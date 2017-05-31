Amazon: Expectations

I take the expectations of Bezos, Deutsche Bank, and readers, and explore whether they are real or unreal, consistent or inconsistent, and provide the numbers to back up my conclusions.

My recent article, “Amazon.com: Danger In Numbers”, drew a number of comments, which I can only respond to in a meaningful way through a further article.

Often, the most educational part of Seeking Alpha articles is found in the comments section. As an author, I feel a responsibility to respond in a meaningful way to comments.

SHORT THESIS

At the end of 2016, the Amazon (AMZN) business was a magnificent enterprise with huge growth potential, with shares arguably fully priced to match that growth potential. At the end of May 2016, the Amazon business is still a magnificent enterprise with huge growth potential, nothing much has changed there. But the share price at ~$1,000 is now one third higher than the $749.87 per share at the end of 2016. This is a case of a shorting opportunity arising, not because the business is faltering, but due to a share price racing so far ahead of itself.

Expectations For The Share Price And Expectations For The Business Are Being Considered In Isolation From Each Other

My belief is that Amazon shares are currently over-priced, based on expectations for the future growth and future value of the individual businesses comprising the entity as a whole. From the many comments I have received to my recent article, "Amazon .com: Danger In Numbers", it has become apparent to me expectations for elements of the business, expectations for the whole business, expectations for the future growth and value of the business, and expectations for the future growth of the share price are often being considered in isolation. Even where more than one of the above is considered by the same party, they are mostly still considered in isolation, with a lack of recognition of the bearing each has on the other. It is only when all of the "stories" and expectations are quantified and aligned against each other it becomes apparent how greatly misaligned expectations for the share price and the expectations for the businesses making up Amazon really are.

In my article, "Amazon: A Share Price Limited Only By Imagination", I told a true story of the dreams and plans of a young web entrepreneur who had developed an award winning product to enable the masses to develop their own websites. But when all the known facts related to marketing plans and marketing costs were actually drawn together and quantified, the product was not profitable. I hastened to add, I believe Jeff Bezos has a good handle on costs and Amazon is in no danger of being unprofitable. What concerns me with Amazon, are the many comments which are often made in the belief they support the current share price and its future growth, when further analysis and quantification shows that is not the case.

REVIEWING THE "STORIES" AND EXPECTATIONS FOR THE Amazon BUSINESSES AND THE SHARE PRICE

Quantifying The Relevant Data As An Aid To Review

To aid in the discussion, analysis, and conclusions, I have put together the tables further below. TABLE 1 is a calculation of the value of the AWS business at December 31, 2016. Assumptions for free cash flow [FCF], the discount rate of 7.0%, and the residual value at December 31, 2026 of $287,783, are adopted from SIC Investment Research Inc well researched article on Amazon Web Services [AWS] (see here). TABLE 2 contains 5 related parts, labeled 2.1 to 2.5, as follows.

TABLE 2.1 show 6 different valuation cases for AWS, all based on TABLE 1 valuation assumptions, except for the use of different discount rates. The value of AWS is also shown at a range of dates, past and present, for each case.

show 6 different valuation cases for AWS, all based on TABLE 1 valuation assumptions, except for the use of different discount rates. The value of AWS is also shown at a range of dates, past and present, for each case. TABLE 2.2 takes the various valuations of AWS per TABLE 2.1, converts the valuation to an AWS value per Amazon share, and shows the percentage that AWS business represents of the total share price at December 31,2016, May 26, 2017, and projected at December 31, 2026.

takes the various valuations of AWS per TABLE 2.1, converts the valuation to an AWS value per TABLE 2.3 shows a range of projections of Amazon share price, out to 2026, based on the growth rates in TABLE 2.1. The range of growth rates are applied to starting share prices at December 31, 2015, December 31, 2016, and May 26, 2017, to highlight the differing results for differing entry points.

shows a range of projections of TABLE 2.4 shows a range of projected market cap values for Amazon based on the share prices per TABLE 2.3 multiplied by numbers of issued shares actual and projected out to 2026.

shows a range of projected market cap values for TABLE 2.5 shows Amazon actual and projected revenues, out to 2026, as a percentage of worldwide GDP.

