Rocket Internet's (RCKZF) CEO Oliver Samwer on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocket Internet AG ORD (OTC:RCKZF) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Oliver Samwer - CEO

Peter Kimpel - CFO

Analysts

Lucas Boventer - Warburg Research

Andrea Ferraz - Morgan Stanley

Marcus Diebel - JPMorgan

John King - Merrill Lynch

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Rocket Internet SE Analyst Call Q1 2017. Upon Company's request, this conference will be recorded. [Operator Instructions]

May I now hand over to Oliver Samwer, CEO; and Peter Kimpel, CFO who will lead us through the conference. Gentlemen, please go ahead.

Oliver Samwer

Good morning everybody, and welcome to our Q1 2017 results call. As always what we will do is we will first cover our Selected Companies and their results and then we’ll briefly touch on Rocket Internet SE results.

Overall when you look at Page 4 the Q1 is a continuation of the trends of further growth and the continuation of a further improvement of profitability in our Selected Companies which we have shown also over the last six quarters. So in terms of topline, we have seen roughly about 30% growth both on GMV, as well as revenue level with revenues growing from roughly about €0.48 billion to €0.62 billion in the first quarter when compared to last year's Q1 2016 numbers.

This again has been accompanied by significant improvement in profitability with the adjusted EBITDA margin improving by roughly about eight percentage points to minus 14.7% on an aggregated basis for our Selected Companies. This has translated into a €20 million further savings in adjusted EBITDA when compared to last year’s quarter.

Again on Page 5 you see what we've always touch on as well as the Q1 - in terms of seasonality a weaker quarter than Q4 that's what we said also at the beginning of the year when we presented full year results that clearly given the seasonality in some of our businesses in particular also the Fashion business Q1 is a weaker revenue quarter nevertheless again when comparing it versus the comparable period last year we see a significant growth of 30% year-over-year.

Again on Page 6, a further improvement in terms of EBITDA profitability of about €20 million which in terms of EBITDA margin improvement has been very significant with again an eight percentage point improvement year-over-year.

Page 7 you see an absolute numbers, the key contributors to growth in terms of revenues have been clearly Food & Groceries, our HelloFresh business with €64 million improvements in revenues and the Fashion business GFG with roughly about €70 million improvement.

Jumia is roughly about flat with a slight decrease in our Home & Living businesses have shown over the last quarters' some steady growth on the regular and steady basis which gives us roughly about €620 million of revenues for the quarter and so an overall significant increase of about 30%.

Page 8 again this is all translated into percentage growth overall weighted growth roughly about 27%. This excludes and we'll come to that in a second Delivery Hero which has also had a very strong first quarter with all the businesses growing across the boards with again focus on growth more on the Food & Groceries side and the Fashion side whilst we managed in particular the Home & Living businesses more towards profitability which has been translated into somewhat lower growth rate over the first quarter.

From a margin improvement perspective all of the business have shown significant improvement with HelloFresh about a five percentage point improvement in Global Fashion Group again more than 10% so making significant improvement there. Jumia clearly much earlier business in a more changing macro environment with a four percentage points improvement.

Westwing maybe harping so the negative EBITDA margin and improving by five percentage points and Home24 also again very similar significant improvement from minus 20% to minus 11%. So again very much on track with what we said before and very much in line and the continuation of the trend which we have seen over the last six quarters.

Loss reduction HelloFresh again we will come to that when we speak about the company. We have further invested in the growth. GFG, Jumia, Westwing and Home24 all have also shown that only EBITDA margin improvement but also significant improvements also in the reduction, absolute losses on an EBITDA basis which has translated into for the quarter aggregate negative EBITDA of about minus €120 million to just under €100 million in Q1 2017.

Now let's spend a little bit of time on the individual businesses. As I said HelloFresh with significant improvement in growth so from a very high basis in Q1 2016 the business has grown about 45%. The business is now on a run rate revenue basis of about €820 million when compared to the full year €600 million in 2016 again a very strong increase. This has been driven by a combination of an improvement and an acceleration of active subscribers and also Servings delivered with active subscribers having grown nearly 50% year-over-year and Servings delivered just under 40%.

