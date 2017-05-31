Throwing The Baby Out With The Bath Water: External Factors Depressing Carter's Inc. Stock Price To Irresistible Levels

Great buying opportunities arise when the stock price of a great company is depressed by factors that have nothing to do with the fundamentals of that company. Carters Inc. (NYSE: CRI) is a case and point. I have had my eye on Carter's for a long time but wanted to wait for a better entry point and was granted that opportunity recently. They bounced off a bottom of ~$80 twice in the past few months after a high of ~$110 in July of 2016. I consider two external factors to be at play that brought the stock price down to opportune levels, and why investors should ignore the outside noise and focus on the great business Carter's is.

Carter's Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of infant/toddler/children's clothing and accessories. They are the largest producer of baby clothes in both the United States and Canada and are currently making great inroads in China. I pulled several impressive bullet points from Carter's 2016 annual report that I wanted to go into more detail about to show how fundamentally, Carter's is a great company.

''• Increased net sales by 6% to $3.2 billion, our 28th consecutive year of sales growth • Achieved record net income of $258 million • Grew diluted earnings per share by 13% • Achieved record operating cash flow of $369 million • Returned $367 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends''

Growth is a great way to describe Carter's. For the past 10 years they have had a revenue CAGR of 8.52%. While their revenue has grown so too has their efficiency. Gross margins advanced 9 percentage points over the same period while operating margin improved by 13 percentage points. This has translated to impressive bottom line growth (all numbers calculated from Morningstar). On top of growing the company management is making valuable steps to return value to shareholders. A dividend initiated in 2013 at 48 cents has grown steadily to $1.36. A series of share repurchase programs started in the same year have reduced shares outstanding by 8 million, a shrink of nearly 14%, and they still have $200 million on a share repurchase authorization. With their stock price so depressed you can near bet they are grabbing up shares with that authorization. They are also proactive about making wise acquisitions. Earlier this year they bought Skip Hop for $140 million, a children's accessories brand whose growth they are excited about. This is a strong company with strong prospects for the future.

One of the main reasons that Carter's stock price has plummeted recently is due to fears over the bludgeoned retail sector. The doomsday of brick and mortar stores has already been signaled by many, what with the explosive growth of e-commerce. One report from Bloomberg claims that 2017 is on track to see as many as 9000 retail locations close their doors forever. This vastly outpaces the 6500 or so shuttered in the economic downturn of 2008. People just don't need to go out and find things in person as much as they used to. You may be well aware of the woes of retailers like JC Penney, Payless, Sears, along with tons of others, and people superimpose the struggles of those stores onto other retailers. Since Carters sells it's clothing in brick and mortar stores called Carter's and OshKosh outlets as well as through department stores and mass merchandisers, people think the business is also in trouble. However, Carter's seems to be bucking the trend. As mentioned previously, they continue to grow and 2016 was a record year. This is partly due to the fact that Carter's has successfully launched so many clothing lines in so many stores that even when several retailers struggle their brand still has plenty of exposure and sales in other stores. For example, the Just One You, Precious Firsts, and Genuine Kids lines are all sold through Target (NYSE: TGT). Their Child of Mine line is sold through Wal-mart (NYSE: WMT). This is in addition to the traditional Carter's and OshKosh products sold in their own boutiques under the same names and just about everywhere else. Management has in affect diversified perhaps in anticipation of and/or in response to the struggles of retail so that broad exposure across many stores is keeping them safe. If you go to just about any store in search of baby clothes, Carter's will likely be there.

