Caterpillar: It Is Not All Doom And Gloom But It Is Not A Buy Either

After the period of decline from the beginning of 2014 until the middle of 2015, Caterpillar's Inc. (NYSE:CAT) stock price has rebounded and returned to the level above $100 per share. The company's share price received many "overvalued" estimates after the rebound because of the four-year period of sales decline and margin contraction. In spite of the continuous deterioration in annual revenues and operating income, our component analysis shows that Caterpillar's performance is not that bad after all. Our valuation model shows that the current share price is near the upper limit of the fair price range.

You can see the dynamics of the historical revenues and operating profit figures in the chart below. From the first sight, it is clear that the last four years are part of the downturn in the industry's business cycle.

Per its annual report, the company principally operates through its three product segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. Also, the company operates in different geographic regions.

Therefore, we will take a closer look at the segments and try to find the areas of underperformance and growth opportunities.

North America

Caterpillar Inc. sells almost half of its products and services on the domestic market. The total sales have been in a negative trend, but we can see that its core segments (" Construction Industries" and "Energy & Transportation") performed better than the rest in the North American market. For example, in FY2016, sales in the "Construction Industries" segment were even higher than the figures in FY2012. It is very important for CAT not to lose its domestic market share. According to a GCP and Oxford Economics report titled "Global Construction 2030", US construction market will grow faster than China over the next 15 years with the average growth rate five percent per annum (Source: Ice.org.uk). This segment can be the primary source of Caterpillar's future growth.

The weakest segment in CAT's portfolio is "Resource Industries". It is the main cause of the company's poor performance in the top line during the period of FY2013 - FY2016. The reason is that construction projects related to oil drilling and refinement have been cut with the following negative impact on the linked sectors.

A World Bank's outlook for the oil and natural gas prices is positive: "Oil prices are projected to average $55/bbl in 2017... The oil market is expected to tighten in 2017Q2, mainly as a result of OPEC/non-OPEC production cuts. Prices are projected to increase to $60/bbl in 2018 as the market regains balance, with shale production limiting larger price gains… Natural gas prices are projected to rise 15 percent in 2017, led by a 20 percent jump in U.S. gas prices on strong domestic demand and rising exports" (Source: World Bank's April 2017 Report). These factors can slightly reanimate "Resource Industries" segment and at least make it profitable in the near future.

Latin America

Latin America is the smallest of the company's geographical segments with a 9% share in the company's global sales revenues. This segment shows a steep decline in all divisions under its umbrella. Over the last several years, the resource economies in Latin America did not fare well given the stagnation in the prices of base metals and energy. The recession in Brazil is somewhat offset by a modest GDP growth in Mexico. Regardless, in our opinion, this segment will not have a serious impact on the company's valuation in the mid-term due to its small size relative to the overall business.

Europe, Africa and Middle East

The EAME geographical segment is second by size with a 23.5% share in global sales. In our opinion, the sales in this geographic segment will have a slightly positive influence on CAT's gains in the mid-term given a number of macro shifts.

Asia/Pacific

The Asia/Pacific is the only segment with a positive trend in the "Construction Industries" revenues in FY2016. The main catalyst for this favorable change was the Chinese government's increased support in infrastructure and residential investment.

China and India, alongside the US, will be the leaders in the volume of construction output. According to the GCP and Oxford Economics' estimates, it will grow by 85% to $15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030. China, India, and US will contribute 57% to the overall global growth (Source: Ice.org.uk). As a result, we believe, the Asia/Pacific geographical segment will hold the second largest share in Caterpillar's total revenue in the future (currently, it is the third largest segment with a share of around 21%).

Operating Margins

We have calculated operating margins in the main Caterpillar's product segments. We did not include "Corporate Items and Eliminations" (corporate-level expenses, restructuring costs, etc.) in our calculations. The results are below:

We can see that the margins stay strong in core business segments (" Construction Industries" and "Energy & Transportation" - 78% of total company's sales and revenues in the FY2016). They even grow in "Construction Industries". In Q1 2017, the operating margin of the" Resource Industries" product segment escaped the "red zone". We think it is primarily the result of the company's cost-cutting program. Caterpillar's management is going to continue its restructuring initiatives in FY2017. We took this fact into account during the building of our valuation model shown below.

DCF Model

To base our recommendation on solid ground we have decided to build a DCF model. We have used the following assumptions in the calculations:

- Revenue growth rates are forecasted separately for each product segment:

+ "Construction Industries" - stepped growth with a CAGR of around 6%(FY 2017 - FY2021);

+ "Resource Industries" - we conservatively did not project any growth in this segment due to the high volatility in commodity prices and poor earnings of related companies. This will result in lower CapEx in this sector;

+ "Energy & Transportation" - we anticipate a slight growth with a CAGR of around 2% (FY 2017 - FY2021);

+ "Financial Products" - we expect a steady growth corresponding with an overall sales increase;

- The EBIT forecast for the period FY2017 - FY2021 is based on the average historical operating profitability for each product segment, except the "Resource Industries" segment, for which we set a zero margin, taking into account that the historical margin in FY2016 was negative;

- The expenses related to the "Corporate Items and Eliminations" segment are tied to total sales and revenue growth;

- The D&A expenses are tied to revenue growth. We apply the recent percentage of sales to forecasts;

- The CapEx stand at an average historical level of 3.5% of revenue for FY2017-2018 and at 5% thereafter;

- The rest of the forecast period's figures are calculated in-line with the historical numbers.

Our DCF model shows that, after the implementation of all these assumptions, the calculated target range per share is $55 - $103.

DCF Sensitivity: EBITDA Multiple Method

Value Per Share ($)

The current market price is around $105 per share as of the time of writing. Hence, we conclude that the stock has reached its fundamentally justified maximum.

Be cautious and take into account that there is a downside risk at a multiple of 12.5x EV/EBITDA:

Overall, it seems that buying Caterpillar's shares at the current market price does not justify the risks of a sharp downturn, while the upside is strongly limited.

Conclusion

Despite Caterpillar's negative performance in FY2016, its share price has reached a level of $105 per share, which we found to be fair. Our valuation model demonstrates a target price range of $55 - $103 per share. Given the fact that there is little evidence that a bull market in commodities will start any time soon which will lead to increased capital expenditures by market players, we recommend staying away from the stock at the moment. This recommendation is not only supported by the calculations in the valuation model but also by the lack of margin of safety at current price levels.

