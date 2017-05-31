The Psychiatry Pipeline Of Supernus Looks Promising

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SUPN) is a pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases.The Company has two marketed products for epilepsy, Oxtellar XR (extended-release oxcarbazepine) and Trokendi XR (extended-release topiramate). The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in psychiatry, including SPN-810 for the treatment of Impulsive Aggression in ADHD patients and SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD.

Supernus recently announced that they have received the final FDA approval for Trokendi XR for treatment of migraine prophylaxis in adults and adolescents over 12 years of age. Migraines are one of the most debilitating forms of headaches. The two approved products have seen a solid prescription growth since launch and are continuing their growth in the target markets. The combined target market potential for Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR is estimated to be approximately $6 billion. The Potential Peak Sales for Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR is estimated to be greater than $500 million.

The Psychiatry pipeline of Supernus also has two potential multi billion dollar products which are SPN-810 & SPN-812.

SPN-810 for the treatment of Impulsive Aggression in ADHD

Supernus is developing SP-810 Molindone Hydrochloride with the potential to be the first product to address patients with Implusive Aggression (IA) who have ADHD. Although Molindone Hydrochloride is previously marketed in the U.S as Moban, Supernus designed SP-810 at much lower strengths and different dosage than that was used in Moban. The reason for this is probably that Moban has a number of unintended side effects including the problematic ability of this drug to cross the placental barrier and affect newborns. Hence the lowered strength of SP-810, which the company is developing as a treatment for IA in patients who have ADHD, and if they are able to show efficacy in ADHD then they have plans to develop SP-810 as a treatment of CNS disorders where IA is widely prevalent. However, the worry remains that even under a reduced dosage, the drug may have some of the side effects of Moban. While these are not serious side effects in most cases, the FDA may want to take a different opinion on that.

Impulsive Aggression (IA) is a subtype of Maladaptive Aggression. IA occurs across multiple disorders including ADHD, autism, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's, PTSD and disorders of traumatic stress - so the target market is broad.

In a Phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study, SPN-810 demonstrated Proof of Concept in IA in ADHD Patients. The study was conducted in 6-12 year old patients with IA co-morbid with ADHD. The primary objective of the study was to assess the effect of SPN-810 in reducing IA as measured by the Retrospective-Modified Overt Aggression Scale (R-MOAS) after at least three weeks of treatment. The trial demonstrated proof of concept and showed promising results which allowed SUPN to advance it to phase 3 trials.

Patients who have completed the phase 2b study were offered the opportunity to continue into an open-level phase of six months duration. Currently Supernus is conducting a phase 3 trial for SPN-810. This phase 3 study consists of two clinical studies, using their proprietary extended-release formulation, run concurrently in three arms in approximately 50 clinical sites in U.S. Topline data from this phase 3 study is expected early next year.

The company estimates SPN-810 to be a billion dollar product for Supernus. Potential Gross Revenue from ADHD, Autism and PTSD is estimated to be $1,105 - $1,770 Million with additional Impulsive Aggression opportunities like Schizophrenia, Bipolar, Alzheimer's, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, etc.

SPN-812: Non-Stimulant ADHD Product

Supernus is developing SPN-812 (Viloxazine hydrochloride) a Norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor as an once-daily oral extended-release product to treat the symptoms of ADHD in children aged 6-12 years. SPN-812 seems to be an effective non-stimulant with tolerable side effects, as seen from the initial clinical trials.

Recently Supernus conducted a phase 2b clinical study of SPN-812. The objective of the study was to assess the effect in reducing symptoms of ADHD in children aged 6-12 years and also to evaluate its safety and tolerability. The Primary Endpoint of this study was to show positive change from base line to End of Study in the ADHD-RS-IV total score.This phase 2b study was designed as double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, dose-ranging study. Three SPN-812 doses met the Primary Endpoint. SPN-812 was also found to be well tolerated with little Adverse Events (NYSEMKT:AE). SPN-812 which has completed the phase 2b trial successfully is expected to initiate the phase 3 trial by 2H2017.

The company expects SPN-812 to be a billion dollar product for Supernus and estimates SPN-812's Peak Gross Revenue to be $1.6 - 3.0 Billion - this assumes peak at 3-5 years post launch.

The company's financial results from last year is promising with net product sales of $210 million, which was up by 46% over 2015. Operating income was $54 million, which was up by 160% over 2015. As of December 31,2016, cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and long term marketable securities were $165.5 million. The company has exceeded the original 2016 net product sales and operating income guidance.

The Full Year Financial Guidance for 2017 estimates net product sales to be in the range of $265 million - $275 million, Operating income to be $75 million to $80 million and R&D expenses to be approximately $55 million.

SUPN is at the cusp of a breakthrough in terms of growth. Like all "cusps" this can go either way. The company really doesn't have a lot of financial backup to survive any large fluctuation in its situation. However, if the two pipeline products see success, SUPN will have established itself as a solid CNS biopharmaceutical. Investors will see a lot of profit if these two drugs get regulatory approvals. However, two concerns remain. One, as outlined above, is the side effects of SP-810, which will be a bother for the company until approval, perhaps even beyond. The other is not specific to SUPN, but to the entire CNS biopharma industry, which has historically seen much lower approvals than other sectors. Those are the two hurdles SUPN must cross in order to see success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.