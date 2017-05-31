AbbVie: Generate 13% Annualized Yield On This Drug Maker

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), the 2013 spin-off from Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), is most readily associated with the highly successful rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, which accounts for over 50% of the company's sales. So it's no wonder why concerns have risen regarding the realization of increased competition surrounding that particular drug. That realization was further supported earlier this month when AbbVie lost a patent case against Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) that will pave the way for a more rapid erosion of sales generated by its flagship drug.

A steady supply of biosimilar launches (like Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Amjevita) aimed at taking market share from Humira is inevitable and the company is taking steps to diversify its drug base to help ease the transition. Recent acquisitions including Stemcentrx and Pharmacyclics help bolster AbbVie's position in treating small cell lung cancer and various types of blood cancers. Imbruvica, which is already well established in blood cancer treatment, is complemented by Venclexta having received FDA approval last spring.

The company's outlook is also positive. Despite pressure on Humira, management expects to achieve double-digit earnings growth through 2020. Company guidance for the rest of 2017 includes diluted EPS in the range of $4.55 to $4.65, where the midpoint represents a 27% increase over the $3.63 in earnings per share achieved in 2016. There is also an aggressive R&D pipeline in place that expects to launch more than 20 new products through 2020.

AbbVie's attractive dividend and valuation relative to peers makes it a good choice for selling a cash secured put.

The Strategy

The strategy presented in this article is aimed at generating income through selling options. In particular, selling cash secured put options. This is a non-leveraged way of producing higher income from stocks where investors would not mind owning the underlying if shares are put to them. Quality of the underlying is key and although the analysis focuses on put writing, most of what is reviewed can be directly applied to selling covered calls as well. The mechanics of each strategy may differ but they both share the same profit and loss characteristics.

The analysis takes into account not only implied volatility, but also fundamental and technical measures to provide a well-rounded approach aimed at providing consistent income. The goal is to have the written put options expire out of the money and worthless. When that goal can't be met and shares are put to the investor, they should be delivered at a good value.

While there are a seemingly endless supply of options strategies employed by investors and traders alike, selling cash secured puts is a nice match for investors looking to monetize high quality stocks they don't mind owning for the long term if necessary. Therefore, the selection of stocks is centered around well-established companies that pay dividends.

We can liken the strategy of selling put options to building a portfolio of rental properties. When someone buys a rental property, they want to get a great deal on it and generate as much rent as possible. In our case, the rental property is a stock. We want to find quality stocks that have a good combination of being valued attractively (good deal) with high implied volatility (high rent).

The option's scoring model devised and presented here is as follows:

Options Scoring Formula = (Implied Volatility + Forward Dividend Yield)/(PEG Ratio + Bollinger Band Ratio)

This equation places an emphasis on income generation in the numerator and valuation in the denominator; therefore, stocks with high-income potential and low valuation will score the highest.

Implied Volatility

The most important concept surrounding options is implied volatility, or what the market's expectation for price movement is for a given time period. It directly affects how cheap or expensive options are. In general, it is most lucrative to sell options with higher volatility where sellers can pocket higher premiums. It's important to remember that implied volatility only gives the expected magnitude of price movement. It doesn't give an indication of the direction, up or down.

The following table shows the current implied volatility for AbbVie and several peers. Implied volatility is given as an index mean and provides an average level of volatility. Individual options will have varying implied volatility based on expiration and strike level.

Ticker Market Cap IV Index Mean JNJ 342.8B 10.97% NVS 190.1B 14.41% PFE 191.3B 12.22% MRK 175.2B 13.94% SNY 126.5B 20.74% GSK 104.3B 13.03% ABBV 104.4B 13.62% BMY 89.1B 19.13% AZN 85.8B 20.16% LLY 84.9B 15.34% NVO 78.3B 20.28%

As can be seen from the table, AbbVie has one of the lowest implied volatilities, ranking 4th lowest. This is somewhat contradictory to the desire to have one of the higher implied volatilities to generate higher income. However, implied volatility is but one of the inputs used to find the best candidate for a put write. Forward dividend yield is placed on equal footing with implied volatility and both are combined to form the numerator of the option's scoring model.

Dividends

AbbVie shares offer a very attractive forward dividend yield of 3.89%. The most recent quarterly dividend increase from $0.57 to $0.64 represents a respectable 12.3% increase. Higher yielding stocks are important because while it's best if sold put options expire worthless, there is no guarantee that will happen.

Shares will eventually be put to an investor, possibly leaving them with a large unrealized capital loss. It becomes difficult under these circumstances to generate income through selling options, like covered calls, without risking turning a paper loss into a real loss. The dividend helps continue to provide income until the options environment improves.

The following table shows indicated forward dividend yields for AbbVie and several peers.

Ticker Yield (forward) JNJ 2.64% NVS 3.35% PFE 3.98% MRK 2.94% SNY 3.21% GSK 4.55% ABBV 3.89% BMY 2.90% AZN 5.58% LLY 2.67% NVO 2.68%

AbbVie ranks 4th on the list for highest yield. So while implied volatility may be low, the higher forward dividend yields help balance out the income portion for the option scoring formula.

Fundamental Valuation

There are a lot of different methods for valuing a stock. The primary method for valuation used here is comparative analysis. The PEG ratio is used to determine relative valuation compared to a list of the company's peers. The PEG ratio expands on the widely used P/E ratio, including future growth estimates in its construction.

AbbVie is currently trading with a PEG ratio under one, easily making it the lowest-valued stock in the bunch.