The purpose of TABLEs 1 and 2 is to provide reference points when discussing and debating the below list of expectations, gleaned from SA articles, news articles, and from comments to my articles.

A List Of Expectations From News Articles And Comments On SA Article, "Amazon: Danger In Numbers"

Paraphrasing CNN Money (see here) -

April 2015, Jeff Bezos - AWS will one day overtake the retail business; and

November 2015, Deutsche Bank - AWS worth $160 billion by end of 2017, based on sales reaching $16.2 billion, making it Amazon' single most valuable business - even more valuable than the retail unit2.

May 2017, SIC Investment Research Inc - AWS valuation of $180B based on DCF at 7% discount rate. The most recent 10-K provides sufficient information to make it possible to value AWS accurately as a standalone business.

May 2017 comments to my article, "Amazon: DangerInNumbers" -

dstb - "A discount rate of 7% is much too low and 15% much too high. 10-11% is probably appropriate."

Clauser1960 - "Yes, maybe actually it is 20-25% overvalued, but it has the future brightly on his side."

arant_jga@comcast.net - "Valuation may look pricey but just forecast their growth in the next 10 years. Stock price then will probably be $1500 (barring a split) and many will kick themselves hard not buying in now."

Jarena3773 - Global GDP is projected to be $93 Trillion by 2020, and only 8% of retail sales are online right now. Is it realistic to give AMZN a 2-3% share of global GDP, considering that they are disrupting every industry on the planet? At some point, AMZN will likely sell at 0.5 times revenue, similar to what WMT trades at now. However, if you believe that AMZN will be generating $1-2 trillion in revenue in 7-10 years, it becomes hard to make a case that this stock is in bubble territory right now.

A REVIEW OF EXPECTATIONS FOR THE Amazon BUSINESS, AND THE SHARE PRICE, BASED ON THE LIST OF COMMENTS ABOVE

The Comments By Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, And Deutsche Bank On the Significance Of The AWS Contribution Are, On Closer Analysis, Not Supportive Of The Amazon Growth "Story", Nor The Share Price

SIC Investment Research Inc, says it is possible to accurately value AWS as a standalone business. Per TABLE 1 below, it projects revenue of $72.64B, and net operating profit after tax of $13.92B for AWS in 2026. Couple that with Jeff Bezos and Deutsche Bank, comments AWS would one day overtake the retail business and make it more valuable than the retail business, and you have a real limitation on Amazon growth. If retail is limited to an expectation of something around the projected $13.92B profit for AWS in 2026, it effectively limits the total expected Amazon profit to ~$28B by 2026. Compare that to Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), with 2016 earnings more than 50% higher, at ~$45B, and a P/E ratio less than one tenth of Amazon.

The Comment That Most Likely Reflects Reality Comes From arant_jga With An Expectation Of A Share Price Growing By 4.36% Per Year To $1,500, In Ten Years From Now In 2026

