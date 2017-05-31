DryShips Is Unstoppable

DRYS hits 52 weeks and an all-time low at $2.53 per share vs their all-time high of $42 million per share.

Image Source: Google

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

DRYS stock has once again hit an all-time low of about $2.50 per share. The company seems bent on destroying shareholder value (death spiral financing, mixed shelf offering, bank loan), not to mention numerous reverse splits. Share dilution (issuing of new shares) is 30% complete only, and with 70% remaining (Kalani deal: $142.5 million), a $2 billion mixed shelf offering and bank borrowing of $150 million, it is likely the stock will be hitting all time lows on a regular basis going forward.

Source: Tradingview

Risk Free Game

Today (May 30, 2017), DRYS announced that they had received a firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro Bank NV ("ABN Amro") and Export-Import Bank of Korea ("KEXIM"). The facility will be secured by the company's four VLGCs, will have a tenure of 6 years, will bear an interest rate of LIBOR plus margin and will have an amortization profile of approximately 12 years, according to the company.

Death Spiral Financing (Kalani Deal : $708.5 million)

Round 1 : $100 million - complete

Round 2 : $200 million - complete

Round 3 : $182.1 million - complete

Round 4 : $226.4 million - 30% complete

DRYS has issued close to a quarter billion new shares, collecting about $1 billion from the general public. This action has caused existing shareholders to lose their entire investment ($1400 a share in December 2016 vs. $2.50 a share today).

Pending actions

$2 billion mixed shelf offering

$150 million bank borrowing

The company raises money through death spiral financing to pay down its debt, purchase vessels and fund its operations, and earlier said that more than 90% of its debt is owned by the CEO's private company Sifnos. This means that risks have now been transferred to shareholders, because more than 99% of the company's shares are owned by the general public, while the company is risk free.

Conclusion

In December of 2016, stock was trading at around $1400 per share; it is currently trading at around $2.50 a share, which translates to a 99.82% decrease in share price. Existing shareholders have very likely lost their entire investment due to the company's actions. The company says on their website "We are focused on maximizing shareholder value by maximizing returns on our investments while at the same time ensuring our vessels adhere to the highest safety and environmental standards." While this sounds excellent in principle, does the company actually maximize shareholders' value?

What the company is in fact doing is destroying shareholders' value by continuously selling shares 90% below book value. It is highly unlikely at this juncture that the company will steer a new course; the only hope for shareholders is a favorable outcome from court cases granting them a settlement. The CEO should at least apologize to existing shareholders. Investing in Dryships is like trying to beat a runaway train at a railway crossing: extremely risky and no upside. As you know my recommendation remains the same: either avoid or short it. To read my previous articles, please click this blue link.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.