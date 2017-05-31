Aphria Inc.: A Marijuana Stock With Actual Potential

The expansion into the US through subsidiaries, combined with the improving finances of their Canadian operations make this a good company to consider.

(Cash is in Canadian dollars)

I am long Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) for a number of reasons. First and foremost, the stock has profited through a number of consecutive quarters, with no indication that this trend will fade. That's a rare thing in the Marijuana industry. As Aphria's second quarter ended May 31st last year, we're coming up on another earnings release soon. Here some things to watch.

Solid business growth

The annualized growth is awesome. 2015's sales were $551,430. 2016 blew that number away with $8.43 million in revenue. The real story has been in recent quarters as gross income and consequentially net income have expanded. Aphria has six consecutive quarters of positive earnings in the books. Q1'17 has been the best performance with $4.95 million in net income on revenues of $5.12 million. $0.04 in diluted earnings per share may not seem high, but it's pretty good in the cannabis market.

I'll be very keen to see where cash flows are at in the second quarter. I don't expect investing cash flows to be too positive anytime soon as the company is spending a lot of money on new investments. I do want to see strong operating cash flow that improves upon Q1's $3.09 million. The balance sheet has been improving at a remarkable pace. Total equity of $189.49 million is more than six times what it was a year ago. I expect this trend to continue if Aphria turns in another round of income growth.

Canadian Potential

Last month, the decidedly liberal Canadian government introduced legislation with the intent of legalizing Marijuana across the country. While there will unquestionably be a mega storm of drawn out debate around the bill, it is very clear where the nation is heading. The fact that legislation is making it through governments shows the shifting public sentiment on the topic. Aphria is positioned perfectly for the outcomes. The company already has an extensive head start on the competition in terms of supply systems, government contacts, capital, you name it. Who do you think will be the first contractors to supply a legalized, regulated cannabis market? My bet is the first licenses go to Medical distributors like Aphria. They have proven ethical reliability, and the contacts within the government to stake their claim.

US Expansion

Aphria could stop right there and grow into a very profitable business; but it's not. The company is working on ways into an even larger market than Canada; the United States. Through a strategic investment in DFMMJ investment ltd., is gaining access to the Florida market. DFMMJ has entered an agreement with Chestnut Hill Tree Farm LLC to allow DFMMJ to operate/manage the company's medical cannabis licensing/business. If you really want to understand the financial maneuvering occurring, read this.

The long story short is, they're going to end up with a company called Liberty Health Services that controls Chestnut's cannabis licensing and distribution. The company will control one of the seven distribution licenses issued in Florida (a $1 billion market). Aphria will own 37.6% of the newly named Liberty and will get a 3% royalty of sales under the deal, with two out of five board seats. The 3% royalty doesn't mean much to me, but for a $25 million investment, they're getting a strong stake in what could potentially be a very successful US company. In the future, their 37.6% stake could be worth big bucks.

Recent pullbacks offer openings

Momentum has slowed for the stock as markets struggle to keep up the pace of last fall. Admittedly, the stock price is high. A P/E just under 70 makes Aphria's $4.18 price tag a little steep. The valuation has come from all of these factored expectations that haven't happened yet. The strong quarters have propped the price up, but in the absence of new news, things are waning.

If I had to bet, this next quarter will continue the trend of business growth. In turn, we should have the catalyst for this stock to climb again. I own shares of Aphria, and think it would be totally justified to increase your position now; prior to their next earnings results. The higher their net incomes, the lower that P/E is going to be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHQF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.