TAL Education Group Thrives In China K-12

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is a leading K12 after-school tutoring services provider that has grown its top line at a CAGR of 43% during 2012 to 2017. In the past 12 months, TAL share price more than doubled. According to my valuation of 35x my estimated 2019E EPS of $4.3, this results in a price target $150 (29% upside). In my opinion, TAL is a unique and perfect fit into China's K12 education system and China culture. This article will discuss TAL's moat, and thereby give you conviction on this growth story.

Source: FactSet

Business Overview

TAL is a leading K12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, with 3.9 million K12 student enrollments in FY2017. TAL offers tutoring services on core academic subjects such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

TAL's leading brand "Xueersi Peiyou" is the best widely recognized small-class tutoring service in China. Other offerings include small-class services "Mobby" and "Firstleap", personalized premium services "Zhikang", English subject tutoring services "Lejiale" and Chinese subject tutoring services "Dongxuetang". In addition, TAL offers online courses through websites such as www.xueersi.com, etc. TAL also operates www.jzb.com as a gateway to its online learning websites.

As of February 28, 2017, TAL's educational network consisted of 507 learning centers across China (refer to the below chart).

TAL's learning centers as of February 2017 - Source: Company presentation

TAL's revenue streams include small classes, 1-on-1, and online courses. Among small class offerings, Xueersi Peiyou has a dominant share of 75.9% as of Q4 FY2017.

Source: Company presentation

TAL top-line growth is very impressive. In the recent two quarters, the growth has been accelerated, driven by its business expansion and new section offering (seasonality).

TAL annual and quarterly revenue - Source: Company filings

Investment Thesis#1: TAL's strong moat

I would like to discuss three aspects: culture fit, widely recognized and highly defensible brand, and cost efficiency.

TAL is a culture fit in China. K12 education in China is surprisingly intense. Parents made their best efforts (school district housing, after-school tutoring, summer schools) to ensure their kids not to "lose at the starting line". Parents are reminded tons of times everywhere in China: "Do not let your kids lose at the starting line". You won't be surprised at this distinct culture after understanding the education system in China.

As shown in the following chart, when a kid grows up, every education milestone is an intense examination. There is only 5% of chance for a kid to finally go to top universities in China, as opposed to 20% for a kid in US.

Source: Company presentation

In the context that parents are seeking the best education for their children, after-school tutoring becomes a crucial supplement to school learning and Xueersi Peiyou small-class tutoring is the most widely recognized brand.

Xueersi Peiyou - Source: Company presentation

According to my survey among some parents in China, Xueersi Peiyou is considered the superior choice for K12 after-school tutoring. They opt for other alternatives only when there is no access to Xueersi Peiyou due to its relatively high student bar or Xueersi's lack of presence in its 2nd and 3rd cities.

What gains strong brand recognition for Xueersi?

Xueersi differentiates itself from other competitors because it is a teaching quality-driven tutoring system. Its proprietary curriculum design is the core of all the resource allocation. To build trust with students and parents, Xueersi allows parents to audit classes and offer unconditional refunds for any remaining unattended classes when students withdraw within the first two-thirds of each course.

In addition, Xueersi has its own hiring bar in order to control the quality of the class. Usually, only top students or students above upper middle levels will be accepted. This is highly effective to ensure TAL has the highest word-of-mouth referrals.

I think Xueersi is a very much defensible brand, because parents would barely think about switching to other providers as there is literally no better service. For Chinese couples with kids, their life priority has been shifted to their kids' K12 education regardless of whether their disposable income is high or low. Thus, I would argue TAL is a very counter-cyclical business.

In terms of cost efficiency, there are two key factors that really set TAL apart from other competitors. First, teacher loyalty and teacher's relatively low bargaining power. Second, significantly higher classroom utilization rate than competitors.

According to TAL's annual filings, there were 6,594 full-time teachers and 1,794 contract teachers as of February 2016. TAL recruits teachers from many top-tier universities in China, as well as experienced teachers with a solid track record and strong reputation from other schools. Each new hire is required to take comprehensive trainings that focus on education content, teaching skills, and techniques as well as corporate culture and values. Teachers are evaluated for their classroom performance and teaching results on a regular basis, which will primarily determine teachers' compensation and promotion. Teachers enjoy a well-designed career path within the company. For example, teachers can become directors of operations in new geographic markets, take charge of educational content development, and even step up towards senior management positions. In general, teachers at TAL are well managed and effectively incentivized. Turnover rate became significantly lower than industry average. A loyal teaching force is a key for TAL to maintain moderately growing costs while making sure there is the best teaching quality.

My survey among parents in China shows that TAL classroom utilization rate is extremely high because of its popularity. TAL's classroom utilization rate is as high as 90-95% during weekends, as opposed to ~50% of one of its major competitors. Brand popularity enables TAL to enjoy cost efficiencies in regards to teachers and classrooms.

