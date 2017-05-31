Natural Gas Price Is Down 3%. Why? And What Next?

As with any other commodity, the price of natural gas is a reflection of its supply and demand (together termed as "fundamentals"). However, because markets are forward-looking (at least, in theory), the price is often driven not so much by the actual fundamentals, but by the perceptions about future fundamentals. In other words, it is the forecast for supply and demand that is driving the price. So how have the forecasts been changing recently?

Supply (production)

Strictly speaking, total natural gas supply in the U.S. market consists of two elements (dry gas production and imports). However, the share of imports in total supply mix has gone down from 16% in 2008 to just around 11% in 2017, so in this article we will only look at the domestic supply variable.

In a nutshell, dry gas production forecast has been trending upwards since May 12 (see the chart below). The outlook for average production in May, June and July increased from 71.66 bcf per day on May 12 to 72.22 bcf per day on May 30. With all other things being equal, this increase on the supply side should be considered to be bearish for natural gas price - especially, because the fears of undersupply partly fueled the rally from February 22.

Source: Bluegold Research

Demand (consumption)

Bearish developments were also taking place on the demand side (for consistency purposes, we shall exclude the analysis of exports).

Consumption forecast is always volatile because it is a function of weather forecast, which is rarely stable. In fact, if we look at the actual daily changes in consumption forecast, we will see that since May 12, there were only 3 occasions when 48h changes were bullish (above zero) - on May 19, May 22 and May 25 - predictably, coinciding with bullish price action (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research

On all the other days, the changes were bearish and so overall, two-month national consumption forecast has been trending downwards. The projected total decreased from 3,855 bcf (63.20 bcf per day) on May 12 to 3,752 bcf (61.50 bcf per day) on May 30.

Storage

As you know from our latest weekly report, we have been consistently revising up our storage estimates. Indeed, our end-of-injection-season storage index now stands at 3,770 bcf, which is 5 bcf above a comparable figure in the latest ICE EIO-EIA End of Storage Index Future. Revisions to storage forecasts certainly did not provide much confidence to initiate and hold large long positions.

Sentiment

You probably know by now that over the past year or so, large speculators have built a record net-long position in four major natural gas markets combined (NYMEX natural gas, ICE natural gas, NYMEX Henry Hub swaps and NYMEX Henry Hub penultimate swaps). There is a danger that long side of the trade is getting overcrowded, creating too many potential sellers in the market. Paradoxically, however, additional risk may be coming from the fact that there seems to be no shortage of potential buyers either. The problem is that these buyers are retail traders who tend to oppose the prevailing trend. Indeed, it seems that retail traders' sentiment is about to turn net bullish. They have been buying the dips in natural gas since May 26 and have been doing so more aggressively than during previous periods of price weakness (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research

What next

Currently, we expect storage injections for the weeks ending June 2 and June 9 to be above 5-year average.

Under the latest forecasts and assuming that market wants to see 3,800 bcf in storage by the end of October, 2017, we estimate the balancing price to be: $3.290 per MMBtu in June (July, N contract) and $3.300 per MMBtu in July (August, Q contract). Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that market is targeting 3,800 bcf for the end of October. A smaller volume of inventories may alleviate the fears of structural imbalance - especially, if production growth accelerates.

We would not be surprised to see natural gas price re-testing 3.080 and 3.020 levels. For now, we would expect it to hold above 3.000 per MMBtu, but this psychological level cannot be taken for granted. Should production continue to recover at its current pace and power burn stay weak (as it has been recently, see the chart below), we could actually see natural gas price gravitating towards 2.900-2.850 per MMBtu.

Source: Bluegold Research

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.