While many other retailers, as previously mentioned, are shutting down locations, Carters has plans to open as many as 240 stores in the US and 50 stores in Canada by 2021. As can be found in their first quarter conference call located here on SeekingAlpha, CEO Michael Casey has said ''We're often asked why open stores when others are closing stores. We continue to believe that our stores are an important part of our brand experience for families with young children. Our latest consumer data suggest that in the past 12 months 86% of our active customers shop in our stores.'' Further along he also said that ''substantially all our stores are cash flow positive''. They have opened 14 stores in China this year with 50 more planned, an upward revision from the 40 that were announced in their annual report. If those stores are successfully Carter's is prepared to open as many as 200 stores in China in the next 5 years in partnership with the retailer Pou Sheng. 2016 was also the first full year that Carter's sold on Alibaba's Tmall website. The China expansion is a potential gold mine. Apart from China being the most populace country in the world, the middle class is growing rapidly and household income is on a strong upward trend. This will contribute to an expected 9% annual increase in consumption. On top of that, the infamous One Child policy instituted in 1979 in China began to be phased out in 2015. Thusly, birth rates have gone up. This obviously is incredibly good news for Carter's. Each household having more money to spend and more kids to spend it on could mean remarkable growth for basic necessity businesses, like those involved in the manufacture and distribution of children's clothes.

In addition, Carter's is making important inroads into e-commerce. In addition to selling clothing products at Carters.com, oshkoshbgosh.com and oshkosh.com, their new Simple Joys line is available on and designed exclusively for Amazon (NYSE: AMZN). If you go to amazon.com right now and search 'baby clothes', 33% of the results on the first page will be carters products. From the first quarter conference call: ''According to third-party research, our e-commerce business was the second largest contributor to the growth in online sales of young children's apparel in the United States last year, second only to Amazon.'' It was not until recently that a direct relationship between the two companies was established and now Carter's will sell wholesale to Amazon whereas before it was Carter's licensees that sold through Amazon. From Carter's Q3 conference call

''As you may know, the best-selling brand in newborn apparel on Amazon has been Carter's. We find this interesting, especially because we don't sell to Amazon directly. Over the past year, we've been working with Amazon to develop a product offering that provides a better experience for their customers. We will make our initial shipments to Amazon this fall and expect this new relationship to build to a more meaningful level in the years to come.''

This is particularly good news for Carter's since their wholesale segment has higher operating margins than retail. Operating margins for the Carter's retail line was 16.2% in 2016 while the wholesale segment was 22.2%. For the OshKosh line retail was at 2.6% and wholesale was 21.8%. Their wholesale line is also growing faster than their retail line. From 2015-2016 operating income increased 1.6% in retail and 7.6% in wholesale. Their higher margin business is growing the fastest, and that powerful factor will only augment with the newly established and continued wholesale relationship with Amazon in the future. This is truly game changing for Carter's.

China comes into play here as well in terms of e-commerce. Carter's has products on Alibaba's e-commerce website Tmall, and things are going very well in that regard. Again from the 1st quarter conference call, ''Carter's was recently honored by Alibaba and recognized as one of the most popular young children's apparel brands on Tmall.'' Carter's is grabbing the bull by the horns for internet sales and that is contributing greatly to growth.

To summarize why it is that investors should not be worried about Carter's being affected by the widespread retail panics due to heavy competition from online retailers, instead of saying 'if you can't beat em, join em', Carters refrain is 'let's beat them and join them'. Success is brick and mortar retail and online sales channels will spur years of growth.

A few caveats: This 'omnichannel' approach to navigating the new retail environment, where people can shop in store, shop online and pick up in store, and shop online with shipment to the household does have important implications on margins. The capital required to invest in the IT necessary to launch and sustain the online experience ads a layer of cost that was not seen in brick and mortar channels. This naturally eats away at margins since companies would get pushback from customers if their online products cost more than in store products in an attempt to cover those additional costs. One study found that IT costs along with necessary upgrades to the supply chain to handle online order fulfillment, digital marketing expenditures, and high levels of returns from online orders increase SG&A costs by as much as 2 to 3 percentage points of sales. The online returns aspect is particularly nasty. The costs incurred to have an item shipped back and subsequent processing and analysis for potential re-sale is much greater than an in-store return where the retailer could nearly break even. ChainStoreAge.com says, ''In addition to the significant cost of servicing and fulfilling the online order, unwanted e-commerce orders are often returned to stores late or in unsellable condition, and often need to be returned to a fulfillment center for assessment, remediation and steaming. There are then additional costs incurred to find the best place for the item to be re-sold, which will potentially then be at a markdown.'' The negative profitability here is dangerous. And returns rates of online purchases are naturally higher than in-store purchases since the customer never got to see up close, touch, and experience the item before buying. However, as talked about above in their relationship with Amazon, Carter's can mitigate many of these issues as they pawn off all e-commerce expenses onto the internet giant and let them shoulder the cost as they simply sell to Amazon on a wholesale basis. Also, as e-commerce expands brick and mortar locations do see less foot traffic, but regardless of this decrease in traffic the costs to maintain those locations does not go down commensurately. This naturally affects store profitability. Management is aware of these challenges however as explained in the risks section of their annual report. Carter's regularly reviews store profitability and does close down underperforming locations, about 12 a year.

