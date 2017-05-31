ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Draws Value From Nuplazid Revenue Stream

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is going through a phase common to most first-timers in the post-approval scenario: it is seeing some anticlimactic movement after the high expectations prior to the PDUFA. Nuplazid's prescription data is nowhere near disappointing; however, those that expected an immediate addition of a few billion dollars to the company's coffers are naturally moribund now, resulting in the stock declining considerably from its 52-week highs.

What may assure the more stoic and sober investor is that with a currently-existing revenue stream that is actually doing quite well, and with more late stage trials in other indications coming through over the next couple years, ACAD is on a steady pathway towards becoming an established player. This is what we glean from its latest earnings reports.

ACADIA recently reported its first quarter results. Its quarterly revenue jumped 28 percent on quarter over quarter basis to touch $15.3 million. The company's entire revenue is attributed to Nuplazid, which is currently its only product available in the market. ACADIA's net loss for the quarter stood at $87.8 million, up from $49.8 million in net loss it had incurred for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. On per share basis, the loss increased from $0.45 to $0.72. The main highlight of the quarter was the revenue figure from Nuplazid, a pimavanserin treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with PD Psychosis. The drug was first marketed in May last year and since then it has showed steady improvement in its revenue figures.

Nuplazid is also being tested for other indications including Schizophrenia and for Alzheimer's Disease psychosis. It is in the Phase III trial for the former indication and in Phase II for the latter. The drug is available through Medicare program and the company is now expanding its marketing program. In the first quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals collaborated with 25 new long-term care sales specialists, taking the total number of sales specialists to 155. In the coming quarters, the company is expected to further expand the marketing network for the drug. In the meantime, it is also working to expand the scope of the drug. The company plans to advance Alzheimer's disease psychosis (AD Psychosis) program into Phase III in the second half of 2017.

While the company now has a steady revenue stream in the form of sales proceeds from Nuplazid, it has also seen increase in expenses, which was clearly demonstrated through the increase in the net loss. For the first quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported its research and development expenses at $35.4 million, up from $22.8 million it had incurred during the corresponding quarter of the previous period. Its selling, general and administrative expenses, on the other hand, more than doubled to $65.7 million. The SG&A expenses stood at $27.5 million for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This increase in the expenses raises concerns about the liquidity situation of the company. At March 31, 2017, the company reported that its cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities totaled $469.5 million, compared to $529.0 million at December 31, 2016, which shows that the cash burn for the company stands at close to $60 million per quarter. At the current rate, the cash stash of the company is likely to see it through the coming seven quarters or so, even assuming the burn rate remains constant. However, if its expenses keep increasing at the rate shown by the first quarter, then its runway may get considerably shortened. For the second quarter, the management expects selling, general and administrative expenses to "be in the high $60 million to low $70 million range."

However, it needs to be kept in mind that the above projection assumes no ramp up in revenue from Nuplazid. As the company is taking encouraging steps to promote the drug, it is highly likely that revenue from Nuplazid will see significant uptick in the coming quarter. This increase in the cash flow will also help the company in preceding with the trials of the drug for other indications. The company stock showed strong performance in 2016, but tumbled towards the end of the year. In the past 12 months, the stock has lost over 18 percent of its value. Beginning this year, it has started showing strength again as it contained its YTD loss to 3 percent. The stock performance is expected to show some steadiness as the company has now entered a new phase with its revenue generating drug Nuplazid.

With its stock trading nearly 30 percent below its 52 weeks high of $42.49, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals offers an attractive upside potential to mid to long term investors. The next catalyst for the stock is likely to come from Nuplazid announcing its trial results for additional indications. The company's performance on the marketing front is also expected to have considerable impact on the market price of the stock.

However, investors also needs to remain wary of mounting expenses and the liquidity concerns. Though, it seems unlikely, but the cash crunch may force the company to opt for equity funding, which may dilute the price of its stock. However, the company does not have any long term debt, which may make the company go for debt funding instead. In either case, raising of funds may impact the stock price. But overall, with its promising Nuplazid revenue stream and expected positive performance for additional indications, the stock offers an attractive investment option at the current price point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.