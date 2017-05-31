Hutchison Telecommunications: Potential Divestment Of Fixed-Line Business To Unlock Value

If the fixed-line business is sold at the higher-end of the valuation range at 12 times EV/EBITDA, the mobile business stub will only trade at 1 times EV/EBITDA.

Media reports highlight that Hutchison Telecommunications is exploring options for the sale of its fixed-line business, which should bring about a positive valuation re-rating of the stock.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHKY) [215:HK] is trading at a discount to its telecommunications peers, because both its mobile and fixed-line businesses are contributing equal amounts of EBITDA, but the market places a premium on fixed-line businesses by attributing them a higher EV/EBITDA valuation multiple. According to media reports, Hutchison Telecommunications is potentially exploring a sale of its fixed-line business, which should fetch a handsome valuation in excess of 10 times EV/EBITDA and bring investors' attention to the undervaluation of the mobile business stub. I believe a sale is very likely, which should re-rate the stock. My target price of HK$3.24 for Hutchison Telecommunications implies a 37% upside to its share price of HK$2.37 as of May 26, 2017.

Hutchison Telecommunications is an integrated telecommunications service provider listed in Hong Kong that also trades as an ADR in the U.S. It operates through two business segments: the fixed-line business and the mobile services business, which each accounted for approximately half of the company's FY2016 EBITDA.

Hutchison Telecommunications' fixed-line business provides backhaul services, cloud connectivity, voice gateway, and other solutions to carriers; fixed-line services, cloud computing, Wi-Fi services to corporate customers; and high-speed residential broadband services in homes. The international and local carrier market, the corporate and business market and the residential market contributed 53%, 31%, and 13% of its fixed-line business's FY2016 segmental revenue, respectively. The fixed-line business boasts an extensive network of 4,900 commercial buildings, 25,000 Wi-Fi hotspots, and 9,300 residential buildings for its fixed-line business. Hutchison Telecommunications' mobile services business has 3.2 million customers as of end-FY2016, comprising 1.5 million postpaid subscribers and 1.7 million pre-paid subscribers.

On May 15, 2017, Bloomberg reported that Hong Kong's richest man Mr. Li Ka-shing and his investment holding company, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:CKHUY), which owns approximately 66% and 8% of Hutchison Telecommunications' shares, respectively, are exploring the sale of the company's fixed-line business, Hutchison Global Communications Ltd. In response to the news report, Hutchison Telecommunications neither denied nor acknowledged this potential sale in an announcement released to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 16, 2017:

The Board from time to time explores and considers proposals in relation to its businesses with a view to enhancing shareholder value and for this purpose includes consideration of various divisions of the Company's businesses. As at the date of this announcement, no decision has been taken to pursue any such proposals and there can be no assurance that the process will result in any transaction being announced or completed.

Why A Divestment Of The Fixed-Line Business Is Likely

In my opinion, the divestment of Hutchison Telecommunications' fixed-line business is very likely for the following reasons.

Firstly, there have been similar divestments of fixed-line businesses in Hong Kong in recent times, which suggest strong buyer interest.

In February 2016, New World Development Company Limited (OTCPK:NDVLY) divested its fixed-line telecommunications business, New World Telephone Holdings Limited, to HKBN Group Limited (OTC:HKBNY), another Hong Kong telecommunications services company, for HK$650 million. Eight months later, in October 2016, private equity firms TPG and MBK Partners bought Wharf T&T, a fixed-line telecommunication services provider from Wharf Holdings (OTCPK:WARFY) for HK$9.5 billion.

It is noteworthy that both strategic and financial buyers were interested in fixed-line telecommunication businesses in Hong Kong. Financial buyers like private equity firms obviously like the stable demand and cash flow-generative nature of such businesses. In the case of a strategic buyer such as HKBN, it saw M&A synergies, including scale economies-driven cost savings, the extension of one's network coverage, and the potential of cross-selling to each other's customer base.

Hutchison Global Communications Ltd. is the market leader for fixed line in Hong Kong and boasts a large corporate customer base in excess of 61,000, which should ensure sufficient buyer interest, if Hutchison Telecommunications chooses to sell its fixed-line business.

Secondly, a strategic review typically follows a change in key management. Mr. Woo Chiu Man, Cliff was appointed as Hutchison Telecommunications' new CEO in January 2017, following the retirement of ex-CEO, Mr. Wong King Fai, Peter. Mr. Cliff Woo, who boasts over three decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, has been working with Li Ka-shing's controlled entities since 1998. He is also familiar with Hutchison Telecommunications, having served as deputy managing director of Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited, a subsidiary of the company, between 2000 and 2004. It is possible that Mr. Cliff Woo's appointment as CEO might have sparked an internal strategic review, which is leading to plans to divest the fixed-line business.

Thirdly, Hutchison Telecommunications has been trading at a discount to its peers. It is valued by the market at 5.5 times trailing EV/EBITDA, compared with HKT Trust (OTCPK:HKTTY) and HKBN, which are trading at 9.5 and 12 times EV/EBITDA, respectively. This is largely attributable to the fact that HKT Trust and HKBN generate 60% and over 90% (historical contribution rate for HKBN, which officially launched mobile services in September 2016) of their EBITDA from their fixed-line business segment, respectively, while Hutchison Telecommunications generates only about half of its EBITDA from the fixed-line business. In contrast, SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings (OTCPK:STTFY), a pure-play mobile services telecommunications company, trades at 5.3 times trailing EV/EBITDA.

