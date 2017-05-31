The Fundamental Case For Amgen

Despite the current headlines, the fundamentals are strong and it is worth a look for dividend-growth investors.

News has been mixed of late for the firm with issues surrounding Evenity and Repatha.

Amgen has been a leading biotech name for almost 40 years and sells seven blockbuster drugs.

Amgen headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California | Coolcaesar

A pioneer in the field, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is the world's largest biotech company with a market cap of $114 billion.

The biotech sector is notoriously volatile. It is also challenging for someone from a non-medical background - this writer included - to analyse competently.

With that in mind, this will not be a piece that delves into proteins or blood plasma. For considered study of this material I'd recommend contributors such as DoctoRx and Derek Lowe.

My focus instead will be on fundamentals. I'll discuss Amgen's recent news, earnings, debt situation, dividend and valuation.

Is the Thousand Oaks firm a solid investment at this time?

About

Amgen was founded in 1980 by a group of investors spearheaded by venture capitalist Bill Bowes, the company's first chairman. It went public in 1983 and joined the S&P 500 nine years later.

Epogen and Neupogen were the firm's first 'blockbuster' drugs. Blockbuster is the designation given to a pharmaceutical with sales of $1 billion or more. Those early successes were followed by Enbrel - acquired in 2002 and now the firm's best selling drug - which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

Credit: High Plains Investor

As of December 2016, Amgen had seven blockbuster drugs in its arsenal: Enbrel, Neulasta, Aranesp, Prolia, Sensipar, Xgeva and Epogen. Robert A. Bradway has been CEO since May 2012.

Recent Developments

Amgen has been a regular fixture in pharma news in 2017. Here are some of the more important stories:

Earnings

I will not attempt to predict the future profit potential of the company's newest products - way beyond my pay grade! But I can discuss sales of the pharma giant to date. Put simply, Amgen makes a lot of money.

Credit: High Plains Investor

Total revenue in 2016 was $23 billion, 46% of that sum coming from just two products, Enbrel and Neulasta. Sales have grown by 25% over the past five years. During that period, EPS (diluted) growth has been even more impressive at 46%.

Credit: High Plains Investor

Out of the company's seven blockbuster drugs, five are still growing; Enbrel, Aranesp, Prolia, Sensipar and Xgeva. Prolia, used to treat osteoporosis, has shown the strongest gains (38%) over the past three years.

Credit: High Plains Investor

Neutropenia drug Neulasta had $4.6 billion of sales last year, the same figure as 2014. Like many products in this space, it suffers from the increased supply of competing products as patents expire.

Epogen, approved by the FDA in 1989, is the company's first major seller. Sales of Epogen and Neupogen, another early hit, have fallen dramatically in recent years. The drugs have each declined by a third since 2014.

Kyprolis, Blincyto and Repatha are Amgen's fastest growing products below the blockbuster belt but have a long way to go to match the firm's core products.

Debt

Credit: High Plains Investor

Management has made a good job of paying off debt in recent years, lessening the load by $6 billion since 2013. Repayments are well laddered in the near future with $4.4 billion due in 2017, 1.1 billion due in 2018 and 3.4 billion due in 2019.

Amgen is in a strong financial position overall with a current ratio of 4.4, quick ratio of 4, debt-to-EBITDA of 3 and interest coverage of 7.5. It is understandably rated as investment grade by the three ratings agencies.

Dividend

Of the holdings I have, Amgen might just be my favorite dividend-payer. Strange, you might say, as it only has a yield of 2.97%. Let me explain.

Credit: High Plains Investor

There are a few reasons why I love this stock from a dividend perspective. We shall begin with growth; the annual dividend has risen by 59% in the past five years, rising from $1.88 to $4.60. Since Amgen only started returning cash to shareholders in 2011, the payout ratio is also low.

Credit: High Plains Investor

The company had a free cash flow payout ratio of just 32% in 2016, leaving ample room for growth in the coming years. Another cause for optimism, if only of the cautious variety, is the possibility for repatriation of cash from outside the United States.

Credit: High Plains Investor

According to Evercore ISI, as of September 2016, Amgen had $34 billion stashed overseas, the most of the major pharma players. Corporate America is waiting to see if the Trump Administration can navigate a repatriation tax of 10% or so through Congress. If it does, Amgen's already healthy cash flow will receive a major boost - though the money would likely be spent on M&A.

Valuation

Amgen is currently priced at $155 after a 6% gain in 2017. However, before the somewhat negative news over Repatha it sat at $182.

Credit: Google Finance

At today's asking price, Amgen has a trailing P/E ratio of 14.7 and an extremely cheap forward P/E of 12.4. The company's 5-year average P/E was 18.6 so the stock is on sale should you want to take a bite!

Conclusion

Amgen is fast approaching 40 years in business, a great achievement for a business in a rapidly shifting and precarious sector.

Since inception, the California firm has developed/acquired an array of blockbuster drugs lead by the $6 billion monster Enbrel. For all the negative headlines over patent expirations and increased competition, 10 out of Amgen's 13 drugs increased sales in 2016.

Epogen and Neupogen are rapidly declining but both drugs have been around for over a quarter of a century. The challenge for management is to develop the pipeline - particularly Erenumab and Amgevita - so as to maintain growth. Whether this is achieved or not, I still expect Amgen to do some M&A, particularly if a repatriation tax is initiated.

However the story develops, I'm staying in the name. I like companies with a leading position in their field, growing earnings, a solid balance sheet and increasing dividend payments. For all of those reasons, I'm pleased to have added Amgen to my Portfolio of a Millennial in June 2016 and will hopefully add some more in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.