Ulta Beauty - Aging Gracefully?

Thesis

Ulta Beauty, Inc.(NASDAQ: ULTA) delivered another positive quarter with both top and bottom lines beating estimates. Thanks to its performance, Ulta Beauty's shares have surged 41.5% in the last year. However, their lofty stock price is at risk due to its recent and quick run up as well as a potential cash squeeze coming primarily due to the stock buyback program and the company's aggressive growth plans.

Source: cnn.com

Trade Idea

I would stay on the slide lines on this stock in the short term. If you are bullish on the stock, I would wait for a pull back to 260 or lower. However, I suspect the stock can keep running in the type of overall market we are currently seeing. Shorting this stock via buying put options is expensive (e.g Sept 2017 280 puts are $7.50), there is very low volume, and the bid/ask spreads are too large for me to have any interest in the stock.

Technicals

The stock trading above both its 10 week and 40 week moving averages, which is bullish. However, these higher highs are coming on lower volume which tends to be bearish. The MACD is also showing a bullish trend as the moving averages are trending higher. RSI is also bullish.

Source: fidelity.com

Source: fidelity.com

Peer Comparison

Ulta continues to outperform its peers especially in Return on Equity (ROE). Price to Earnings (P/E) and Price to earnings growth (NYSE:PEG) ratios are among the highest in their peer group. Ultimately, these ratios are higher as they are outperforming their peers in revenue and EPS growth at 23.4% and 31.9%, respectively.

Source: fidelty.com

Source: fidelity.com

Source: fidelity.com

Solid 1Q17 Results

Results in 1Q17 point to execution of the company's growth plans through merchandise retail, e-commerce sales, as well as continued progress at the company's salons. During the first quarter, Ulta opened 18 new stores bringing their total stores to 990.

Ulta's retail and salon business showed comps growth of 10.9% - this was due to a 6.2% improvement in traffic and 4.7% rise in ticket growth. Ticket growth was aided by higher average selling price as well as transactions.

Source: ir.ulta.com

A Review of the Balance Sheet and Cash Needs

Ulta has $321.7 million in cash and equivalents and another $150 million in short-term investments, but $584.3 of short term liabilities. In addition, inventory totaled $1,048.4 million which is an increase of 11.1% over the prior year which is tying up more cash. Cash used in operating activities are showing a dramatic change over last quarter as the company continues its aggressive expansion efforts.

Source: fidelity.com

According to their 1Q press release, Ulta plans to: 1) achieve comp sales growth of 9-11%; 2) grow e-commerce sales at over 50%; 3) open approximately 100 net new stores; 4) target a EPS in the mid 20 percent range including approximately $300 million in share repurchases; and, 5) incur capital expenditures of approximately $460 million in fiscal 2017.

Ulta's balance sheet - especially around working capital - is pointing to cash crunch coming. Most of the items mentioned above take a lot of cash to execute. While these efforts will generate sales down the road, it still means they need cash, or short term financing, to make it happen now. As the company takes on more debt, their financial risk increases and the net income will likely decrease on a per share basis especially if you disregard the share buyback effect on EPS.

Source: ir.ulta.com

Share Buybacks

With that groundwork laid, does it make sense to be buying back shares during a period of aggressive expansion? It is hugely popular for companies to buy back their shares these days. As can be seen in the chart below, Ulta is not alone. S&P 500 index listed companies bought $500 billion of their own shares in 2013, close to the high reached in the bubble year of 2007 - 33 cents of every dollar of cash flow. However, the share buyback of most of the large companies below are a result of US tax policies and having offshore cash.

Source: economist.com

During the quarter, Ulta bought back 184,667 shares for a total of $51.6 million (of the $425 million buyback plan approved in Mar 2017). This is on top of the $226.7 million it bought back in the 1Q16. As a point of reference, during FY2017, ULTA spent $373.7M on capital expenditures. As a percent of sales, this was among the highest in the Specialty Stores sub-industry group and represented a steady increase in spending over the last four years.

In my opinion, Ulta should be using their cash to expand operations and not damaging their balance sheet by repurchasing shares. In addition to draining cash from the balance sheet, the big issue with stock buybacks is that it provides a boost to earnings per share even if earnings do not change. This in turn could drive share prices higher and might effect bonuses (if any) that are tied to profits; I am speaking in general on the potential effect on bonuses and not commenting or implying anything regarding Ulta's bonus program (or if they even have one).

In general, when a company buys back its shares, it is telling the public that they believe they can earn a greater return via the share buyback program versus the operations that the company is engaged in.

Source: ir.ulta.com

Insider Activity

While not a perfect indicator, it is interesting to view (legal) insider trading activity over a time period. Some investors believe there is a direct correlation to insider trading activity and the future stock performance. This will be a topic for another article. However, I generally don't think that insiders are that much better than the public in determining the direction of a stock. Many times, insiders exercise shares for a number of reasons, some of which have nothing to do with where they think the stock is headed.

Source: gurufocus.com

Source: gurufocus.com

Summary

While Ulta appears to be a well run company and are growing their business in an efficient manner, I am not convinced that the high price of the stock is warranted. For now, I will watch from the sidelines.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time in reading the above article. I read and write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you would like to stay informed with articles like these, please click the "Follow" button at the top of this report and select "Get email alerts." If you have additional insights on the topic or contrasting views, please kindly share them in the comments section.

This article is intended to provide educational information to readers and in no way constitutes investment advice. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principle. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance and accepts responsibility for their decisions. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.