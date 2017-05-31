Itau Unibanco: Still A Bargain With An Attractive Yield

I recently wrote about how from a long term perspective and current pricing, I was bullish on Brazil. One way to take advantage of the current political turmoil that is affecting markets is through investing in the Bovespa as a whole through ETF's like the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ). One of the drawbacks I pointed out with this though is that EWZ is currently comprised of 38% financial sector risk which is much higher that the financial sector risk that one would take by owning the S&P 500 through ETF's such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO). In addition, you take an equity stake in companies that I am not as bullish on in terms of their equity, especially state owned entities like Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY) and Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

I don't think that these state owned entities are going anywhere and if we are talking about their bonds, I would happily purchase them on the news at this point. Banco do Brasil is the largest bank in Latin America and is a behemoth in the Brazilian marketplace. As for Petrobras, despite the recent turmoil Petrobras is not about to default on their bonds anytime soon. No matter how bad it gets the government is not going to strangle the golden goose that provides them with so much tax revenue and the scale of their operations requires access to the global capital markets, for which a default would be catastrophic.

Instead, I would like to focus on a pure bank stock play as an alternative to investing in EWZ and a way to take advantage of the current market turmoil.

Market Position and Brand

With assets of R$ 1.4 trillion (US$ 446 bn) as of Q1 2017, Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) is not only the largest private financial institution in Brazil but also all of Latin America. It is worth noting that although it is the largest private bank in Brazil it is also a regional power with the largest bank by assets in Paraguay, the 4th largest by assets (3rd privately) in Chile, 5th largest by assets in Colombia and significant retail and wholesale banking operations in Uruguay and Argentina. Itaú is a universal bank focused on the traditional lending products (retail and wholesale), asset management, insurance and investment banking. Management is focused on increasing the bank's footprint outside of Brazil and increasing revenue from fee income, both of which account for less than a quarter of the bank's revenue as of 2016.

Source: Itaú Unibanco 20-Fand author's calculations

As we well know though, just being big and widespread in terms of banking assets is not always a positive. But as in any industry, a dominant market position can help a company take advantage of vast economies of scale that are not available to smaller competitors and this is the case when it comes to the banking market in Brazil and across much of Latin America.

Source: Itaú Unibanco 20-F

As can be seen below, Itaú has a 16.2% market share in Brazil as of December end 2016. The top 5 banks overall control a whopping 72.6% of all the banking assets in Brazil. By contrast in the U.S., the top private bank, JP Morgan has 13.5% share of commercial bank assets and the top 5 banks in the U.S. controlled 46.9% of all commercial banking assets in the U.S.

As opposed to some other banking markets in the region, the top banks are mostly locally owned. With the recent purchase of Citibank's retail business in Brazil, Itaú's market share is set to grow even further. This is not because Brazil has been overlooked by the big international banks as a lucrative market, but rather because foreign entrants into the market have a history of retreating once times get tough as they are now, which further shores up the market share of the local players when they purchase their competitors' operations upon an exit.

You will also notice that of the top 5, 3 are state owned. These banks such as BNDES and Banco do Brasil will remain dominant but are currently shedding assets (in the case of Banco do Brasil) or have been tainted by political scandal (in the case of BNDES), allowing an opportunity for Itaú to gain even more market share in its home market.

Profitability

Now that you know they hold a dominant market share in their home market and won't be threatened by excessive competition there, it is worth taking a look at how they have fared in terms of their net income in one of the worst recessions in the country's history.

Source: Itaú Unibanco 20-F

If we ignore the noise of the fluctuation of the real-dollar exchange rate and look at the recurring earnings in reais we can see that earnings only dropped by 5.8% in 2016 and actually increased in 2015 while the recession was raging. How on earth would a bank in the middle of a recession be able to do this? The answer is that thanks to their dominant market share, they can pick and choose their client base and they tend to focus on wealthier borrowers. In addition with their corporate clients, the dominant market share allows them to charge higher rates to their local corporate customers given the limited competition in terms of lending in reais on a large scale. Their insurance business also plays an important role in their profitability

As the most recent annual report shows, the average yield on interest earning assets for the bank as a whole is 14.0% and the comparable rate Itaú pays on interest bearing liabilities is 9.8%. After expenses and provisions the net interest margin (NIM) of the bank is 5.8%, this compares to a NIM for the U.S. banking system of 3.10% for Q1 2017. This is what allows them to have an ROE that would make the gringos and their 10% ROE's cry. The annualized return on average equity was 22% in Q1 of 2017.

Source: Itaú Unibanco Q1 report

Balance Sheet

Apart from the net interest margin when investing in banks, the other factor that should be taken into consideration is the quality of the assets. Banks are highly leveraged and a souring of small portion of their assets can severely damage profitability or threaten their solvency. One factor indicating this is the non-performing loan ratio and the provision for non-performing loans which come right out of gross income. Adequate coverage for the non-performing loans lets us know that future income will not be siphoned off in the form of provisions.

As would be expected, Brazilian non-performing loans are currently at high levels at 4.2% of the loan portfolio for Itaú but at lower levels in the rest of the region, this brought down the bank's overall NPL ratio to 3.4%. The coverage levels for those NPLs gives the bank a strong cushion with provisions totaling 231% of the NPL portfolio.

Source: Itaú Unibanco Q1 report

Capital expressed as a percentage of risk weighted assets remains strong at 18.1% as of Q1 2017. This gives the bank a strong buffer against an unseen uptick in asset deterioration.

Source: Itaú Unibanco Q1 report

Equity Capital and How to Invest

The Egydio de Souza Aranha and Moreira Salles families control 46.06% of the total share capital outstanding and the remaining 53.27% is a public float, with 29% of the public float in the form of ADRs on the NYSE. However this hides the fact that the public shares are non-voting shares. When voting shares are taken into account, the two families still have voting power over the board of directors. There has been a history of professional management at the firm, and Itaú continues to aim to be a global franchise, so I am not particularly worried about the families hurting the interests of public shareholders. The bank has also had a history of keeping the shares outstanding at a constant level which avoids dilution of the current shareholders. Rather than splitting the shares, they seem to have a habit of giving shareholders a "share bonus", although I believe this is just window dressing since the share price falls to adjust, the earnings per share have continued to grow through the acquisitions in Colombia and Chile.

The last 12 months saw Itaú pay its ADR shareholders $0.7204 in US$ terms per share which would put the trailing 12 month dividend yield at 6.58% while P/E currently sits at 10.12 as of the market close on May 30th. This is aside from the share buyback of R$947 million (US$ 290 million) for the 2016 year. Considering the stability of their earnings, the solid balance sheet, the prospect of further market consolidation, the current weak value of the real and falling non-performing loans, this represents a great opportunity for those that may have missed the initial jump in the stock price in 2016 and have appetite for pure bank risk.