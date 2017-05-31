GE's special sauce is its digital competencies which enhance the competitiveness and profitability of its service businesses.

GE's future depends on operating its core businesses effectively so that it can maintain and grow its installed base of products to service.

Introduction

GE's (NYSE:GE) shares are trading down at its 52 week low. One would think that the company was performing miserably. There can be no doubt that certain of GE's individual businesses are in something of a rough patch. However, I do not believe such to be the case for the company as a whole.

No, the company as a whole has undergone a massive restructuring. It is entering a period where its shareholders can begin to credibly hope for an end to the disruption. CEO Immelt stated that 2017 is the last big restructuring year for the company. Going forward it will get the benefit from its restructuring and from major new product introductions such as the LEAP engine and its H-class gas turbines.

GE's ace in the whole, as hereafter described, will help to introduce a salutory new normal in place of GE's recent fraught existence.

GE's bridge to $2.00/share by 2018 is a bridge to nowhere, best forgotten.

GE's CEO garnered another huge complement of bitter critics on SA with his recent acknowledgement that $2.00 per share by 2018 is at the high end of its current guidance. Slide 26 below from GE's recent presentation at the Electrical Products Group Brokers Conference describes the sorry situation:

In his comment to David Alton Clark's indignant article on this subject, factsonlytruthonly encapsulated the prevailing sentiment about CEO Immelt with the following pithy remark:

IMMELT is a complete idiot. Almost every company has done well in the global environment since IMMELT became CEO. He is a proven failure. If IMMELT had any clue he would not have to play politics.

Not everyone agrees on this point but it seems to be a rather widespread opinion. I have generally focused on a positive narrative surrounding GE. As for the bridge to $2.00 per share I have always pretty much ignored this entire exercise. I am more interested in the company's substantive strategies than any artificial accounting target/date.

I have yet to blame any of GE's woes on its current CEO. Instead, I have focused on the areas where he has excelled, as I believe to be the case with his digital initiatives. In doing so, I have taken a generally forgiving view to his more dubious forays into the oil and gas arena.

GE's future depends on operating its core businesses effectively so that it can maintain and grow its installed base of products to service.

Regardless of your opinion on CEO Immelt, the fact is he is running the operation. Accordingly, when he speaks, GE investors should pay attention, particularly when the stock is under attack as is currently the case.

CEO Immelt's recent presentation at the Electrical Products Group Brokers Conference with its accompanying slide deck was particularly revealing. Unfortunately, the transcript has quite a group of important typos which contribute to an unflattering view of CEO Immelt. I have attempted to work around these as I report on the presentation.

The GE that Immelt reveals is a solid performer. He characterizes it as having narrowed its focus to four big equal systems. The four that he cites are power, healthcare, transport and resources. In each of these GE is well diversified with leading positions and wide moats. The following slide illustrates the point:

In describing GE's wide moat he brags about GE's huge and growing backlog. He notes that it has $2T in replacement value of its assets with a huge global footprint.

I can't help thinking to myself what an awful trickbag he is in. All these assets around the globe in an era when globalism is under attack at home and in some cases abroad and $2T in asset replacement value and a market cap of <$240B.

CEO Immelt does not see things in the pessimistic guise that sullied my preceding paragraph. He has an ace, as I have said, in the whole. This one ace is the installed base of assets that GE's mighty $2T in assets has produced around the world. The thousands of jet engines, the locomotives, the generators, the wind farms, the whole kit and caboodle, it all needs servicing.

This is how CEO Immelt sees things:

Having control of your installed base[], that's the game, if you're in my shoes. That's the game, right. High margin, great product feedback loops, high visibility, customer win-win, this is the ball game. And when you think about it economically, in excess of 30% returns, right. Even though the cash flow comes in overtime and really the ongoing disbursements have been -- haven't been exactly equal to the growth, but have been in place. So, I think we can always -- we can do a better job of managing cash, don't get me wrong. But I don't want you to really miss the forest for the trees in terms of how the LTSA (Long Term Service Agreement) the value of having, this is a huge moat economic company.

The slide below illustrates the scope of these agreements:

GE's special sauce is its digital competencies which enhance the competitiveness and profitability of its service businesses.

Not everyone expresses enthusiasm for GE's forays into its digital initiatives. Those who question the wisdom of GE's expensive process of rebranding itself as a digital industrial company misunderstand the criticality of GE's service agreements.

GE's additive manufacturing capabilities allow it to manufacture replacement parts on the fly at costs that will be competitive. GE's digital twins allow it to provide incomparable maintenance as I have detailed in previous articles here and here.

GE's Predix, its acquisition of leading companies in APM (Asset Performance Management) and predictive maintenance ensure that its maintenance technology remains world class. Those who rail against Immelt should at least give him credit for his vision in developing a colossus in the field of industrial equipment maintenance.

Conclusion

It is all too common for investors to rashly suggest that GE should break itself up into separate corporations. Such an action would likely have severely negative unintended consequences.

GE's current make-up is the result of a long drawn out process that has rationalized the business so that its component parts are complementary one to the other. I, for one, hope and expect that GE will allow itself a few years breathing space before it embarks on any major new disruptions.

GE's price action has certainly been unpleasant these last few quarters. I consider that it has been driven more by negative sentiment than by any operational issues at GE. While I recognize that negative sentiment can continue longer than one might rationally expect, I believe that GE is entering oversold territory. Accordingly, some investors may consider that now is a reasonable time for adding a stake in this controversial name to their portfolio.

Just today (5/30/17) the following purchase was possible for leaps having an expiration date in January, 2019. It was possible to buy the $23 call providing an option to buy 100 shares of GE for an aggregate price of $2,800 ($2,300 exercise price plus $500) at any time prior to January 19, 2019:

This means that the option seller was willing to commit to sell 100 shares in GE at any time prior to January 19, 2019 for $2,800 at a time when 100 shares of GE were trading outright for slightly over $2,700.

Talk about rancid sentiment. Such a seller has no concern about giving away GE's upside for a >18 months for an aggregate of <$100 (the seller does get to keep any dividends received prior to exercise).

I have to confess this morning, as Simon and Garfunkel crooned so elegantly in the Boxer, one time "I took some comfort there" as a buyer.

