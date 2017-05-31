Nike: Mr. Market Is Offering A High Quality Triple Play

Relative value, dividend yield and the macro outlook, might justify another look at the company.

The short term context doesn’t seem good for the company. But not everything is what it looks like.

Nike (NKE) has performed very well during the last 10 years. The US-based sports goods manufacturer has beaten the market consistently. These fantastic results are partially explained by Nike's business model based on producing goods with an aspirational association with great athletes. Additionally, Nike's ability to design a wide range of product assortment allows it to cover the sports market better than any other competitor.

Graph 1 – Nike 10-year stock market performance vs S&P 500 and Adidas

However, the reason why I'm writing this article is because during the last 12 months the story took a turn. By comparing Nike and Adidas, we can see that the German competitor has outperformed Nike. The US-based sports goods producer has even got beaten by the broad market.

Graph 2 – Nike 12-month stock market performance vs S&P 500 and Adidas

The difference in relative performance is astonishing for two companies that, as we will see, are not that different.

In the short term context is everything

In 2015, Nike unveiled a plan to get to USD 50 billion in sales by 2020. However, during the last year, cracks began to appear. It seems that the management team, while assessing its perspectives in 2015, was a bit optimistic in relation to the growth that could be expected. Obviously, markets do not take it easy when executives start to miss their own targets, and henceforth, depression followed euphoria.

Additionally, back in 2015, it was Adidas that seemed to be losing its grip on the marketplace. During that time, the gap between Adidas' and Nike's stock market performance was wider than in any point during the last decade (see Graph 1). With the benefit of hindsight, it seems that fact only served to enhance Nike's over optimism. Now that Adidas is back on track, investors fear sales moving from Nike to the three stripes brand.

If we also add the emergence of Under Armour (UAA) as a new threatening competitor, we have the full recipe for the current market sentiment regarding Nike.

In the long term, context changes… a lot

I have a good reason to support a bet on Nike's stock price resurgence. Back in 2014, I was going through my value stock screener, when I bumped into Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). The company had lost around 40% of its 2013 heights. I was perplexed; seldom does one investor finds such a great brand at a deep discount. Something ought to be wrong, I thought.

I researched the company for quite a while and then decided to buy a batch of shares. There were some issues with the Golf unit and some bad product decisions that would, ultimately, lead to some inventory write-down. Reebok wasn't help things either (still isn't). Finally, on the political front, European sanctions to Russia let investors know that growth wouldn't come from selling sports goods to the Russian Federation.

I thought that, though real problems, these issues shouldn't constitute real threats to Adidas survival. With a good management, sooner or later, most of these problems could be tackled and the company would keep its place among the best sports goods producers.

Presently, I feel tempted to make the same play I did with Adidas. Nike has made some mistakes along the way but the company has a sound financial position and the necessary technical resources to keep growing at a satisfactory pace. I feel that more than anything, the company is suffering from unmatched expectations. With the company's business growing and still profitable, that doesn't seem like a huge problem.

Ignore the noise

So how can we adapt Nike to a current portfolio strategy?

Nike has everything to be a great triple play for the next months: relative value, dividend and macro.

Comparing Nike with Adidas shows that both companies are not that different to justify such stock performance discrepancies. If we set 2012 as our baseline, we'll see that Nike's revenue has grown on average 8.5% per year. During the same period, Adidas reached 6.7% (source: companies annual reports). On the profit margin, since 2012, Nike has averaged more than 10% while Adidas, for the same period, got around 5%. This perspective tells us that, after smoothing good and bad years, Nike has consistently had better business performance. At a P/E ratio of 22 for Nike and 31 for Adidas, investors can get Nike's profits at a 30% discount.

Nike's dividend has a very good growth track record. The company's industry and business model has traditionally allowed generous raises. Since 2012, Nike's dividend has grown at an average of 13% per year. The current yield is around 1.3%, which is not great but not bad either. However, weighing in the consistent dividend growth history and solid business model might turn the current yield much more attractive to the buy-and-hold investor.

Finally, Nike's powerful brand and pricing power might work very well under a scenario of increasing inflationary pressures. I've argued before that a possible fiscal stimulus by the US government might end up generating inflation. Under that scenario brands with pricing power might make wonders.