So the business continues to strive in particular also in the U.S. and the business has been - as I mentioned has been working in particular on a further improvement of the customer proposition by rolling-out more choice and also rolling out new products across different regions.

So again business continues to perform very well and is very much on track to deliver the growth I think which they've shown also last year they continued the growth into 2017. So, overall very satisfying performance of HelloFresh further improving that the business model is working across the different regions.

Delivery Hero presented their financials a couple of days ago also with significant growth what you see on Page 12 is on the bar charts the absolute growth as reported in the bubbles you see the like-for-like growth i.e. adjusted for acquisitions. Overall again on all topline metrics order GMV revenue very, very strong performance. In terms of orders in GMV growing more than 60% now delivering in the quarter more than 60 million orders and on a GMV basis close to €850 million, close to €1 billion of GMV and which translates into revenues of roughly about €120 million which is an uptick of maybe 100% nearly doubling from last year.

If you do this on a like-for-like basis we’re talking still of growth of about 70%. So continued very strong performance when you look at the topline of the business. So very satisfying business development both at HelloFresh, as well as Delivery Hero so with the key assets of Rocket also when you look at in terms of value and as well as ownership again the Food & Grocery business continue to thrive and deliver strong performance in Q1.

Global Fashion Group reported their financials last year. So I’ll focus on some of the topline and the headline numbers on GFG consolidated basis. If therefore the question is then on the underlying businesses, let us then spend a little more time in the Q&A. Overall again a strong quarter with reaching quarterly revenues of €265 million gain the largest businesses being Lamoda, Dafiti, and Zalora including the iconic Namshi again the strong performance with 37 million is now what we announced the transaction with Emaar Malls having taken an ownership stack of 51% in all cash transaction but invested more than $150 million sort of underlying the attractiveness of the Fashion business also in emerging markets.

Overall again if we go to Page 14 strong revenue growth of about 35% so continued strong growth clearly it has also been driven by currency effects with both the ruble and Brazilian reais having a very positive impact but even on a local currency basis we're talking roughly about 20% growth rate year-over-year when you compare to Q1 2016.

Gross profit margin remains stable at roughly about 40%. So continued strong protection despite a very challenging macro environment still in Russia and in Latin America. And also through the protection of the gross margin the business has shown a significant improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin nearly asking the adjusted EBITDA margin from minus 24% to about minus 12.5%.

So business both on a topline basis, as well as on a bottom line adjusted EBITDA basis continue on their path to profitability and having performed very satisfactory across the board relatively challenging macro environments in the regions they operate. So again other than that I will not go into detail on the individual businesses but if people have questions in late in the Q&A please ask questions on individual business across the regions.

Jumia on Page 19 for people who look at it on a physical basis the presentation. Jumia continues to grow clearly as the story continues from last year really here in Egypt continues to be challenging macroeconomic environments. Growth has been on the euro basis so subdued at roughly about 4.5% if you look it on a constant currency basis GMV has grown more than 30% so clearly we've seen both from a macro effect the demand side of things having a negative impact but also in particular we've seen negative FX impact continue to weigh on the euro results.

Furthermore on the revenue basis, we see the shift also to the marketplace the model so we see lower revenues when compared to Q1 2016. The adjusted EBITDA margin we've lowered slightly so the absolutely losses margin have decreased which has been the results of a couple of one-off effects as well.

The business continues to be very well funded with more than €340 million pro forma cash position. So again we're looking at Africa as a long-term investment in a very attractive region which over time will develop very positively.

The business from operational perspective has done very well and so again the focus on marketplace is a key theme which has been driving really trying to get more active vendors and getting more active vendors on the platform which is also then driving further assortments which out of lease again has been driving also the GMV off the business in a very positive manner.

So overall that is operations play the more significant role because those will be the basis for further growth as also the individual countries then will recover in the future. Company remains very well positioned and the brand integration into Jumia is one has been working very well as well which announced last year.

