illustrate how rapidly a generation market can be transformed. Note that wind provided 23% of the generation on the same day.

A Couple of Articles for the Revanchists

Here is an article about AEP (NYSE:AEP) trying to push legislation through the Ohio legislature to provide a subsidy for 2400 MWs of coal-fired generation until it retires. The plant currently receives subsidies that are periodically reviewed and approved by the Public Utility Commission of Ohio. AEP wants to make the subsidies permanent through the remaining life of the plant. This will be bitterly contested by the consumer advocate, environmentalists and developers of renewable and gas-fired generation. It will be interesting to see if it passes. The real takeaway? Without subsidies, another 2400 MWs of coal-fired generation would be retired.

The Navajo Nation and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) continue to try to prevent the 2250 MW Navajo Generating Station from closing. Here is the article. I doubt that the Salt River Project, the primary offtaker, will be in a rush to commit to anything beyond 2019, particularly if they read the article about Tucson Electric.

