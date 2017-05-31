BioCryst: Frustration Then Joy In Biotech Investing

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) has had a frustrating few months, with a progressive decline in share price since mid-March of this year (after $48 million net proceeds of equity raising). As often happens in biotech, BCRX suffered a further small decline in share price due to positive results from a competitor's treatment for Hereditary Angioedema (NYSE:HAE). Now it has reported very encouraging results from its APeX-1 phase II trial, with resulting bounce in share price (up 31% last Thursday) followed by a 14% fall on Friday. This is grist for the mill for a biotech investor in a company that still is a long way from success or takeover. It is worth thinking about timing investment in BCRX.

The good news : Part 2 of the APeX-1 trial

The ApeX-1 Phase II trial is a 3-part dose ranging trial to determine the best level for daily oral dosing of BCX7353 as a preventative treatment for reducing frequency of attacks in HAE patients.

The news reported this week concerned the combined analysis of the results from Parts 1 & 2 of the APeX-1 trial. The results were good as the company closes in on an appropriate dose for a once a day oral treatment. There were negligible safety issues at the optimal dosing.

The 125 mg dose looks like it may have hit the sweet spot for preventing HAE attacks, with a daily dose giving drug levels in the target dose range. Higher dosing led to BCX7353 substantially above the target dose. Part 3 of the APeX-1 trial will directly test whether 125 mg is the desired dose as a lower dose 62.5 mg is included in this third part of the trial (in addition to 125 mg and 250 mg doses).

The attack rate reduction was best for 125 mg dose, showing 73% reduction. The 125 mg dose showed striking reduction in abdominal attacks, while the 250mg and 350 does show significant numbers of abdominal attacks.

Patients want a pill not a subcutaneous injection, which is how competing products like Lanadelumab (see below) are presented.

The full data for the APeX-1 phase II trial will be available by Q3 and the company hopes to get the phase III trial, which will probably have two dose levels, underway before end of this year.

However, in the Q1 Earning call, CEO Jon Stonehouse discussed other options for delivery of BCX7353. There is a need for treatment options for HAE patients with less frequent attacks that can be treated acutely. This is being progressed in an exploratory clinical trial ZENITH-1 in Europe this summer, using a liquid oral formulation in single dose. The idea is for this to be self-administered at home to treat attacks. The market of over $500 million annually is interesting.

It seems that BCRX is confident that they have a dose that will allow a single oral dosing which would treat an acute attack, without the need for further dosing during such an attack. Liquid delivery offers fast response, but I suspect another aspect of the liquid versus tablet formulation for preventative treatment is to provide clear product differentiation. An interesting feature of the ZENITH-1 trial is that the plan is to have patients self-administer at home. Previously acute studies have required participants to get to hospital or clinic even though they are having an acute attack. This makes management of the trial somewhat ground breaking and it will involve some complexities in data collection and analysis.

The bad news (not really)

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) reported good results in its phase III trial for Lanadelumab using infrequent subcutaneous injection. This is a case of a much bigger competitor flexing its muscles with an updated treatment for prevention of HAE attacks, which is a direct competitor for BCX7353.

Given that BCX7353 is a small molecule orally available treatment for HAE, while Lanadelumab is a monoclonal antibody-based drug, if the BCRX drug is effective, I think it will do well in competition with the Shire drug.

Other aspects of BCRX business

While BCX7353 for prevention of HAE attacks is undoubtedly BCRX's most important candidate molecule, the company is not a 1 trick pony as it has two other significant programs. These are :

i) RAPIVAB an injectable flu treatment, which has recently gained approval in Canada ($2 million milestone payment) and has been filed for approval in Europe. A supplemental NDA has been filed with the FDA to expand use down to 2 year old infants. A $4.1 royalty payment was received this quarter due to stockpiling by the Japanese Government. This reflects good progress on a product that will really sing when the next flu outbreak occurs.

ii) Galidesivir (formerly called BCX4430) is a broad spectrum anti-viral for treating Ebola, Marburg, Yellow Fever and Zika viruses that is being developed in collaboration with the US Government. There are plans to file an IND for the IV formulation of galidesivir this quarter.

There has been a new outbreak of Ebola in the Congo and this has triggered early implementation of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine despite the fact that it is not yet fully approved. The vaccine has been shown to be highly effective in a report on clinical trials late last year.

This is clearly an important development in coping with Ebola outbreaks, but it does not negate the importance of BCRX's galidesivir for treating not only Ebola sufferers but also other formerly untreatable serious virus infections. Since the galidesivir program is funded by the US government, there is only upside for BCRX in this project.

Cash position

The company is in a strong cash position, with $105.3 million at March 31, which reflects an equity offering of 6.1 million shares @ $8/50/share (net proceeds $48 million) which closed on 15 March. This is sufficient for at least 1 year beyond full reporting of the APeX-1 trial. Cash burn in Q1 2017 at $11.4 million, was substantially less than the $22.4 million cash burn in Q1 2016.

One feature of cash management in the company is the lack of precision in both cash ($30-50 million) and operating expenses ($53-73 million) for 2017 guidance. Surely one can do better than this? Just my view, but being lazy about what one's cash position makes me think that there is not enough concern about being on top of spend. The downside for investors is complacency about issuing more shares in capital raisings. This is my biggest concern about this company.

Conclusion

The ephemeral nature of biotech is on display with recent swings in the share price of BCRX over response to a capital raise in March, followed by potential adversity through a competitor having good results in mid-May, and then with a good result by BCRX itself. Experienced biotech watchers, who make money on news rather than earnings, would be happy with BCRX as there have been opportunities to sell and buy again. The euphoria from the good results has been short lived and the price is drifting down again.

The good news for long term investors is that BCRX continues to make good progress towards an effective treatment for HAE, with now two product opportunities (acute treatment and preventative) emerging. The bad news is that it burns a lot of cash along the way. Those interested in BCRX might pay attention to a possible decline leading up to final reporting on the APeX-1 trial next quarter, as this might provide a further buying opportunity. Of course with no suitor in the wings there is a still a long way to go and this points to further capital raisings, which might provide further discounted entry points in the future. With continued clinical success, at some stage the share price will have a sustained run again.

I am not a financial advisor and I suggest that you discuss possible investment with your advisor. Here, I've made some commentary about issues that might allow a strategic entry point for those interested in this stock. If my comments help your analysis of BCRX please consider following me.

