A 'BIG' Trade

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) continues to be one of the best discount retailers out there, bar none. This name has managed to compete with both the big box stores and the more ubiquitous dollar stores. It is an interesting player in the space because it fits somewhere between the two. It is not a dollar store, but it's not really a big box store either. That said, while it has managed to fill this middle of the road niche, its stock has struggled and has mostly traded sideways, making it a strong trading stock, especially with its volatility over the last year as a whole. Given this up and down volatility, the name has been less of a solid investment name, but I have felt that at or near its 52-week lows, this name could always be comfortably bought. In fact, it is STILL one of the BEST trading stocks I have seen. So where is it heading?

I think we just missed a good buying opportunity in the mid $40 range again. The reality is that it is a rather profitable company and the stock has now surpassed $50. To highlight why this is a sideways name, recall that I initiated coverage in the spring of 2015 with a buy rating at $43.80. The stock is up from this call, and I think, over time, should be moving higher. But that is still a poor return in a 2-year period. So what is going on? Well, the stock has climbed and clawed higher only to be hit after the news of earnings, or wage hike fears, or on economic data, etc. over the years. This has contributed to the volatility in the name. However, the name picked up steam along with the market following the November 2016 elections, only to fall back again.

Regardless, it all comes down to expectations and performance. The main question is whether the name is performing well or not. Well, the company's Q1 was better than I expected. In fact, the company reported record Q1 income of $51.5 million or $1.15 per share. This result far surpasses the company's guidance for income in the range of $0.95 to $1.05 per share and is 40% higher than the adjusted income of $40.0 million, or $0.82 per share, seen last year. This beat analysts' estimates by a whopping $0.16 and even But what about the sales figures?

Once again I was surprised to see that sales slightly missed estimates (by $10 million). This is a huge figure to focus on for Big Lots with all of the competition it faces. While the earnings beat was strong, it means expenses were well controlled because sales came up short. Net sales actually fell 1.2% year-over-year due to the closing of underperforming stores as well as a decline in same store sales. Sales came in at $1.3 billion. That comparable store sales figure? These were down 0.9% (below the low end of its 0-2% guidance). That is a big negative for me. Inventory ended quarter at $836 million compared to $807 million at the end of Q1 2016. Because there is a lower store count, inventory per store, as a whole, moved up 1%.

I have said this before and will reiterate. What I continue to like about the company is that it has a strong balance sheet. Big Lots ended Q1 with $66million of cash and cash equivalents and $154 million of borrowings under its credit facility. Recall that borrowing increased for two reasons. First, to support strategic plans of closing/relocating stores and reshaping existing stores and, second, the company has been investing in share repurchase activity as well as dividends. A year ago, the board reauthorized a share repurchase of up to $250 million of its common shares. The repurchase program was exhausted in May of 2016, and the company bought back 11% of the float. It reissued a new buyback in February 2017, and in this quarter bought back 0.7 million shares for $34 million. It is important to note that the company also has increased its dividend to shareholders to a total of $11 million, or $0.25 per share.

All in all, I thought this quarter was stronger than expected especially on the earnings front and on its balance sheet considering the very difficult retail sector. Sales continue to be a sticking point for me, particularly same-store sales. However, this is another quarter that reinforces the fact this is a trader's stock and is good for short-term investments when the stock gets hit. Looking ahead to 2017, the company now sees an adjusted income from continuing operations of $4.05 to $4.20, up from prior guidance of $3.95 to $4.10 per share. This compares of course to income of $3.64 per diluted share that we saw in 2016. While this is strong, Big Lots continues to be best traded and not invested in, in my opinion. In fact, you can make some 'BIG trades' on both the long and short side.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like his material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Email alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.