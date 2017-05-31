Why American Investors Are Enthused And What Might Change That

State Street (NYSE: STT) just reported its Investor Confidence Index (NYSEARCA:ICI) for the month of May 2017 and it shows the global mood is improved. After 10 straight months of readings below 100, the breakeven mark between risk taking and risk aversion in portfolios, global investor confidence showed increasing risk appetite among institutional investors.

The majority of our readers are American, so we will focus on the North American mood. But it's also worthy for investors who can buy globally to know that the global measure broke higher by 5.1 points in May, to 102.5. The Asian ICI slipped in May to 101.1, down from 104.6. The European ICI edged higher to 96.9, from 96.2. North American investor confidence gained sharply in May, to 104.1, from 95.1.

That should not be a surprise to readers, because despite the increased volatility seen in the month, the S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY), Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) and the Nasdaq (NASDAQ: QQQ) all broke new high ground. If the ICI didn't tell you the story, the chart of the S&P 500 should have.

I agree with State Street's reasoning for why U.S. confidence broke so sharply higher. A lot of it has to do with a more dovish tone expressed by the Fed recently due to what is likely transitory data softness in the late winter and early spring. My take on the latest FOMC meeting minutes expressed my view that the Fed perspective is positive for stocks (NYSE: VTI). State Street concurs with my view that government policy action efforts for tax reform and deregulation (especially for small business (NYSE: IWM)) have and should continue to serve stocks. Still, I recently expressed concern about other policies of the Administration, which I believe the market also reflects.

The decline in the Asian ICI (NYSE: AIA), though it remains positive, likely has a lot to do with the debt downgrade of China (NYSE: FXI) debt by Moody's in my opinion. While it seems to me like the debt raters tend to follow the market rather than lead it, the action appears to have raised some concern among investors in Asia.

State Street attributes relative weakness in Europe (NYSE: VGK) to profit-taking at elevated valuations, but I see it as an opportunity. Europe has room to grow still as it continues to recover, and with that growth, valuations seemingly elevated will become balanced by earnings restoration more so than by price decline; here in Greece (NASDAQ: GREK), where things are generally seen as poor, I'm a buyer not a seller.

As we move forward here in North America, however, I expect to see an uptick in inflation driven by wage inflation on full employment. Currently, the Fed is giving too much credit to a monthly pause in prices (based on some measures). I expect to see the contrary in months ahead and for the Fed to then react to that, which would be a setback to stocks at some point. That point could come in June if the Fed's economic forecasts show hotter forecasts for inflation and the Fed Funds Rate. Fortunately for investors, at this point the activity would be too fresh for the Fed to react to. Perhaps we will start hearing about it from Fed members after June's meeting, and see it reflected in forecasts in September.

In that case, sometime between mid-June and September could mark the time for a market correction of 5% to 10%. They occur every 1.5 years, and it's about time and the environment is ripe, if not because of inflation, then because of developments around the foreign policy shift of the new Administration and the Oval Office scandal. For more of my regular work on markets and the economy, I welcome readers to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.