Ticker PEG JNJ 2.78 NVS 3.12 PFE 2.23 MRK 2.81 SNY 1.62 GSK 1.17 ABBV 0.82 BMY 1.98 AZN 2.5 LLY 1.53 NVO 1.93

Valuation is important because if and when shares are put to an investor, they should be at a good price.

Technical Valuation

The technical component included in the options scoring formula makes use of Bollinger bands. Bollinger bands represent nothing more than standard deviations from a moving average. These standard deviation bands help "frame" stock price movement and provide insight into support and resistance levels that would otherwise appear to be random.

In this particular case, a 252-day moving average is used along with the 3rd standard deviation band. Assuming a normal distribution in stock price, three standard deviations from the mean should include 99% of a stock's price movement. Effectively, the 3rd standard deviation Bollinger band is a good approximation of the extreme high and low bounds for a stock price given recent trading history.

The above chart highlights the use of Bollinger bands in analyzing AbbVie stock. Bands at the first, second, and third standard deviations are shown along with the 252-day moving average. It shows that over the last several years, stock prices have largely been contained within the 3rd deviation band. It also shows that Bollinger band levels have acted as support and resistance levels.

A Bollinger band ratio is determined based on where the stock price currently resides within the 3rd deviation band, typically ranging from 0 to 1 as shown in the table below.

Ticker Current Price BB3 Low BB3 High BB Ratio JNJ 127.53 102.97 132.04 0.84 NVS 81.35 62.39 87.26 0.76 PFE 32.16 28.94 36.88 0.41 MRK 65.04 52.39 69.58 0.74 SNY 49.03 30.77 51.08 0.90 GSK 42.57 34.5 46.03 0.70 ABBV 66.32 54.21 69.67 0.78 BMY 54.39 35.72 80.18 0.42 AZN 34.34 22.18 36.66 0.84 LLY 78.34 63.77 90.68 0.54 NVO 41.86 18.33 63.2 0.52

The technical trading level information provided by Bollinger band analysis provides the last input into the options scoring formula.

Options Scoring Formula Results & Expiration Targets

The analysis presented thus far provides all of the inputs needed to calculate options scores for each stock, which are shown in the following table.

Ticker [IV Index Mean Yield (forward)] [PEG BBR] (IV+Div)/(PEG+BBO) JNJ 10.97% + 2.64% / 2.78 + 0.84 = 3.75 NVS 14.41% + 3.35% / 3.12 + 0.76 = 4.57 PFE 12.22% + 3.98% / 2.23 + 0.41 = 6.15 MRK 13.94% + 2.94% / 2.81 + 0.74 = 4.76 SNY 20.74% + 3.21% / 1.62 + 0.90 = 9.51 GSK 13.03% + 4.55% / 1.17 + 0.70 = 9.40 ABBV 13.62% + 3.89% / 0.82 + 0.78 = 10.92 BMY 19.13% + 2.90% / 1.98 + 0.42 = 9.18 AZN 20.16% + 5.58% / 2.5 + 0.84 = 7.71 LLY 15.34% + 2.67% / 1.53 + 0.54 = 8.69 NVO 20.28% + 2.68% / 1.93 + 0.52 = 9.35

When taking into consideration implied volatility, dividends, fundamental value, and technical trading level, AbbVie scores highest out of the bunch. Now that a target stock has been identified, further analysis can be performed to find a target expiration. Strike prices are always assumed to be at the money to maximize time value of the option being sold.

To calculate targeted expirations for a put write, Bollinger bands are once again looked at along with EPS growth estimates. Earnings estimates are used to measure a stock's propensity to increase in price over time and Bollinger bands are used to determine how much time is needed for earning's upward momentum to theoretically fill in a standard deviation gap.

For this analysis, one standard deviation from the mean is used. Again, assuming a normal distribution, one standard deviation represents 68% of stock price movement. This level is more liberal than the three standard deviation representation of 99% of price movement and is a fair expectation of price movement under normal market conditions.

Ticker EPS Growth (5-Year) <---per Day Mean 1 Standard Deviation <---As a % Days Needed to Close Gap Put Strike Expiration Premium Received Annualized Income Yield JNJ 6.45% 0.0177% 117.57 4.82 3.1953% 181 12500 10/20/17 340 7.04% NVS 5.52% 0.0151% 73.83 4.48 4.1953% 277 8000 01/19/18 276 5.41% PFE 5.64% 0.0155% 32.56 1.44 1.8159% 118 3200 09/15/17 101 10.97% MRK 6.02% 0.0165% 62.1 2.49 2.8211% 171 6250 10/20/17 205 8.52% SNY 9.80% 0.0268% 40.98 3.37 6.1735% 230 4900 12/15/17 278 10.60% GSK 13.10% 0.0359% 40.11 1.97 3.2444% 90 4200 08/18/17 98 10.95% ABBV 14.45% 0.0396% 62.17 2.50 2.9528% 75 6500 08/18/17 179 13.02% BMY 9.19% 0.0252% 54.51 8.56 6.6063% 262 5250 09/15/17 191 12.71% AZN 7.30% 0.0200% 29.51 2.38 5.8284% 291 3250 01/19/18 196 9.52% LLY 12.33% 0.0338% 77.52 4.39 3.0318% 90 7500 08/18/17 146 9.08% NVO 9.50% 0.0260% 37.58 8.54 10.6985% 411 4100 12/15/17 256 11.69%

From the table above, AbbVie's targeted option is the August 17 $65 put option that can be sold for $1.79, equating to $179 in premium for an annualized return of 13%. Option selling prices are based on the current bid plus 30% of the bid-ask spread. The table also suggests expirations for peer stocks and will vary based on historical volatility and EPS growth. The higher the growth and lower the historical volatility allow for shorter duration options in this model.