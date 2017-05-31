Gold Weekly: Sprint Start!

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyze closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share my outlook for gold from a technical and a global macro view. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

Gold. According to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted massively their net long positioning for the first time in four weeks over the reporting period (May 16-23) while spot gold prices appreciated by 1.2%.

The net long fund position - at 314.82 tonnes as of May 23 - surged by 128.08 tonnes or 69% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven mainly by long accumulation (+84.48 tonnes w/w) and reinforced further by short-covering (-43.60 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold is now up 192 tonnes or 156% year to date.

My view:

While the increase in net long spec positions in gold over the reporting period makes sense considering the friendlier macro forces characterized by a weaker dollar and lower US real rates, the pace of spec buying appears fairly excessive.

It seems that specs came back with a vengeance on the long side after cutting significantly their net long positioning in the preceding reporting period (May 9-16) in spite of a friendlier macro backdrop.

But I'm concerned that gold prices failed to strengthen notably in spite of the magnitude of the speculative buying. This could suggest the presence of selling pressure elsewhere in the market.

On the positive side, the latest change in gold's spec positioning shows that sentiment toward gold is positively biased.

Although the market is more "long" gold, the "long gold" trade does not appear overcrowded at this junction when noticing that the net spec length is just at 41% of its all-time record.

To sum up, I see plenty of room for speculative buying in the weeks ahead.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

Gold. ETF investors remain absent, liquidating about 4 tonnes to their gold holdings last week, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

ETF holdings totaled 2,075 tonnes as of May 26; they are down 7 tonnes so far in May after increasing by 29 tonnes or 1.5% in April. Year to date, gold ETF holdings have increased by 125 tonnes or 7%, principally thanks to marked inflows of 94 tonnes in February.

Although the pace of gold ETF buying is solid so far this year, it is more modest than last year.

My view:

ETF investors do not seem to fall in love with gold at this juncture mainly because global risk sentiment remains quite resilient. As such, retail investors seem to prefer silver which tends to be a more leveraged safe-haven play. Indeed, while gold is purely a monetary asset, silver is both a monetary asset and an industrial asset, which means that it is more sensitive to the global economic cycle. In fact, it seems that ETF investors even prefer Bitcoin as a hedge against debasement risk rather than traditional protections like gold or silver.

But history shows that when risk aversion surges and investors are caught by surprise, investors prefer gold to silver as the ultimate safe-haven because of (1) its pure characteristics (i.e. 100% monetary asset) and (2) its relatively stronger liquidity conditions.

As I noted repeatedly, there is a risk of a serious correction in US equities in the coming months because the deep complacency across the financial markets is inherently unsustainable. The main reason is that US economic growth momentum seems to have peaked and that the risk of a US recession is rising, especially over the medium term, as can be seen in the chart below.

Source: GS.

As Mark Yusko, CIO of Morgan Creek Capital Management, reminded me:

"Every time a President leaves the White House after two terms, there is a recession within the first year of the new administration. I believe this time will be no different."

This makes sense considering the strong inclination from the Fed to continue its hiking path (see chart below).

Source: UBS.

Because equity corrections tend to emerge when risks of recession rise, it is fair to expect a correction in US equity markets in the coming months.

In such a case, I would expect gold to fulfill its role of hedge against US equity drawdowns, which in turn would trigger a significant wave of gold ETF buying and push gold prices much higher.

Spec positioning vs. investment positioning

Source: MikzEconomics.

Trading strategy

Let me focus on my trading view on gold spot and GLD. My trading signals in GLD came from my technical analysis on gold spot prices because I find it more accurate.

Here is a monthly chart for spot gold.

Source: Net Dania.

As can be seen above, the technical picture has improved into the end of May after an initial sell-off. The 20 MMA seems to have acted as a reliable support.

The key question is whether gold will have sufficient energy to close above its downtrend line at $1,267 on a monthly basis.

If it can, I would be ready to implement a long position in GLD.

Source: Trading View.

For the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.