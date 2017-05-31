Zogenix: A Promising Pipeline In Orphan Epilepsy Syndromes And An Upcoming Catalyst

We are initiating coverage on its common stock with Buy rating and initial price target of $30.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company with its US offices in Emoryville, California. Its initial therapeutic focus was migraine pain relief but now has shifted its focus to rare neurological disorders. For the purpose of this article and valuation, we will exclude Relday, its long-acting risperidone preparation.

(Zogenix: common stock price chart. Source: Bloomberg)

Dravet's syndrome:

The problem:

Dravet' syndrome is an early onset childhood epilepsy syndrome characterized by refractory epilepsy and neurodevelopmental delay. It is associated with mutations in the voltage-gated sodium channels, alpha-1 subunit gene (in 70-80% cases). Its estimated incidence is about 1 in 15,700 to 1 in 40,000 live births. It affects males and females in equal proportions. It is estimated to affect about 16,000 cases in the US and about 29,000 cases in the EU.

Seizures in DS are refractory to multiple antiseizure medications. Patients are usually on 4-5 antiseizure medications, still about 30-40% cases continue to have seizures. Seizures can be generalized tonic-clonic, myoclonic, absence seizures or focal seizures. Other neurological signs are seen within the first year of life including hypotonia, ataxia, incoordination, pyramidal signs, etc. Behavior related abnormalities include autism, attention deficit, hyperactivity, irritability and aggressiveness etc.

Seizures are usually treated with first line combination of valproic acid and clobazam. Topiramate is the next therapy for patients who fail the first-line combination therapy. Stiripentol is approved outside the US for the treatment of seizures in DS which are not controlled with 2 first line drugs and is often used in combination with the first line drugs. Only 63% patients had >50% reduction in seizures on stiripentol and at least 3 other first line drugs mentioned above. Stiripentol is not approved in the US but can be imported and used by patients.

Ketogenic diet is also used in refractory cases and the response rate is about 60-70%. Recently, GW Pharma's (NASDAQ:GWPH) cannabinoid drug showed about 43% responder rate (> 50% seizure reduction) in DS in a phase 3 trial. However, cannabinoid drugs are associated with stigma of drug abuse, somnolence (which may be seen in 40-60% of patients), weight gain and gastrointestinal disturbances.

Zogenix's solution:

Fenfluramine was earlier used an anti-obesity drug but was pulled off the market due to concerns over cardiac valve thickening and pulmonary artery hypertension, PAH. Some studies believed it to have antiseizure activity due to modulation of NMDA-receptor mediated excitation. Fenfluramine was tested in Belgium in a small study of 12 patients with DS as add-on therapy. It resulted in 67% responder rate (>50% reduction) in 8 patients and >75% reduction in seizures in 9 patients. Seven patients were seizure-free for at least one year. Seizures reappeared in 4 patients when the drug was stopped.

On the long-term follow-up study (5-years follow-up, see figure below) of this cohort, there was 70% seizure-free rate vs 16% in the control group and 90% patient had average seizure frequency <1 seizure/month over entire five years follow-up period. 3/10 patients were seizure-free for entire 5 years. There was no evidence of PAH and two patients developed mild thickening of heart valves, which was considered clinically insignificant (over median follow-up of 16 years). In some studies, fenfluramine was also shown to reduce syncopal and apneic attacks in children with intractable epilepsy and severe tonic-clonic seizures.

(Long-term follow-up data from the original Belgian cohort of 12 patients, source)

In a Zogenix sponsored phase 2 study in 9 DS patients, fenfluramine 0.2 to 0.7 mg/kg/day was added as adjunct antiseizure therapy. 76% patients had >50% reduction in the seizure frequency compared to the baseline after 12 weeks of treatment (see figure below). The most common adverse events were sedation in 5 patients and anorexia in 4 patients. There was no adverse effect on the heart valves or evidence of PAH.

(Zogenix: results of a prospective study of fenfluramine in DS, from recent investor presentation)

ZG008 is a low dose fenfluramine liquid solution with worldwide rights owned by Zogenix. It has Orphan drug designation in the US and EU, and Fast Track designation in US for DS-related seizures. Zogenix recently received a US patent that extends the protection for its use in DS till 2033.