Now let's go over to Westwing and Home24, our Home & Living businesses there again the theme continues from last year which is rather focus on improvement in profitability and moving on the path of profitability. So, rather lower growth which we've seen so roughly about 6% in Q1 revenue growth for Westwing continued strong gross margin with over 43% rather be stable from last year and then also translating fairly in a significant improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin.

Business again continues to drive in particular in Germany, Austria, Switzerland business has being performing very well. The business has also moved into initially now into a private label collection so if you go on to the website and look under the Westwing now - shop the Westwing basic collection for accessories, capillary et cetera.

So that shown some pretty promising first results and if the business remains mobile first with more than 50% of our orders coming from mobile devices and the good business continues to focus on the mobile first strategy. They've rollout the iOS in Switzerland which is then followed by the rollout in Q2 in Germany and Austria.

So overall again very strong operationally performance and focus on improving profitability which is really the continuation of the trend which we have shown last in 2016.

Home24 also a very similar picture. As we've said we are running the Home & Living businesses much more towards profitability and less focus on really topline growth. Business with 5% revenue growth year-over-year from Q1 2016, business again hedge protected gross margin having it moved up from 43% to 44%.

So very good performance on a gross margin perspective which has also been translated into a significant reduction and losses on an adjusted EBITDA basis with the margin nearly halving from minus 20% to minus 11%.

So overall very positive environment. The business has continued to invest in particular the first quarter and the business has made some seasonal investment inventory to be in a position and to further growth and sales in the coming quarters. And the overall focus continues to be on operational efficiency improvements and so frankly no significant use there, other than more of the same and further improvement in profitability from the last year from the first quarter.

So that concludes the discussion on the first quarter for Selected Companies. Let me briefly touch on the Rocket Internet results. In essence we have seen a significant improvement, the most significant change was that we haven’t shown the impaired vision which we've shown last year on the Global Fashion of funding round the effect.

So overall we've seen a significant reduction the losses going from minus €342 million to minus €86 million. Clearly the negative result still predominantly driven by booked this year of the losses of associates and joint ventures. We’ve seen slightly lower revenues as a result of the consolidation and sales of companies in particular in Q1 2016. We still had La Nevera Roja and Pizzabo as fully consolidated companies which have dropped out as part of the sales of just each.

And so overall again no significant movements in the results so with the two effects on the revenue side and the effect on the net loss from associated joint ventures being the most significant impacts.

I think the balance sheet we don't need to spend a lot of time on. I think what is more interesting is again that we remain to have a very strong cash position both at the underlying companies, as well as at Rocket Internet at the holding level. So the cash at the operating companies as of the end of April continues to be roughly at about €0.8 billion whilst the cash at Rocket again which does not include the cash on the operating companies we still shown gross cash of €1.5 billion i.e. including the proceeds from the outstanding convertible bonds excluding i.e. the net cash position of the convertible bond we’re showing a very strong cash position of net cash of €1.2 billion.

So from the numbers which we had previously announced which were at the end of March within our annual results no significant change to that as of the end of April. So overall again we have a very strong performance in the quarter. We remain very well funded and so plenty more of the same and continuation of the trend of half of profitability and continuing to show growth in particular in the business in the HelloFresh and the Delivery Hero as well as the Global Fashion Group side.

Let me spend a moment on the financial calendar, we are going to have our Annual General Meeting day after tomorrow so Friday June 2. We will announce first half results at the end of September on September 28 and we will then also announce nine-month results at the end of November. And that will also just for everybody on the phone that will also be the day where we will hold our Capital Markets Day. So if people want to mark it in their calendars that would be great that will mostly likely be the physically done in London. So if people want to mark it in their calendar please that will be a combination of our nine-month results and the Capital Markets Day.

With that I will hand it over to Oliver who will close with some summary remarks.

Oliver Samwer

From my side I think Q1 the start in 2017 was a continuation of our progress that we start in September 2015 basically combining four dimensions, one is to grow and I think you’ve seen that we basically around 30% compared to same quarter last year.

