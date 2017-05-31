MannKind Promotes New CEO - Will Strategy Shift Happen?

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) announced Tuesday that CEO Matthew Pfeffer was being replaced by current CCO Mike Castagna. The move comes as MannKind continues its attempt to transition from a drug development company to one that will commercialize drugs as well. The street has reacted well to the news with the stock up about 10%.

Mike Castagna joined MannKind about a year ago in order to be the driving force in commercializing Afrezza. The executive could oft be seen on Twitter interacting with Afrezza users as well as MannKind investors. The fact that he made himself available to these folks helped drive his popularity up and emboldened some long time investors that had lost a lot on their investments in MannKind. In my opinion Castagna will likely be less available in his new role as CEO and board member.

The big question in relation to this management shake-up is whether or not a shift in strategy will happen. Sales of Afrezza, an inhaled insulin for diabetics, have been struggling for over 2 years. MannKind has had total control of the marketing efforts for the past 10 months and has had limited traction in its attempts to increase sales. There has been a recent increase in getting new patients to try Afrezza, but refills still remain a very troubling statistic.

In many ways Castagna is walking into a very difficult situation. While I am sure he carried a lot of weight as CCO, his chief concern was how to properly commercialize Afrezza. As CEO he now has command of every aspect of the business. As I have stated to readers in the past, cash is a serious concern. A lack of cash hampers virtually every aspect of a business and oft requires sacrifices to be made that would not be made if a company was fully funded. As an example, MannKind has cut back on pipeline expenses, deployed a more rationalized sales force, and taken a limited and non-traditional role in consumer outreach. MannKind has had trouble getting onto better tiers of insurance coverage, and has not been in a position of having 1 year of cash reserves in quite some time.

One of the more immediate concerns that needs to be addressed is the $10 million debt payment due to Deerfield in about 6 weeks. The company could negotiate to pay it in stock, which would be dilutive to current shareholders, or it could spend about one third of its remaining cash and hope a creative way of raising cash presents itself prior to the end of Q3.

It is interesting to note that MannKind has hinted at deals being "in the final stages", but as yet not very much has come to fruition. The bear stance on this issue may be that these deals did not come to pass and that is why Pfeffer is gone. The bulls stance might be that Castagna was heavily involved in such matters and thus having him as CEO is logical.

MannKind has been struggling along for over a year now, and while the company has been successful in staving off major issues, it has never been able to buy itself long periods of time with a major cash infusion. At this stage the company has no buildings to sell, and no favorable outcomes from litigation to rely on. It is literally boiling down to whether Afrezza can sell, and whether the company can find a willing partner for Afrezza in other regions.

The news of a new CEO delivered an uptick in the stock price, but the questions will be coming fast and furious soon as to whether the company is taking a new direction or simply putting a new captain at the helm with the same mission. In my opinion, the Street will want more information sooner rather than later.

I have had communications with readers that implore me to give Castagna a chance. I agree, he should get a chance. The first move should be a corporate update within a week or so. This company has 3 months of cash and 3 months of credit. Waiting six months to give a CEO a chance is not a luxury investors have. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.