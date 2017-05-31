Ellie Mae: Don't Forget Your Dose Of SaaS

While it may not be a buy today, investors will get an opportunity to pick up shares on the cheap ever so often. Don't be afraid to pull the trigger.

I spend a lot of time digging around in the residential mortgage space, so I was a little surprised (and disappointed) to see I had not given Ellie Mae (NYSEMKT:ELLI) its time in the spotlight. Unlike the rest of my coverage, which has tended to focus on distressed mortgage servicers, mREITs, or out-of-favor technology companies. Ellie Mae is none of these, and is probably one of the healthiest companies operating in the space. That health is built upon providing a valuable and differentiated service offering; nearly everyone that has bought a home has likely been overwhelmed with all the steps and paperwork involved. The mortgage process, from application to processing to underwriting to closing and funding, is one that complex, fragmented, and overburdened with regulatory weight. Besides the borrower, many parties have a stake in the process besides the borrower: the originator, the GSEs, insurance companies, appraisers, realtors, couriers, and regulatory agencies. It isn't by coincidence that loan production expenses, particularly coming out of the Great Recession where shortcuts were taken, have doubled over the last seven years, which has cut into margins at originators and dumped higher closing costs on borrowers. Ellie Mae aims to simplify the entire process, ensure compliance (hopefully eliminate those big regulatory fines), and improve efficiency by providing a one-stop shop technology platform.

Is the company cheap? Maybe not relative to the S&P 500 on GAAP earnings which tends to scare many retail investors, but it is priced fairly when referenced against other software as a service ("SaaS") technology companies. I'm a big believer in encouraging investors to get some sort of ownership in this space, particularly within pure play small/mid caps. These SaaS companies have recurring revenue streams, high customer retention rates (96% for Ellie Mae), and earn high margins within their niche markets. Capex needs are often light, and once you look at these companies from a free cash flow perspective, they no longer appear as grossly valued as they do on a GAAP P/E basis. Companies like Aspen Technologies (NYSE:ASPN) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been companies that operate similarly that I have encouraged in the past, and both have seen significant price appreciation; moves that are simply a continuation of a proven history of benchmark-beating performance. Finding deals in this space is a move that has historically been an excellent way of generating alpha.

So what makes Ellie Mae different? The company sees the future of mortgage origination as a nearly completely automated process, and management wants Ellie Mae to be at the forefront of that move. The company offers something that everyone in the mortgage chain wants: faster mortgage origination times with fewer errors and lower costs. That is why that despite the fact that national mortgage volume has actually been down over the past five years ($2.1T to $1.6T from 2012-2017), Ellie Mae has grown revenues at a 34% CAGR rate over the same time, all while more than quadrupling EBITDA and maintaining its margin profile. Ellie Mae now controls 30% of the retail origination market, with a five-year plan of maintaining 25% annual revenue growth through further market share gains and higher revenue generation per loan. Once the company gains scale, it can wind back on sales and marketing costs, as well as generating better gross margin on operational leverage. The company's EBITDA target of 35-40% (up from 31% in 2016) is lofty, but attainable.

The Challenge In Generating Scale

As Ellie Mae continues to gain scale, it will increasingly have to gain market share from large banking institutions, many of which have their own internally-designed mortgage origination solutions. Particularly after the most recent recession, there has been consolidation within the industry, with many mid-market operations folding under margin pressure. Contract wins in the large banking/enterprise space, which is characterized by more complex integration issues and longer implementation times, will be key to long-term growth. Thus far, signs appear favorable in this respect. The company is releasing Encompass NG, the newest version of its program, which makes significant improvement when it comes to being customizable, secure, and scalable; all of which are key facets that large customers are looking for when considering either sticking with or building a new system in-house or utilizing a third-party vendor. CEO Jonathan Corr, a little over two years into the job, had this to say about progress in this respect:

As I've said in the past, I've always felt pretty optimistic about larger and larger enterprise accounts coming our way. That optimism continues to increase, and as I look out beyond this year even into early 2018, I feel even more positive about the fact that enterprise customers, all the way up to the top of the food chain are really excited about what we're doing and what we continue to do.

With that said, there is a major difference between winning a contract at a small enterprise institution (e.g., a regional bank) and larger institutions like Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). As the company expands beyond 30% market share, increasing importance will come down to overall mortgage market health (variable revenue billed on a per loan basis) and get an increasing share of the pie (higher revenue per user, more complete platform).

Management expects 23% revenue growth in 2017, below the long-term target of 25%, but still a more than respectable growth profile given a year that, by nearly every forecast, will see further mortgage origination declines. As a result, adjusted EBITDA would come in at $144M at the mid-point, and as a result the firm trades at 23x 2017's EBITDA estimates. Operating cash flow should post around $110M (excluding working capital impact), and underlying maintenance capex is likely in the $15-20M range (levels seen from 2012-2014). Current expenditures remain high due to the design and roll-out of the next generation Encompass program, and these costs should fall off after this year. While free cash flow yield is light based on 2017 expectations, it is important to remember the solid underlying growth profile here. The yield is in-line with SaaS standouts (Aspen Technologies, ANSYS, Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)), and the company holds an incredibly protected market position with no long-term debt.

Management did take advantage of the market recently to raise cash via secondary stock offering. All told, the company raised $285M via the secondary offering. Ellie Mae held $91M in liquid cash before the raise, more than enough to handle working capital requirements and the ongoing nature of the business. With $394M in capital available at the end of Q1 2017 and no real liabilities to speak of, it is clear management is looking to do some deal-making. With mortgage origination volumes down, many of the company's small vendors within the mortgage origination ecosystem are under pressure. This would be a change for Ellie Mae, as acquisitions have been spread out (MortgageCEO in 2013, Del Mar DataTrac in 2011), and relatively small (<$30M). A big deal would be a game-changer for the company, and could significantly shift the company's business model depending on the approach.

Final Word

Is Ellie Mae a red-hot opportunity today? I don't believe so. However, there have been plenty of dip-buying opportunities not tied to overall market moves, particularly back in November of last year on the news of the secondary stock offering, or the occasional SaaS-wide sell-off (such as after LinkedIn cratered after Q4 2015 earnings). Like most in this space, the company has a solid history of underestimation by sell-side analysts on the Street; Ellie Mae has beat Street expectations on both earnings per share and top-line growth every quarter since Q1 2014. In my experience, it doesn't pay to bet against companies like Ellie Mae, and opportunities to gain long exposure are a great way to generate alpha. Keep an eye on this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.