TABLE 2.3 below shows a purchase of Amazon at the closing share price of $995.78 on May 26, 2017 would grow to $1,500 by the end of 2026, at an average growth rate of 4.36% per year. I am unsure if arrant_jga was aware of and expecting the 4.36% growth rate implicit in his assumption the Amazon share price would reach $1,500 in ten years time. But there are good reasons why this expectation is more aligned with related expectations than any of the other comments listed. Firstly, if we look at Case 1, in Table 2.1 below, we can see the 4.36% discount rate applied in valuing the AWS business, results in a valuation of $243B for AWS at May 26, 2017. Moving down to TABLE 2.2 and we can see in Case 1, the AWS business represents ~50% of the share price at May 26,2017, consistent with the views of Jeff Bezos and Deutsche Bank. Case 1 does project the AWS business to fall behind to 36.5% of the business by 2026, but all other cases show progressively lower percentage contributions as the assumed discount rate increases. Secondly, the valuation methodology proposed by Jarena3773, as quantified in TABLE 2,5, shows a share price valuation based on Xase B of $1,500 in 2026. Case B is based on Amazon achieving sales levels equivalent to 1.49% of worldwide GDP by 2026, a lower level than the 2% to 3% proposed by Jarena3773. To achieve the 1.49% of GDP, per Case B, requires Amazon 2016 revenues to grow by 26.77% per year for the 10 years to 2026. This compares to the 27.084% growth in Amazon revenues for 2016 compared to 2015. Keeping the growth rate similar to the 2016 level as the businesses grow will be a huge challenge.

The Comment By dstb, "10-11% Is Probably Appropriate As A Discount Rate", Accords To Some Extent With Deutsche Bank Assumptions

TABLE 2.1, Case 3, assumes a 10.41% growth rate, thus falling in the 10-11% range suggested by dstb. Case 3 shows a value for AWS at December 31, 2017 of $157B, which compares closely to the $160B at end of 2017 per Deutsche Bank. However, at a 10.41% discount rate, the AWS valuation contributes only 30.5% of the share price at May 26, 2017, and this reduces to 21.2% by end of 2026, making it inconsistent with expectations by Jeff Bezos and Deutsche Bank of AWS becoming the major part of the business.

Clauser1960 - "Yes, maybe actually it is 20-25% overvalued, but it has the future brightly on his side."

If the current share price at ~$1,000 is 25% overvalued, a fair price would be ~$800 per share. If Clauser1960 is correct, then most or all of the excessive increase in share price has occurred over the last 6 months. TABLE 2.3 shows 6 cases for projected share price growth across a range of growth rates from 4.36% to 26% . It also shows, for buyers of Amazon shares at December 31, 2015 and 2016 closing prices, under all of the Cases 1 to 6, a significant reduction in the current share price would need to occur before the share price fell below their buy price.

That completes my response to the listed comments. TABLES 1 and 2 follow, after which I summarize and provide a conclusion.

TABLE 1

TABLE 2

Summary

I have provided above my response to various comments, and I have used the data in the above TABLES 1 and 2 to facilitate my responses. I trust readers who have an interest in Amazon might find the data, in TABLE 2 in particular, an ongoing useful resource for weighing up matters related to Amazon. If, for instance, you are seeking a particular rate of return, it is possible to select a case out of the six cases in TABLE 2.1, close to or matching that return. Having done that, TABLE 2.3 provides target share prices to achieve that return. TABLE 2.5 then provides details of revenue growth required to achieve the share price you are targeting. If the required revenue growth is more than you would expect, you may have go back to TABLE 2.1 and select a different case.

Conclusions

As I concluded in my article, "Amazon: Danger In Numbers", it is the unsustainable high rates of growth in the share price, currently and in the past, that give rise to these ludicrous valuations. The only conclusion to be drawn is the current share price is significantly overvalued. One way for that situation to correct, is for the share price growth to slow down or cease. Case 1 in TABLE 2.1 indicates a ~4.36% growth rate could correct the current over pricing of the shares in the long term out to 2026. However, I think it highly unlikely the share price would just grow steadily at 4.36% per year. More likely there would be one or more significant corrections in the short to medium term, followed by share price growth resuming at a higher rate than the 4.36% per year in the longer term. But, the share price has today breached the $1,000 mark. and based on emotion, and the failure to recognize the disconnect between the share price and the underlying business, there is every possibility the share price will rise even further before there is any correction. Shorting of this stock could reap large rewards, particularly if a correction overshoots the mark. But there is an issue in timing. The most favorable course may to watch and wait for signs of the beginnings of a correction, and be well prepared to maintain the short position for an extended period.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.