Secondly to improve our profitability on average eight percentage points. Third, we have still a strong cash position. I think you see that with around €1.4 billion, €1.5 billion; and fourth that we reduced transparency last year we made those changes in Jumia where we emerge Africa eCommerce Group together with Africa Internet Group to one name and brand Jumia. We merged Foodpanda into Delivery Hero.

I think you’re seeing focus in all those four dimensions. As we said we don’t want to create surprises. We want to create steady progress and that’s I think what we’ve been focused on obviously in our portfolio the food and delivery models like HelloFresh and Delivery Hero are performing great and I think they are making progress across our portfolio of companies.

Operator maybe you can open up for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Lucas Boventer of Warburg Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Q - Lucas Boventer

Yes, good morning everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. Actually just on the impressive subscriber growth at HelloFresh, you showed some 30% growth quarter-on-quarter as you had 857,000 by the end of 2016. Maybe you can give me some color on first of all the definition of an active subscriber, have anything changed in the meantime. And second is that impressive growth coming from or driven by a specific market or is it rather the result of a strong performance across all markets at HelloFresh? Thank you.

Oliver Samwer

We did not change the definition of subscribers. Those are same subscribers and as you saw we passed for the first time 1 million active subscribers. The company continues to do really well overall outstanding market is clearly United States and I think I prefer kind of more information rather to the company itself but we continue to do really well on HelloFresh.

Lucas Boventer

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from Andrea Ferraz of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andrea Ferraz

Hi good morning. Two questions from me please. When we look at HelloFresh growth was very strong 41% in Q1, how do we think about that growth rate fading over time, do you expect it to sort of decrease on a quarterly basis now, should we expect sort of that level to be reasonably favorable as throughout the year.

And then my second question is whether there are any businesses outside of the group that you've been reporting in recent quarters that might be perhaps reaching some scale and could be included in one of the - in your releases and your disclosure going forward? Thanks.

Oliver Samwer

So Q1 in the food subscription business, in the [indiscernible] business generally the seasonal quarter. So I think you tend to see stronger growth in that quarter at the same time we are very bullish for HelloFresh overall. At the same time, the quarter-to-quarter growth is not a number that you can expect given the seasonality of Q1 but we are very bullish on HelloFresh and its growth potential also in all of 2017.

And with regards to new companies entering our group of selected companies, I think we prefer to report on that when we can announce financial results. I think at this point of time we don’t foresee in the next six months to list anyone of our younger companies to the group of selected companies.

Andrea Ferraz

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Next question comes from Marcus Diebel of JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Marcus Diebel

Hi everyone, it's Marcus Diebel from JPMorgan. Peter could you comment a bit more on the margin HelloFresh brought to Westwing and Home24 or could you - strong margin improvement, can you just give a little more indication is it just the operation gearing that here or have you seen a meaningful reduction in some spending areas that piece of factoring also going forward, bit more clarity about margin improvement that would be very helpful. Thank you.

Peter Kimpel

So on HelloFresh the margin is I think primarily in effect of scale, yes the company reached critical scale and it is reaching critical scale and it is making I think tremendous progress on the margin side as you can see.

With regards to Home24 and Westwing, I think they were also measures like I think some of the overhead costs were too high and I think those companies were two years of tremendous growth focus and I think in the last 18 months focused not only in goals but also on getting all types of economic calculation correct.

And so I think there are also reduction overhead and efficient marketing, as well as going into more scale but I would say it's all three dimensions scale benefits of scale, benefits of reduction overhead and case of reduction and efficient parts like marketing which is there.

Marcus Diebel

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from John King of Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

John King

Hi, good morning everyone. Thanks for taking the questions. The first one was again a follow-up on HelloFresh quite nice and sequential up-tick in the growth. I just wondered if you could give us some sense around how is to make where those coming from, I think it was – missed it on the previous questions maybe what the like-to-like growth is in - some of more mature regions like the Netherlands, the U.K. that kind of place, it's the first one.

And then second related to that, Peter apologies if I missed it, I think I obviously on the slide today says that you got 53% economic initiatives of HelloFresh, I think going back to the Annual Report, it was more like 56%. So can you just clarify what will happen there or again maybe I have missed something.

