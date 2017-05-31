A Pounding For The Pound? Likely In The Near Future

The Bank of England has two choices: Raise rates to fight inflation, cut rates to save the economy.

In the weeks and months following the Brexit vote, as the U.K. economy soldiered on, Brexiteers were running around telling the world, "See? Brexit isn't the economic disaster our opponents predicted. We win!"

At the time, I wrote that such claims were premature. I likened it to partners after a night of unprotected sex declaring confidently that their hedonism had not resulted in pregnancy. Give it a few months, I cautioned, and let's see what gestates.

Well, it's now clear that the U.K. has got itself some post-Brexit problems gestating. Which means it's clear the Bank of England has its own problems to now gestating, too.

See, the BoE faces what theoretically should not exist: Rising inflation and a weakening economy. In theory, rising inflation should go hand-in-glove with a strengthening economy… or a weakening economy should go hand-in-glove with declining inflation. The two should not be dancing together.

But in rare moments, economies go all topsy-turvy because of exogenous events. And Brexit was just such an event.

Now, the BoE is in a position where it must either fight inflation, or it must stimulate the economy, because it can't do both in the same moment. And my bet is that England's central bankers will choose to stimulate the economy as the best among a bad set of options.

And that means the pound is headed down. Soon.

It also means U.K. dividend shares will soon sail with a tailwind.

Stagflation in Two Charts

Like all wise economic observers, I will predict the "what" but not the "when." The BoE meets again in mid-June - maybe the central bankers act to cut rates then; maybe not. I'm not too concerned about timing, just the action.

Cutting rates would seem the only action the BoE has as the U.K. economy marches toward stagflation.

Clearly, the components of stagflation are in place, or, at the very least, increasingly visible.

Inflation has certainly surged, as you can see from this chart I built with data from Britain's Office of National Statistics:

It's up, largely, because the pound is down. Global investors have a dismissive view of post-Brexit Britain and they're expressing that through a weaker pound.

More than half of U.K. imports flow in from all over the European continent and investors (rightly) surmise that European Union countries, feeling jilted by the self-absorbed Brits who supported Brexit, are going to roger the hell out of the U.K. in trade negotiations.

That will have two effects:

It will raise prices on products flooding into Britain, i.e. inflation. And it will see firms currently based in Britain relocate to the Continent where the economics of trade will be more favorable. That will, in turn, slow the economy through a rash of layoffs and lost economic activity (more on this in a moment).

The economy, itself, is progressing in fits and starts, as this chart suggests (also from the Office of National Statistics):

So, the Bank of England has two primary choices to consider:

Fight inflation by raising rates. Or fight a slowing economy by cutting rates.

Fighting inflation would be absolutely the wrong move.

Higher rates would slow the economy and threaten employment at the very moment that a rash of companies are already threatening employment by plotting their own Brexit as they prepare to decamp for the Continent. Indeed, in coming quarters, we're going to see U.K. unemployment start to push higher because of Brexit... so higher interest rates today would only exacerbate that problem.

A rate hike would likely slow inflation to a certain degree simply because the pound would rally a bit against the euro. But lost jobs and the currently slow wage growth would likely push Britain into a recession, which would likely counteract the pound's strength. So, the BoE, by raising rates, would have done little but simply worsened the current situation.

The BoE's Only Honest Choice: Cut Rates

Conversely, the BoE can cut rates from the current 0.25% to, say, 0.05% to 0.1%. No doubt; that's a minimal amount of stimulus. But it sends a clear message that the BoE understands what's really going on in the post-Brexit economy and it's on top of it. The faith that such a move engenders is more important than the interest rate level.

A cut would help maintain employment levels as certain firms leave the British Isles for the Continent. And in certain sectors of the economy, a rate cut would increase employment because the pound would weaken further, a boon to British manufacturing. And if Britain needs anything in a post-Brexit world, it needs new jobs to counter those it's destined to lose.

A rate cut wouldn't do much to stanch inflation, of course, but this particular brand of inflation isn't a function of increasing demand or wage growth. It's all about currency. And Brits will reflexively battle that on the homefront through product substitution.

Thus, for the BoE, the choice seems obvious in its singularity: Cut rates to stimulate growth now and worry about inflation later… because a stagnating economy would be far worse than cheaper consumer prices. I mean, who cares if your Marmite is a few pence cheaper if you don't have a job that lets you afford it in the first place?

The Way to Play the Coming BoE Rate Cut

First, short the pound. It currently trades near $1.28 as I write this, and I see it falling below $1.20.

For currency traders, I recommend a low-leverage trade selling the pound against the buck and/or the euro. Because timing is unknown, the position to be in is one you can roll with as the currency inevitably bounces around (and I know of no currency ETFs that short the pound, except those that are levered, and I'm not a fan of the inherent risks in those).

Second, own a British REIT. Falling rates will benefit REITs, and they will have British savers increasingly looking for income. I'm not certain how Brexit will ultimately play out in terms of typical REITs, such as those in distribution and warehousing... or even apartments and retail. But I'm pretty confident people will continue to demand healthcare regardless of Brexit.

To that end, I recommend Primary Health Properties (OTCPK:PYHPY). It's one of Britain's leading investors in modern healthcare clinics. It has an insane occupancy rate just shy of 100%. Unexpired leases run to about 16 years, so there's earnings stability and consistency. And the shares currently yield about 5.7%.

The currency decline will be a headwind for dollar-based investors, but the stock-market gains and the yield should outweigh the currency drag.

Like I mentioned above, I won't venture to guess when BoE bankers will cut rates, only that they will. Britain faces a unique event - its self-imposed removal from the European Union - and that event will ultimately prove that those who pushed Brexit on the country were either naive idealists, or Machiavellian liars who manipulated the masses.

Whatever the case, Britain is moving toward stagflation and a rate cut is the BoE's only real path forward at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.