Investment Thesis#2: TAL's growth opportunities

I believe there are three growth drivers for TAL: 1) China's demographics; 2) TAL's geographical expansion; 3) Cross-selling among multiple offerings

Investors might have noticed that China has loosened the one-child policy to "selective two child policy" (if one of the parents comes from one-child family, the couple are allowed to have two kids) and will gradually transition to "universal two child policy" (every couple can have two kids). China's one-child policy change will greatly boost the market demand of K12 in a few years. The following chart shows the demonstrated growth acceleration in 2016.

Number of New Born Babies (in millions) - Source: Company presentation

In the upcoming years, the incremental population that benefits from the policy will be a tailwind for TAL. As a result, even in the top cities, TAL will be able to enjoy accelerated growth because of this demographic change.

Source: Wind

In the recent quarters, TAL has been focusing on its capacity expansion. As shown in the above chart of learning centers across China, except for the top 10 cities, TAL has no more than 10 learning centers in all the rest cities in China (where market demand is well beyond its current capacity). More importantly, in over 10 cities, TAL only has one learning center; plenty of room for TAL to grow. As shown in the following chart, TAL made its entry into those cities, but so far, there is only one learning center available in each city.

Source: Company presentation

Is it because the market demand in those cities is not strong?

Not really. In China's education system, there is not any nation-wide examination. Instead in "Xiaoshengchu", "Zhongkao" or "Gaokao", students are all competing locally with the other students in the same city or province. In order to stand out from the group, parents are equally motivated to send their kids to TAL regardless whether they live in South of China or North of China.

Given TAL's unarguable brand, TAL's growth will depend on its capacity expansion to a great extent.

Last but not least, I think TAL's multiple offerings and acquisitions will all contribute to its future growth. K12 online education market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 38%. TAL Xueersi online course through www.xueersi.com has successfully scaled up.

In addition, TAL has been aggressively consolidating within K12 sector. So far, TAL has disclosed nearly 30 investments, and below is part of its recent investments. Technology is becoming an increasingly important piece in K12 competition.

Source: Company filings

Investment Thesis#3: Interest alignment between management and shareholders

TAL is a founder-controlled business. Mr. Bangxin Zhang, founder, chairman, and CEO of TAL, owns 36.8% of the common shares and 74.0% of the voting power.

Source: Company filings

Mr. Bangxin Zhang is 37 years old, and he graduated from Peking University on a master's degree of life science. In 2002, during the first year at Peking University, he did seven part-time jobs, including three family tutoring, two tutoring classes, one online tutoring, and one website-related job. The next year, he started his entrepreneurial journey with math tutoring and renamed to Xueersi in 2005.

Mr. Bangxin Zhang's experience greatly shaped the culture of TAL. He is also widely recognized as an open-minded CEO who will be able to leverage innovation (teaching model, technology, etc.) to drive the next wave of TAL growth.

Valuation:

To value a growth company like TAL, DCF is not very efficient as it will take a long while for TAL to stabilize with single-digit perpetuity growth rate. Instead, the key is how much you would like to pay for a company growing its top line at 80% YoY.

My valuation is based on the following assumptions:

a) Organic growth rate of 60%, which is conservative comparing with Q4 FY2017 growth of 80.7%. I excluded some favorable seasonality to arrive at this organic growth rate.

b) Assuming share repurchase and SBC dilution offset each other.

c) The implied P/E multiples: FY1 P/E 56x, FY2 P/E 35x, corresponding PEG is 0.9, as opposed to BABA PEG 0.72 and TCEHY PEG 1.04. 35x FY2 EPS is a bit higher than those giant tech companies in China. However, this is what I am willing to pay for its dominant position in the China K12 niche market, tremendous growth potentials, and excellent management.

Investment Risk:

1. Regulation: China government is advocating for alleviating the burden on students. If regulation affects K12 after-school tutoring, TAL growth will be threatened.

Mitigation: It seems to me regulation is more about in-school education than after-school tutoring. Theoretically, the more strict the school regulation, the higher the demand for after-school tutoring.

2. Business expansion: TAL is now aggressively investing in a variety of businesses surrounding K12, and there are some uncertainties, of course.

Mitigation: I would trust the management team will be selective and strategic in sourcing deals.

3. Dramatic change in the education system of China. If the examination-focused education system is changed, the K12 market will be impacted.

Mitigation: It takes even longer for China to improve education than boost the economy. I do not expect this to happen in the near term.

Conclusion:

In a nutshell, I think TAL has a strong moat, viable growth strategies, and aligned interests between management and shareholders. I believe TAL represents an attractive long-term investment in the fast growing China K12 market.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.