As per the company survey (10-K), about 81% of US neurologists and 57% EU neurologists claimed that they would use ZX008 as adjunct therapy and believe that it would be the logical approach in 74% patients.

ZG008 developmental plan in DS:

(Zogenix: developmental plan for pivotal studies in DS)

The data from the merged studies 1501 and 1502 (now called study 1, total 120 patients, 40 patients in each treatment arm) is expected in Q3, 2017 (patient enrollment is completed) . The trial design is randomized, double-blind, with a placebo control. The sample size is large compared to the phase 2 trial and adequately powered to produce successful results. The treatment duration is 12 weeks. The 3 treatment arms are: ZG008 0.8 mg/kg/day, 0.2 mg/kg/day and placebo (see figure below). Stiripentol is excluded in the control arm in these two studies. The dose of fenfuramine is also higher than the earlier studies (0.8 mg/kg/day in one arm), thus increasing the probability of success. The primary outcome measure is the change in the frequency of seizures from the baseline vs placebo.

(Design of the first pivotal phase 3 study 1: merged studies 1501 and 1502)

Another ongoing phase 3 study (study 1504) may serve as the second pivotal study for ZG008 in DS. In this study, stiripentol is allowed in the control arm. Study 1504 has 40 patients each in two treatment arms and 12 week treatment duration. The data is expected in Q1, 2018.

Competitive landscape in DS-related seizures:

Apart from the antiepileptic drugs mentioned above, the drugs in development include GW Pharma's cannabinoid drug (already mentioned above). Other drugs in development include: Insys Pharma's dronabinol (another cannabinoid drug, in phase 2), Biscayne Neurotherapeutics' Huperzine (starting phase 1b), Epygenx Therapeutics' lorcaserin (to enter phase 1 yet), Opko Health's oligonucleotide related compound (in preclinical studies), and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) preclinical stage candidate. Compared to its potential competition, fenfluramine has shown the longest (median 16 years follow-up) clinical efficacy and safety data so far (in Belgian study).

Lennox Gastaut's syndrome, LGS:

The problem:

It is a childhood epilepsy syndrome that is characterized by multiple seizure types including drop seizures and cognitive impairment. It affects about 14,500 to 18,500 children less than 18 year of age. It affects about 30,000 children and adults in the US alone. It constitutes about 1-4% of all childhood epilepsies. There are six approved antiepileptic drugs for LGS: Felbamate, Topramate, Rufinamide, Clobazepam, Lamictal and Clonazepam. Despite being on multiple antiseizure medications, a patient may have uncontrolled seizure disorder.

The solution:

In a phase 2 trial of ZX008 in 13 patients, the treatment duration was 12 weeks to 20 weeks. Patient had failed a median of 5 prior antiseizure therapies. The dose was titrated to achieve >50% reduction in seizures vs. the baseline (to maximum of 0.8 mg/kg/day). 54% patients had more than 50% reduction in major motor seizures vs. the baseline (range 50% to 90%).

(Phase 2 results of ZG008 in LGS, source: investor presentation)

There was a dose-related response, with twice increase in the responders when the dose was increased from 0.2 mg/day to 0.4 mg/day. Three patients discontinued the drug due to adverse events (2 had decreased alertness and one patient had insomnia).

Phase 3 trial for ZG008 in LGS is expected to start in the second half of 2017. ZG008 has Orphan drug designation for the treatment of LGS-associated seizures in the EU. There are about 10 pending US patent applications and 11 pending foreign patent application regarding ZG008.

Competitive landscape:

In comparison, GW Pharma's cannabinoid drug resulted in 44% patients having 50% or more reduction in seizure frequency compared to the baseline in LGS. Data from other competing drugs also shows a lower responder rate, for example, 31.5% responder rate with Rufinamide (all types of seizures), and 33% responder rate for topiramate (all types of seizures) in LGS.

Financials and valuation:

Zogenix had $80.1 million in cash reserves at the end of Q1, 2017. Operating cash burn was $73 million in 2016. It had $22.3 million in long-term debt. The cash reserves are expected to be enough till the end of 2017 per the management guidance. We expect the company to file for an equity offering if the stock price jumps on successful study 1 phase 3 results in Q3, 2017.

