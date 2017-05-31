Don't Buy CBL

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) has taken a pounding in the market. Many value investors tried calling the bottom at $12 and $10, only to see the prices get cheaper.

Is this the deal of a lifetime? Or is it a value trap? When is cheap too cheap, and too ridiculous to pass up?

I've listened to many arguments in favor of CBL as a value investment. And I've seen many people perplexed by the falling knife that they bought.

Today, I wish to discuss this mysterious decline. I hope to shed light on what's been going on. This will hopefully thwart the optimism of many bottom feeders and make them think twice before jumping in.

The Bull Case

I'll briefly cover the bull case. It's already been covered by many analysts. So let me summarize the key points.

At current prices of $7.85, CBL has adjusted FFO of 28% per share. It pays almost half of that in dividends with a 13.5% yield. At first glance, it appears we could get our entire investment returned in about three years of cash flow.

In spite of the weakness with traditional, big-box retailers such as Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), CBL's rental income has been incredibly stable. Its occupancy has remained well above 90% over many years. It appears to be immune and evolving with the threat of online shopping. And many have argued that the price decline is unjustified because the fundamentals have not deteriorated.

Furthermore, the tenant mix is highly diverse. No single tenant accounts for more than 3-4% of CBL's total rent revenue. So if Sears or J.C. Penny (NYSE:JCP) were to go bankrupt tomorrow, it would only be slightly inconvenient for CBL and they would likely find another tenant quickly.

Last, CBL's management has not been complacent. They actively sell their worst-performing properties. They've also increased the tenant mix away from apparel and concentrated more into restaurants, fitness centers, and other venues less exposed to online shopping.

So combine a cheap share price with a stable, non-deteriorating business with proactive management. It appears to be a mouth-watering value investment. Invest a mere $100K in CBL shares, and you'd earn $28K in annual cash flow and $14K in dividends; enough to retire in many developing-world countries.

The Bear Shouts And Wakes Our Dreams

So what gives? Why are CBL share prices going down, down, and down?

This took me some time to uncover. I was bullish in the beginning. But destroying my thoughts is a practice that I perform regularly. And a single thought gave me the shivers.

CBL is mismanaging the cash flow. And it hides a sinking boat.

Obviously, the dividend payment is fine. That's good money going back to shareholders. It's the other half of their adjusted FFO that worries me.

Observe the following table.

Rent Revenue Redevelopment CAPEX 2016 $711.5M $248M 2015 $724.3M $218.9M 2014 $721.8M $277.6M 2013 $716.5M $314.3M 2012 $681.5M $217.8M 2011 $685.6M $205.4M

Over the course of six years, CBL has spent a total of $1.5 billion on "additions to real estate assets," which can be found in the annual 10-Ks.

Over the same six-year period, it's clear that rent has remained relatively flat. There are some offsets. For example, CBL has sold some of its worst properties. And CBL also paid down some debt. These would have shrunk revenue, but we're talking about a relatively small portion.

What I'm seeing in these numbers isn't good. It means rent should be declining. But management keeps spending half its annual FFO (the part not paid as dividends) on more property additions, so they've been able to maintain their revenue.

This isn't the worst part. The worst part is that I'm only covering six years. They've spent more than $1.5 billion on CAPEX to maintain revenue if we look further back than 2011. And because rent revenue remains flat in spite of these investments, it means they're throwing more and more money into a deteriorating situation.

Throwing Good Money After Bad

I'm sure most of us are familiar with Warren Buffett's famous story of the Berkshire Hathaway textile mill. His lesson was that it's usually better to spend money switching ships than patching the current boat that's leaking. Instead of trying to revive the textile mill, Buffett used the cash flow to invest in better businesses. He chose insurance and left his textile mill behind. He then became one of the richest men in the world, and the rest is history.

Imagine if CBL spent that $1.5 billion CAPEX, since 2011, on properties outside of class B shopping malls. They would have a $1.5 billion property portfolio in something entirely different, in a situation that would not be deteriorating.

This hypothetical portfolio would be more valuable than the current market cap of CBL right now. Revenue would have grown with these capital investments, rather than remained flat. So the share prices would be more valuable.

But alas, this is not what happened. It's a very common mistake made by corporate managements all over the world. They get tunnel vision. They want to turn a bad situation around. And they want to earn money back the same way they lost it. It's irrational, and yet it's also human nature. We don't like to admit a bad situation, so we compound our error by throwing good money after bad.

Malinvestment

So is CBL such a good deal? It's true, we get a 14% dividend. But the remaining FFO is being used unwisely. It would be better spent on different kinds of real estate. CBL should be changing ships and not patching leaking boats.

I fear that class B malls are worse than they appear. Without those CAPEX commitments, we would have an obvious decline in revenue due to the shift in consumer preferences for cheaper goods online.

There are many threats to current cash flow that CBL faces. The physical retailers are getting hammered during pristine economic conditions. What happens during a recession? And no, I don't think you can stack the tenant deck only with restaurants to compensate. That will not be a long-term solution.

I believe that eventually, physical retailers will have to negotiate cheaper rents to stay competitive with online merchants. That means mall owners will eventually have to lower their rent revenues and profitability. Compound this problem with high debt leverage, over 6x EBITDA, and we have a potential fiasco.

The problem has been hidden from sight by billions of dollars in CAPEX over the years, hiding the actual problems in a shifting industry. But eventually, management will have to deal with the real issue.

They should be getting out. Instead, they're choosing to ignore the problem by investing even more money into their shopping malls. Ladies and gentlemen, the risk is real. And those share prices crashed for a reason.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I bought CBL three different times. And I've sold CBL three different times. I'm a slow learner. But I lost minimal.