The above-mentioned peer valuations indicate that the market is favoring the fixed-line business (less competitive, compared with mobile and riding on growth in data traffic and bandwidth) over its mobile services counterpart. Nevertheless, Hutchison Telecommunications should not be valued at the same level as a pure-play. A disposal of Hutchison Telecommunications' fixed-line business will allow the company to realize the true value of its businesses, which have been obscured by the equal EBITDA contributions of both the mobile and the fixed-line businesses.

Positive Valuation Re-rating Expected Following Potential Divestment Of The Fixed-Line Business

The divestment of New World Telephone Holdings Limited in February 2016 and Wharf T&T in October 2016 was valued at 10 times and 12 times historical EV/EBITDA, respectively, based on estimates. It is reasonable that a sale of Hutchison Telecommunications' fixed-line business should be valued at 12 times EV/EBITDA at the minimum, because the 2015 revenue of Hutchison Telecommunications' fixed-line business is approximately three times that of Wharf T&T's top line and six times that of New World Telephone Holdings' sales. In the telecommunications industry, where size is a good proxy for profitability due to scale economies, Hutchison Global Communications Ltd. deserves a higher valuation multiple than Wharf T&T and New World Telephone Holdings.

Assuming Hutchison Telecommunications' fixed-line business is sold for 12 times EV/EBITDA based on FY2016 segmental EBITDA of HK$1,252 million and taking into account net debt of HK$4,230 million, minority interest of HK$583 million, and the stock's market capitalization of HK$11,421 million, the mobile business stub (HK$1,210 million) will be valued at a mere 1 times EV/EBITDA. This is significantly below the 5.3 times EV/EBITDA that a pure-play mobile services telecommunications company like SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings is currently trading at.

Stabilization Of Core Businesses For FY2017

Hutchison Telecommunications saw its overall revenue and EBITDA decline 45% and 12% YoY for FY2016, which was largely attributable to a 69% fall in handset sales last year. However, the company managed to lower post-paid subscriber churn from 1.8% in FY2015 to 1.3% in FY2016 and keep the number of post-paid subscribers flat YoY, while growing post-paid ARPU (average revenue per user) by 4% YoY and maintaining mobile service EBITDA margins stable at 32%. The fixed-line business increased segmental revenue by 4% YoY for FY2016, while segmental EBITDA declined by 2% due to price competition in the residential market (accounting for only 13% of fixed-line segmental revenue) offsetting a strong 10% top-line growth for the corporate and business market, driven by increasing data demand.

Looking ahead, FY2017 should be a better year for Hutchison Telecommunications' mobile business with the launch of iPhone 8 in 2H2017, which should provide a boost to handset sales this year. Also, the stability of Hutchison Telecommunications' post-paid subscriber numbers and ARPU for FY2016 suggest that the negative impact of HKBN's entry into the mobile services market since September 2016 on the company might have been overstated. Furthermore, it is important to note that while competition in the Hong Kong mobile market remains intense, it is an oligopolistic market with the four largest players (Hutchison Telecommunications is the second largest player after HKT Trust) accounting for 87% of market share. This implies some form of revenue stability and predictability for Hutchison Telecommunications' mobile business; note that the company's mobile service revenue (handset revenue tends to be volatile but contributes not more than 10% of mobile business EBITDA) declined by a mere 4% in FY2016, despite HKBN entering the market and the heavy discounting by incumbents.

The corporate and business market for Hutchison Telecommunications' fixed-line business (assuming no sale) should continue to be a bright spot for the company, as the company leverages on its vertical market penetration strategy to win new corporate clients by focusing on one industry at a time; the strategy has allowed the company to build up new customer bases in the banking, insurance, logistics industries via cross-selling. The sustainability of the double-digit growth in the business's corporate and business sub-segment is validated by Innovation and Technology Bureau estimates that data center capacity will increase by 32% from 5.4 million square feet in 2015 to 7.1 million square feet as of end-2017. For the residential sub-segment of Hutchison Telecommunications' fixed-line business, price competition is expected to ease with HKBN, the second largest player, has expressed its intentions to raise price for its residential broadband plans after the company achieved its subscriber target and is shifting its focus from subscriber share to revenue share.

Overall, I project a low single-digit revenue growth and mid-single-digit EBITDA growth for Hutchison Telecommunications in FY2017, driven by the stabilization of the mobile business (assuming flat subscriber and ARPU growth) and a mid-single-digit top-line growth for the fixed-line business, driven by the corporate and business sub-segment.

Valuation

I arrive at a target price of HK$3.24 for Hutchison Telecommunications by valuing the mobile business at 5 times historical EV/EBITDA multiple, the fixed-line business at 11 times historical EV/EBITDA multiple, and deducting net debt of HK$4,230 million and minority interest of HK$583 million.

I choose to be conservative in my valuation using historical FY2016 segmental EBITDA numbers (not valuing any future growth) and pegging valuations for the mobile and fixed-line businesses at a slight discount to comparable companies (5 times EV/EBITDA for the mobile business versus 5.3 times for SmarTone Telecommunications) and comparable transaction (11 times EV/EBITDA for the fixed-line business versus 12 times for Wharf T&T sale) multiples.

My target price implies a 37% upside to Hutchison Telecommunications' share price of HK$2.37 as of May 26, 2017. In addition, the stock offers a trailing 4.6% dividend yield for investors to wait out any potential sale of the fixed-line business.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Hutchison Telecommunications are that the divestment of the fixed-line business does not happen and competition intensifies in the mobile business and the residential broadband sub-segment of the fixed-line business.