And then the third one again from me to Peter on the consolidated results, you know you got the loss obviously from associates but underlying loss of about €20 million in the first quarter. Is there obviously few large businesses consolidated in that - in those results now but I guess I'm wondering if you could split out that €20 million for same terms or what would be the whole co expenses and what might be attributable to some of the smaller ventures? Thanks.

Oliver Samwer

So with regard to HelloFresh, I think the company I think differentiates between U.S. international growth, I think international is also growing very nicely and obviously I think those companies basically are close on the path of profitability, so I think the company at the right point of time will make, I think as I said before I think all regions are growing, all segments are growing.

I think they are seeing a strong focus recently on United States and I think that's coming to fruition as you have seen we also expanded our fulfillment centers over there. So I think there is a lot of progress.

With regards to the ownership level, I have to refer to Peter but I believe it has to do with the capital increase in [indiscernible] and HelloFresh that is all supposed to publicly announce and I think that is the reason why we went from 55 to 53 I think in total look it up of around €85 million I think where raised the company. And with regards to the Rocket financial consultation, I think I would refer to Peter.

Peter Kimpel

So John to your question on the ownership the one is as of the end of 2016 not - and so that depend the closing of the transaction was January this year. So the economic ownership went down as a result of 85 million capital increase to 53%. So that's the answer to that.

From a - to your question on the consolidated financials, you cannot simply make the math or do the math of the difference because there is also some positive effect in there. So the actual shared losses from associates and joint venture is higher but we have also had some positive effect from one off effects for example from value accounting from the HelloFresh transaction and had positive effect from accounting perspective.

So overall you can actually assume that - you can actually assume the share-based losses associated being very similar to - if you were to calculate the numbers yourself from an ownership level of times via adjusted EBITDA losses. So again keep in mind there is always some also positive effect in those numbers which offsetting implication on the losses.

And with regards to I think you were also asking on the Holdco expenses, the Holdco expenses are lower than 20 million you were suggesting but we are not spreading out the cost for smaller ventures or the Holdco as again this is somewhat blurry and depend also on how we cost account and we’re not splitting that out. But overall the costs for the holding are lower than the €20 million you were suggesting.

John King

It’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] As there are no further questions at this time - as I say that, there is one further question coming through that's a follow-up from John King at Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

John King

Hi rather I take the opportunity - just on Jumia and obviously not the biggest asset for you certainly in terms of probably asset value at this stage. But the losses are pretty sizable and Peter I think you said in the script that you breaking into it, but just kind of wanted - get your feelings for whether there is something more you can do there – it essentially means it’s about quarter of your overall losses. So just wondering if there is any further actions you might want to take to curtail the losses a bit more rapidly at Jumia?

Peter Kimpel

I think the company overall has sufficient cash. I think the company had commitment of over €260 million at the time I think as we’ll see in the rest of the year the company will continue to make progress. I think it’s very difficult to measure a company that consist of roughly 15 countries with all the local currencies and all their positives or slightly negatives macroeconomic or political effect. I think what really matter to us focus by far the dominating eCommerce tax on outside South Africa in Africa and I think there is a general macro trend that supporting this company with a very good management team and I think we will be seeing progress in 2017 on Jumia.

The forecast for 2017 will be what we said continuous progress across our companies I think obviously the food sector is doing extremely well. I think HelloFresh will continue to do well, will continue to grow substantially, Delivery Hero will continue to grow substantially and we’ll be making more progress also in the path and profitability in our Home & Living businesses.

We will continue to grow [indiscernible] in Jumia and I think GFG will continue to do the right balance between growth and profitability. We currently see that we are making continuous progress and our goal is also to deliver no surprises and continue our path that we started to turn 2015. Any other question please.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Okay, there seems to be no further questions at this time. So I’ll hand back to our speakers for the closing comment.

Oliver Samwer

And we'll conclude the call. Thank you very much and have a good day.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the conference. Thank you all very much for attending. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.