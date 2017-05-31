No Risk Zone

With velocity of money kept at its Y2009 level, the real value of 1,000 dollars would be now 520 dollars.

Money figuratively passes from hand to hand by means of transactions. The speed at which money circulates is called velocity of money - V -. If people refrain from investing then the velocity of money decreases.

The velocity of money matters because it is related with the quantity of money in circulation - M -, the general price level - P - and the quantity of goods and services produced in the economy - Q -.

This is the equation: M x V = P x Q.

We can look at P simplistically as the inflation, Q as the gross domestic product and M as the quantitative easing effect.

During the last 8 years the velocity has decreased from 8.6 to 5.1.

Holding the money velocity constant at 8.6, inflation (related to the price of all domestic goods and services) would have been 9.2% per year on average (instead of 1.5%).

The real value of 1,000 dollars, as at the beginning of 2009, would be now 520 instead of 890.

Here is the game: if interest rates are kept artificially low (liquidity trap) people will avoid investments, money will stall but no one will recognize its 480 dollars (=1,000-520) vanishing. In absence of alternatives the most courageous will even decide to invest in risky assets like equities and high yield bonds making their contribution to an insane, excessive, growth of the markets.

Raw data source: FRED

Investors cannot be blamed: where is the risk?

Volatility is both a measure and a synonymous of risk. When looking at the VIX index we see that current level of ultra-low volatility is at the same level reached prior to the Great Recession. It means that holding shares isn't risky anymore and the reward is quite interesting: the gain of the S&P500 index over the last twelve trailing months has been 15.6%; going back 1 year, the 1-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Rate was as little as 0.65%. One year ago you could, for example, choose to buy high rated short term bonds for one year with the expectation to gain a ridiculous gross 0.5%-0.7% interest or aspire to reach a 15.6% capital gain (plus dividends) on US shares, all without risk! Making money has never been such easy for the braves.

But the true story is as bit different. Someone mentioned the word "Ponzi Scheme". I believe the main actors of current situation are in good faith but soft-landing options aren't available. We are slowly and inexorably approaching the most dramatic, rapid and secular financial crash in human history. Call me a "Cassandra" if you want but what is going on here is simply the result of the infringement of basic financial rules. Just compare, to understand, past results of the brave's investments in US stocks to those of the risk adverse in one year treasury notes:

As you may see from above, the equity risk premium, normally in a range around 6%, in the last eight years has been almost constantly and considerably exceeded by the variation in the S&P500 index, even more than three times.

It worth recalling that the risk premium is the compensation in terms of excess return that investors ask for taking on the relatively higher risk of equity investing. In the graph below you may see that, for example, in the years 2012 and 2015 there was a significant deviation from the trend of the VIX index in respect of the percentage return on the S&P500 index realized one year later. It means that investors have been clearly over rewarded for the risk they have taken.

Among the causes of this over-reward there are the distorting effects of the ultra-low interest rates monetary policy: the heavily indebted companies have apparently become the virtuous one (with negative interest rates the more debt one company issues the highest is the advantage. Don't forget about the existence of bond emissions like the following: The Coca-Cola 0,000% 9/2019, denominated in euros, which started trading in march 2015 and it seems could be interpreted as: "you lend me a certain amount of money I will give it back to you after 4.5 years without paying out any interest"); revenues have been fueled by leveraged acquisitions instead of by organic growth; corporate pension funds have been forced to stay exposed in stocks more than normally due; piling cash, partly originated by the placement of new bonds, have backed unnecessary buyback programs which contributed to the mounting appeal of shares on the market.

At this point the question arises: what to do in the case of a violent market meltdown?

Well, apart from playing the short game (going short on stocks and bonds), a possible alternative could be crypto currencies, namely bitcoins (but be aware that the risks involved are extremely high and you may lose all your invested money).

These are based on trust and the market could crash because of a lack in confidence in the traditional business models. The new crypto currencies world is clearly gaining momentum.

Finally a sort of warning to all the braves who are riding the current non-stop upward trending financial market. I perfectly understand your point: why should you worry about market health? Until market grows, money grows; when market will collapse, there will be no money left to worry about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.