Revenue forecast:

ZG008 in DS: Our model inputs were:

US market:

Target US market=16,000 and 100 new cases per year (incidence=1 in 40K live births).

Average US wholesale price= $75,000 (in line with recently launched orphan drugs and management guidance in a recent presentation). The model input was average sales price, ASP= $55,500 with 2% annual price increase (74% of US AWP, which is the average for US pharma industry, per Pharmagellan guide).

Probability of reaching the market=65% (average for drugs in phase 3).

Market penetration: US launch in 2018, and peak 30% market penetration as adjunct therapy in DS-related seizure disorder (in 2023 (6 years after launch).

Using these inputs, we modeled peak $188.4 million of risk-adjusted revenue in the US in this indication in 2023 (after 5% royalties payable to other parties).

EU market:

Our model inputs were:

Target EU market= 29,000 and 130 new cases/year (incidence=1 in 40K live births).

Average sales price, ASP=$27,750/year, no annual price increase.

Probability of reaching the market=65% (average for drugs in phase 3).

Market penetration: EU launch in 2019, and peak 30% market penetration as adjunct therapy in DS-related seizure disorder (in 2024 (6 years after launch).

Using these inputs, we modeled peak $153.2 million of risk-adjusted revenue in the EU in this indication in 2024 (after 5% royalties payable to other parties).

ZG008 in LGS:

US market:

Our model inputs were:

Target US market= 18,500 and 325 new cases/year (incidence=1 in 1 million).

Average sales price: similar as in DS indication.

Probability of reaching the market=65%.

Market penetration: US launch in 2019, and peak 30% market penetration as adjunct therapy in LGS-related seizure disorder (in 2024 (6 years after launch).

Using these inputs, we modeled peak $235.8 million of risk-adjusted revenue in the US in this indication in 2024 (after 5% royalties payable to other parties).

EU market:

Target EU market= 29,000 and 510 new cases/year (incidence=1 in 1 million).

Average sales price: similar as in DS indication.

Probability of reaching the market=65%.

Market penetration: EU launch in 2020, and peak 30% market penetration as adjunct therapy in LGS-related seizure disorder (in 2025 (6 years after launch).

Using these inputs, we modeled peak $170 million of risk-adjusted revenue in the US in this indication in 2025 (after 5% royalties payable to other parties).

Calculating fair value of equity:

We calculated the fair value of operations=$704 million (cost of capital=20%). After adjusting for non-operating assets (like acquired goodwill and intangible assets, extra cash, net operating loss carry-forwards), our estimate for the fair value of equity was $914.75 million. Using diluted stock count (30.4 million), we estimated fair value per common stock= $30.08. Our first price target is $30 (with minimum 2-3 years time-frame).

Scenario analysis (with stock price target):

ZG008 is successful only in DS indication: $18.53/share

ZG008 is successful only in LGS indication: $18.48/share

ZG008 is successful in both indications: $30.08/share

In addition, the company also plans to develop ZG008 in other childhood orphan epilepsy syndromes which may add further upside. Fenfluramine has shown clinical efficacy in several of these syndromes (besides DS and LGS).

In conclusion, we consider Zogenix as an excellent long-term investment in the rare neurological disorders space due to ZG008's potential in pediatric orphan epilepsy syndromes. We are initiating coverage on its common stock with Buy rating and first price target=$30. Upcoming catalysts could cause a stock price run-up. The stock also has high (28%) short-interest with 15 days to cover.

Risks in this investment:

Investing in development stage biotechnology/pharma companies is speculative. It is possible that the ongoing clinical trials may fail, regulatory agencies might not approve the products, unexpected side effects might be seen in the future, clinicians might not widely prescribe the products or insurers might not reimburse them. Competing products from other companies might gain significant market share in the planned clinical indications. The company may also raise additional capital later this year. Stock price may see a short-term pullback. A REMS label on ZG008 could limit its market penetration.

Premium Research Service

Get more investment ideas like this by subscribing to Vasuda Healthcare Analytics, our premium equity research service (listed in Seeking Alpha's Marketplace). Subscribers have earlier and sometimes exclusive access to the research reports, have access to the model portfolio (with price targets and suggested allocation) with regular updates, conviction buy list, a contrarian portfolio and a subscriber-only chat room. Link to subscribe.

Disclosure: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.