The other factor affecting the stock price right now is the proposed border adjustment tax (BAT). This tax is being advocated by some republicans as a way to increase exports and reduce imports. Here is how it works in a nutshell: a companies profits are taxed based on where they sell their products, not where they make them. If you make products over seas and then import them here for sale they will be taxed. However, if you make a product here in the USA and send it elsewhere for sale, those exports are not taxed. This is why it is also called a destination based cash flow tax. The hope is that this will remove the incentive for corporations to move jobs overseas just for tax reasons. It rewards corporations for keeping jobs and production here. From there it gets MUCH more complicated and there are convincing arguments on both sides for whether or not it should or should not be implemented. Trump was initially opposed to the BAT but has since warmed up to the idea, saying ''It could lead to a lot more jobs in the United States''. The reason all this is driving down Carter's stock price is because textiles and apparel is the most import dependent sector in the country. They would get hit disproportionately by such a tax since. Carter's sources it's material primarily from Asia and Central America. This import tax would naturally affect their profits in profound ways. To mitigate the damage they would potentially have to pass the tax expense on to consumers by raising prices which could decrease demand. All of this obviously bodes ill for Carter's. Like I mentioned previously things get way complicated with the whole BAT issue. 'Experts say' a lot on both sides of the argument, and there are those who say that the problems predicted won't pan out due to x, y, or z. Do a Google search of border adjustment tax if you want to get into the thick of it, but beyond all the predictions and assumptions here are my main reasons for not letting the BAT change my investment thesis for Carter's. First of all, the BAT hasn't even been passed yet. It still has to go through congress where there is plenty of resistance to it even from some republicans. So to sell an otherwise awesome company on the grounds of something that might happen is knee jerk investing. That strategy is sure to disappoint. Making buy or sell decisions on every whim of information or potentiality will result in frequent transactions that will wreck returns due to transaction fees and tax incursions alone. Second, another republican agenda related to taxes is to reduce overall corporate taxes to 20% from the current 35%, so that balances things out a little. Thirdly, even if the BAT is passed into law I am confident that Carter's management will adapt and survive. They have proven themselves capable of navigating the changing landscape regarding retail and I am sure they would adapt and survive any border adjustment tax. A plausible solution would be to source their garments from domestic suppliers instead of from Asia and Central America. Fourth, Carter's already generates a portion of their sales internationally and are working to grow their international presence and those sales won't be taxed at all. In fact, they are growing in international markets faster than they are growing here. To sell Carter's because the BAT might happen is ignoring strong fundamentals and impressive growth.

The above factors have driven Carters stock price down to attractive levels. Last year in July the stock hit ~$110. It has seen a sharp decline since then, due to reasons listed above, and has twice bounced off a bottom of about $80. This puts their P/E ratio of 16 below the market average of ~21, below their industry average of about ~21, and well below their 5 year average of 24.2. P/S stands at 1.3. Things look cheap from here. The stock price at close on Friday was $83.03. Last time Carter's went to $80 they bounced back to $92 in only 3 months, a return ~15%, and things may well be headed back that direction. I strongly recommend buying in now while you can. Usually I am comfortable with how much money I set aside to invest in a particular company based on the risk/return profile I put together. It is rare for me to find an opportunity where I genuinely wish I had more money to put in. This is one of those instances. Hope you enjoyed the article and I wish you the best in investing.