How Can You Not Be In Aerospace & Defense Stocks?

Along with the election of President Trump, Republican majorities in both houses of Congress will likely mean an end to sequestration and higher defense budgets in the years to come. The Trump administration has proposed a 10% increase in military spending, yet it remains to be seen what level of spending will actually be appropriated. The administration's proposal would lift defense spending by $54 billion.

Meantime, President Trump's recent trip to Saudi Arabia was reported to have resulted in weapons deals amounting to $350 billion over 10 years - $110 billion of which will take effect "immediately". According to the Council on Foreign Relations, Saudi Arabia is the primary destination for U.S. arms sales - purchasing nearly 10% of all U.S. weapons exports from 2011 to 2015.

The most expensive program at the Pentagon is the F-35 (shown below). President Trump recently said the program was "out of control" and earlier this year negotiated an $8.5 billion contract with Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to supply 90 jets to the Pentagon. Lockheed's partners on the jet include Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), United Technologies (UTC), and BAE Systems Plc - all of which are working on a most cost-effective supply chain to feed the production line in Fort Worth, TX.

Lockheed Martin's F-35. Source: The Jerusalem Post

In addition to the bullish defense backdrop, the International Air Transport Association ("IATA") reports global passenger demand rose 6.3% last year as compared to 2015 - well ahead of the 10-year average annual growth rate of 5.5%. Gauged by the "RPK" metric (revenue passenger kilometers), growth was particularly strong in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East:

Source: IATA

The IATA sees growth of 5.1% in 2017.

Given these bullish fundamentals in aerospace and defense, and considering the existence of rogue elements like Kim Jong Un of North Korea and ISIS, investors need to participate in the Aerospace & Defense sector.

How To Invest

The Aerospace & Defense sector is full of high quality names like Boeing (NYSE:BA) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) that throw off significant dividend income. However, for investors without an investment advisor who is well qualified to analyze the group, I would suggest simply buying a well diversified ETF or mutual fund in your retirement account and reinvest the dividends for the long-term.

According to ETFdb.com, the Top-3 Aerospace & Defense ETFs are, ranked by assets under management:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:ITA): $3 billion Spider S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR): $623 million PowerShares Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA): $615 million

So far this year, ITA has returned over 12% - easily besting the S&P500's 7.9% return:

If mutual funds are more to your liking, Fidelity's Defense & Aerospace Fund (MUTF:FSDAX) has returned over 10% YTD. However, on a longer-term basis (10-years), the FSDAX fund has roughly duplicated the S&P500's ~50% return while the ITA ETF is up 150% during that timeframe.

Boeing - A Blue Chip Stock

For a single stock pick, it's hard to beat the long-term track record of Boeing. The company's stock has tripled over the past 10-years and is expected to earn $7.24/share this year and $9.39 next year. The company currently pays a $5.68 annual dividend and yields 3%. Yet the P/E=23 is below that of the broader S&P500 (PE=25.5).

The company earned $2.01 in Q1 - up 16% yoy - even has revenue dropped $1.6 billion from the prior year quarter. Q1 operating cash flow was $2.1 billion - up from $1.3 billion in Q1 of FY16. The company raised its full-year 2017 EPS range by 10 cents. During the quarter Boeing repurchased 14.9 million shares for $2.5 billion.

In the commercial airline segment, the company delivered 169 airplanes and took orders for 198. The current backlog is a stunning $417 billion. The company rolled out its first 737 MAX-9 plane and completed the first-flight of its 787-10 Dreamliner. Operating margins in the segment rose to 8.5% from the year-earlier 7.2%.

Meantime, while Boeing's Defense, Space, and Security segment reported lower yoy revenues, operating margin increased 1% and the order flow (see below) is bullish for the future:

Source: Q1 Presentation

Summary & Conclusion

Investors should take note of the very bullish fundamental catalysts driving the aerospace and defense sector to outperform the S&P500 so far this year. After years of sequestration, that outperformance is likely to last a few more years as the Republican controlled Congress and a hawkish President Trump look to significantly increase defense spending. For investors looking to reduce risk by owning a diverse mix of Aerospace & Defense companies, it's hard to beat the iShares ITA ETF. However, investors looking to pick one stock in the sector for their portfolio, they should consider the bluest of the blue-chip companies: Boeing. Boeing should easily eclipse the $205 level this year. Combined with the 3% dividend, that is a conservative total return estimate of 12%+. Boeing is the kind of high-quality company you just want to buy-and-hold in your retirement account for the long-term.